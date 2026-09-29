Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this October 2026. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Early October can still feel like late summer, while the end of the month calls for a light jacket in the evening. Days get shorter fast, and by late October the sun sets before 5 p.m.

Typhoon season is winding down but isn’t over. September sees the most landfalls in Japan on average, but October storms can still be severe. When a storm approaches, expect canceled flights, suspended trains and postponed outdoor events. Keep an eye on the forecast and build some flexibility into your itinerary.

October has one national holiday, Sports Day, on the second Monday of the month. In 2026 that’s October 12, which creates a three-day weekend from October 10 to 12, so expect busier parks, zoos and trains. October 1 is also Tokyo Citizens’ Day. It isn’t a national holiday, but metropolitan facilities offer free entry, including gardens such as Hamarikyu, Koishikawa Korakuen and Rikugien, as well as Ueno Zoo, Tama Zoological Park and Kasai Rinkai Aquarium.

Don’t come in October expecting red leaves in the city. Tokyo’s maples change color on November 28 on average. Peak foliage in October means a trip to the mountains north of Tokyo, such as Nikko.

Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house. Date & Time Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.) Price ¥1,400 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum More Info General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over More Details

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings. Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m. ・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details

Meet Your Art Festival 2026 Tokyo’s Tennoz area will become a meeting point for art, music, fashion, sports and food this October as Meet Your Art Festival returns. Date & Time Oct 9-12・Oct. 9: 4:00–9:30 p.m.; Oct. 10 and 11: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; Oct. 12: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (On Oct. 9, only the market and live performances will open to the public; art areas will hold preview events.) Price ¥2,500 for a one-day advance ticket; ¥3,000 at the door Location Tennoz Canal Area More Info Student discounts are available, and admission is free for children of junior high school age and younger More Details

700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi). Date & Time Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,100 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required) More Details

The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m. ・last admission at 4:00 p.m. Price General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free Location Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art More Info Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day More Details

Take Ninagawa: Man Ray Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide. Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17 Price Free Location Take Ninagawa More Details

Takiguchi Shuzo: Writing and Drawing This exhibition poses a fundamental question: for a man who spent a lifetime engaging with the world through the written word, what did it mean to suddenly communicate through lines, watercolor and ink? This show marks the first major public unveiling of the Ishibashi Foundation’s recently acquired Takiguchi collection, putting roughly 80 of his experimental, multimedia works on display. Date & Time Jun 23-Oct 4・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Open until 8 p.m. Fridays. Closed Mondays except July 20 & Sept. 21, and on July 21 & Sept. 24 Price ¥1,200 Location Artizon Museum More Details

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2026 The 5th edition of Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa will return, inviting locals and visitors to explore a stunning collection of moon-themed artworks, immersive theater and community events scattered across the neighborhood. Date & Time Sep 18-Oct 4・The "Shimokitazawa Railway Street Vacant Lot" exhibition can be enjoyed until 9:30 p.m. Availability times for event food and merchandise may vary by store Price starting at ¥1200 Location Shimokitazawa Railway Street and throughout neighborhood More Details

Travel and Beauty: Saburo Kurata in Foreign Lands Exhibition This exhibition presents European artworks from the Tamashin Collection alongside an exploration of how Japanese artists, including several from the Tama region, depicted the inspiration they drew from foreign countries. Date & Time Jul 18-Oct 4・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥500 Location Tamashin Museum More Info Admission: general ¥500, high school & university students ¥300, free for junior high age and under More Details

Views of This Place — Ueno, Omuta, and Buenos Aires Exhibition Centered on the 100-year history of the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Japan's first public art museum which opened in 1926, this exhibition presents creative work nurtured across three distinct places: Ueno in Tokyo, Omuta in Fukuoka, and Buenos Aires in Argentina. Date & Time Jul 23-Oct 7・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fridays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,200 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Info General ¥1,200, free for students and ages 18 and under, ¥1,000 for ages 65 and over More Details

