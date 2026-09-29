Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this October 2026. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo in October: What To Expect
Early October can still feel like late summer, while the end of the month calls for a light jacket in the evening. Days get shorter fast, and by late October the sun sets before 5 p.m.
Typhoon season is winding down but isn’t over. September sees the most landfalls in Japan on average, but October storms can still be severe. When a storm approaches, expect canceled flights, suspended trains and postponed outdoor events. Keep an eye on the forecast and build some flexibility into your itinerary.
October has one national holiday, Sports Day, on the second Monday of the month. In 2026 that’s October 12, which creates a three-day weekend from October 10 to 12, so expect busier parks, zoos and trains. October 1 is also Tokyo Citizens’ Day. It isn’t a national holiday, but metropolitan facilities offer free entry, including gardens such as Hamarikyu, Koishikawa Korakuen and Rikugien, as well as Ueno Zoo, Tama Zoological Park and Kasai Rinkai Aquarium.
Don’t come in October expecting red leaves in the city. Tokyo’s maples change color on November 28 on average. Peak foliage in October means a trip to the mountains north of Tokyo, such as Nikko.
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in October
Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love
This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.)
|Price
|¥1,400
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over
Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition
UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m.・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
Meet Your Art Festival 2026
Tokyo’s Tennoz area will become a meeting point for art, music, fashion, sports and food this October as Meet Your Art Festival returns.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9-12・Oct. 9: 4:00–9:30 p.m.; Oct. 10 and 11: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; Oct. 12: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (On Oct. 9, only the market and live performances will open to the public; art areas will hold preview events.)
|Price
|¥2,500 for a one-day advance ticket; ¥3,000 at the door
|Location
|Tennoz Canal Area
|More Info
|Student discounts are available, and admission is free for children of junior high school age and younger
700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan
This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi).
|Date & Time
|Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,100
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required)
The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun
To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m.・last admission at 4:00 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free
|Location
|Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art
|More Info
|Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day
Take Ninagawa: Man Ray
Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Take Ninagawa
Takiguchi Shuzo: Writing and Drawing
This exhibition poses a fundamental question: for a man who spent a lifetime engaging with the world through the written word, what did it mean to suddenly communicate through lines, watercolor and ink? This show marks the first major public unveiling of the Ishibashi Foundation’s recently acquired Takiguchi collection, putting roughly 80 of his experimental, multimedia works on display.
|Date & Time
|Jun 23-Oct 4・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Open until 8 p.m. Fridays. Closed Mondays except July 20 & Sept. 21, and on July 21 & Sept. 24
|Price
|¥1,200
|Location
|Artizon Museum
Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2026
The 5th edition of Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa will return, inviting locals and visitors to explore a stunning collection of moon-themed artworks, immersive theater and community events scattered across the neighborhood.
|Date & Time
|Sep 18-Oct 4・The "Shimokitazawa Railway Street Vacant Lot" exhibition can be enjoyed until 9:30 p.m. Availability times for event food and merchandise may vary by store
|Price
|starting at ¥1200
|Location
|Shimokitazawa Railway Street and throughout neighborhood
Travel and Beauty: Saburo Kurata in Foreign Lands Exhibition
This exhibition presents European artworks from the Tamashin Collection alongside an exploration of how Japanese artists, including several from the Tama region, depicted the inspiration they drew from foreign countries.
|Date & Time
|Jul 18-Oct 4・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Price
|¥500
|Location
|Tamashin Museum
|More Info
|Admission: general ¥500, high school & university students ¥300, free for junior high age and under
Views of This Place — Ueno, Omuta, and Buenos Aires Exhibition
Centered on the 100-year history of the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Japan's first public art museum which opened in 1926, this exhibition presents creative work nurtured across three distinct places: Ueno in Tokyo, Omuta in Fukuoka, and Buenos Aires in Argentina.
|Date & Time
|Jul 23-Oct 7・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fridays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,200
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,200, free for students and ages 18 and under, ¥1,000 for ages 65 and over
TeamLab Special Exhibition: On the Asymmetry of the Universe
Held at teamLab Borderless in Azabudai Hills, this special exhibition marks the reopening of "Light Sculpture - Flow," an installation where sculptures of light shift and flow through the space.
|Date & Time
|Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (Jul 31 & Sep 1 until 5 p.m.; Aug 8-15 until 10 p.m.); last entry 60 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥3,600
|Location
|Mori Building Digital Art Museum: teamLab Borderless
|More Info
|Adults (18+) from ¥3,600, student summer pass (grad/university/vocational/junior college) ¥3,000, student summer pass (high school & junior high) ¥2,000, children (4-12) ¥1,500, free under 3, disability discount from ¥1,800; student summer pass valid Jul 18-Sep 18 only; adult and disability pricing fluctuates, on-site purchase adds ¥200
Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture
Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates.
|Date & Time
|Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Scai The Bathhouse
Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’
Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Pace Gallery Tokyo
Scenery of a Refreshing Breeze: Victorian Paintings and French Impressionism
By pairing Victorian-era British painters with French Impressionist pioneers, the exhibition offers a soothing look back at natural landscapes and human life just as the modern world was beginning to accelerate. On the British side, you’ll find idyllic, detailed landscapes by Benjamin Williams Leader alongside gentle portraits by Charles Edward Perugini — images that offered 19th-century viewers a peaceful escape from urban sprawl. On the French side, the works displayed trace the birth of Impressionism itself.