TeamLab Special Exhibition: On the Asymmetry of the Universe Held at teamLab Borderless in Azabudai Hills, this special exhibition marks the reopening of "Light Sculpture - Flow," an installation where sculptures of light shift and flow through the space. Date & Time Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (Jul 31 & Sep 1 until 5 p.m.; Aug 8-15 until 10 p.m.); last entry 60 minutes before closing Price ¥3,600 Location Mori Building Digital Art Museum: teamLab Borderless More Info Adults (18+) from ¥3,600, student summer pass (grad/university/vocational/junior college) ¥3,000, student summer pass (high school & junior high) ¥2,000, children (4-12) ¥1,500, free under 3, disability discount from ¥1,800; student summer pass valid Jul 18-Sep 18 only; adult and disability pricing fluctuates, on-site purchase adds ¥200 More Details

Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates. Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17 Price Free Location Scai The Bathhouse More Details

Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’ Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan. Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays Price Free Location Pace Gallery Tokyo More Details

Scenery of a Refreshing Breeze: Victorian Paintings and French Impressionism By pairing Victorian-era British painters with French Impressionist pioneers, the exhibition offers a soothing look back at natural landscapes and human life just as the modern world was beginning to accelerate. On the British side, you’ll find idyllic, detailed landscapes by Benjamin Williams Leader alongside gentle portraits by Charles Edward Perugini — images that offered 19th-century viewers a peaceful escape from urban sprawl. On the French side, the works displayed trace the birth of Impressionism itself. Date & Time Jun 16-Oct 12・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Closed Mondays Price ¥1,400 Location Matsuoka Museum of Art More Details

Scenes in the Wind: Victorian Painting and French Impressionism Exhibition Date & Time Jun 16-Oct 12・10 a.m.-5 p.m.; entry until 4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,400 Location Matsuoka Museum of Art More Info General ¥1,400, ages 25 and under ¥700, free for high school age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for age/disability discounts More Details

Human and Nature: Yuichi Hirako Exhibition Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Hall will exhibit the art of Yuichi Hirako, and his depictions of mysterious beings where plants and humans are united. Date & Time Sep 5-Oct 18・Individual events and workshops have separate schedules Price ¥2000 Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, 6th Floor Hall More Details

Ryuichi Sakamoto + Shiro Takatani: Ambient Kyoto - Tokyo Exhibition The Ambient Kyoto exhibition will be held in Tokyo for the first time, featuring "async - immersion" by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Shiro Takatani. Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 25 Price starting at ¥2200 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Info Free admission for high school students and younger, and for persons with disabilities More Details

Miho Takeda Picture Book Exhibition Picture book artist Miho Takeda, known for the "Masuda-kun" and "Zawazawa Forest's Ganko-chan" series, has said she wants to draw purely for entertainment, always keeping her young readers' interests in mind. Date & Time Jul 25-Oct 25・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・10 a.m.-5 p.m. Price ¥1,200 Location Chihiro Art Museum Tokyo More Info Adults ¥1,200, free for ages 18 and under and high school age and under More Details

ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On "ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art. Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m. –6 p.m. ・11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥800 Location NTT InterCommunication Center More Info General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200 More Details

Edo-Tokyo Museum NHK Taiga Drama Special Exhibition: The Toyotomi Brothers This exhibition centers on Toyotomi Hidenaga, the younger brother of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and protagonist of the 2026 NHK "taiga" drama, NHK's annual year-long historical drama television series. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 8・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・(Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,900 Location Edo-Tokyo Museum More Info Advance: adults ¥1,900, university/high school ¥1,100, ages 65+ ¥1,400 | Same-day: adults ¥2,100, university/high school ¥1,300, ages 65+ ¥1,600, free for high school age and under; free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for student and age-based pricing More Details

Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans. Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m. –4:30 p.m. ・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,000 Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer More Details

Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy. Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 Price ¥1,500 Location Watarium More Details

Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras. Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,000 Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition More Details

10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Price ¥1,500 Location Sumida Hokusai Museum More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under More Details

Art Arcade Tokyo Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30 Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan More Details

Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’ A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan. Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥1,600 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥2,000 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan. Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,200 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under More Details

Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period. Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,300 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only More Details

Maebashi Biennale 2026 This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale. Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival) Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture More Details

Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Event Sanrio Puroland is celebrating 30 years of Pompompurin with a wide range of special programs, including this special exhibition packed with Pompompurin's charming appeal titled "The Too Much Pompompurin Exhibition," and a linked light display show synced to music. Date & Time Apr 10-Dec 31・8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule Price ¥2,800 Location Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required) More Info Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800 | pricing varies by day More Details

The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world. Date & Time Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m. –5 p.m. Price ¥2,200 Location Pola Museum of Art More Details