|Date & Time
|Jun 16-Oct 12・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Closed Mondays
|Price
|¥1,400
|Location
|Matsuoka Museum of Art
Scenes in the Wind: Victorian Painting and French Impressionism Exhibition
|Date & Time
|Jun 16-Oct 12・10 a.m.-5 p.m.; entry until 4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,400
|Location
|Matsuoka Museum of Art
|More Info
|General ¥1,400, ages 25 and under ¥700, free for high school age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for age/disability discounts
Human and Nature: Yuichi Hirako Exhibition
Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Hall will exhibit the art of Yuichi Hirako, and his depictions of mysterious beings where plants and humans are united.
|Date & Time
|Sep 5-Oct 18・Individual events and workshops have separate schedules
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, 6th Floor Hall
Ryuichi Sakamoto + Shiro Takatani: Ambient Kyoto - Tokyo Exhibition
The Ambient Kyoto exhibition will be held in Tokyo for the first time, featuring "async - immersion" by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Shiro Takatani.
|Date & Time
|Aug 28-Oct 25
|Price
|starting at ¥2200
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
|More Info
|Free admission for high school students and younger, and for persons with disabilities
Miho Takeda Picture Book Exhibition
Picture book artist Miho Takeda, known for the "Masuda-kun" and "Zawazawa Forest's Ganko-chan" series, has said she wants to draw purely for entertainment, always keeping her young readers' interests in mind.
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-Oct 25・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・10 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,200
|Location
|Chihiro Art Museum Tokyo
|More Info
|Adults ¥1,200, free for ages 18 and under and high school age and under
ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On
"ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m.–6 p.m.・11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Price
|¥800
|Location
|NTT InterCommunication Center
|More Info
|General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200
Edo-Tokyo Museum NHK Taiga Drama Special Exhibition: The Toyotomi Brothers
This exhibition centers on Toyotomi Hidenaga, the younger brother of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and protagonist of the 2026 NHK "taiga" drama, NHK's annual year-long historical drama television series.
|Date & Time
|Sep 15-Nov 8・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・(Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Edo-Tokyo Museum
|More Info
|Advance: adults ¥1,900, university/high school ¥1,100, ages 65+ ¥1,400 | Same-day: adults ¥2,100, university/high school ¥1,300, ages 65+ ¥1,600, free for high school age and under; free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for student and age-based pricing
Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition
Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans.
|Date & Time
|Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer
Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing
Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|Watarium
Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition
Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras.
|Date & Time
|Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts
|More Info
|General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition
10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum
Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions.
|Date & Time
|Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|Sumida Hokusai Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under
Art Arcade Tokyo
Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Nov 30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan
Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’
A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
|Price
|¥1,600
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art
Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond.
|Date & Time
|Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance
This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|The National Art Center, Tokyo
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under
Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan
This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period.
|Date & Time
|Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,300
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only
Maebashi Biennale 2026
This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue
|Price
|¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival)
|Location
|Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture
Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Event
Sanrio Puroland is celebrating 30 years of Pompompurin with a wide range of special programs, including this special exhibition packed with Pompompurin's charming appeal titled "The Too Much Pompompurin Exhibition," and a linked light display show synced to music.
|Date & Time
|Apr 10-Dec 31・8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
|Price
|¥2,800
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
|More Info
|Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800 | pricing varies by day
The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze
Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world.
|Date & Time
|Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Pola Museum of Art
Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo
Korea's hit Sanrio interactive exhibition will come to Tokyo, immersing fans into a cute hotel concept with themed rooms and special effects.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15, 2026-May 31, 2027・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
|Price
|(weekdays) General and university students: ¥2400 | High school and junior high school students: ¥1600 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1000
|Location
|Tokyu Kabukicho Tower
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in October
Shinise Festival & Local Specialty Market 2026
In honor of "Shinise no Hi," a day that celebrates long-established businesses, the Shinise Festival will be held in the Nihonbashi area.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mitsui Fukutoku Garden and Nomura Conference Plaza
|More Info
|Food and drink coins start at ¥3000
Clutch Kickback Round 2
Clutch Kickback, Tokyo's premier alternative automotive league, heads to the mountains of Gunma for the highly anticipated CKB Round 2.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3, 2026・9 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|Drifting Driver Entry: ¥10,000 | Grip Driver Entry: ¥0 | Online Spectators: ¥3,000 | Spectator Bus: ¥6,000
|Location
|Gunma Cycle Sports Park
Flower Wind Chimes Display
This relaxing event pairs the cool sound of around 200 wind chimes with summer scenery at Yomiuriland's Hana Biyori area.
|Date & Time
|Jul 18-Oct 12・10 a.m.–8:30 p.m.・10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥800
|Location
|HANA-BIYORI
|More Info
|Admission: adults (junior high+) ¥800, elementary ¥500, free for preschool age; ¥200 discount for online tickets
Asakusa Hanayashiki Kimono Festival
Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan's oldest amusement park, will be offering free admission for guests wearing kimono.
|Date & Time
|Sep 2-Oct 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry at 5:30 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Asakusa Hanayashiki
Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden
Set on a low hill in the Yamazaki neighborhood, this dahlia garden bursts into bloom from summer through fall, with 4,000 plants across 500 varieties in red, white, yellow and other colors, in large, medium and small blossoms.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Nov 3・9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥550
|Location
|Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden
|More Info
|Admission: adults ¥550, free through junior high age, dogs ¥200 (small dogs only)
Sunshine Aquarium x Takahashi Shoten "Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia" Exhibition
Sunshine Aquarium is collaborating with the best-selling book series "Zannen na Ikimono" (Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia) by Takahashi Shoten, for an interesting exhibition that features creatures that "try hard but somehow come up short."
|Date & Time
|Mar 13-Nov 23・Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; weekends/holidays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Mar 13-19 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 2-6 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; last entry 30 min before closing
|Price
|¥600
|Location
|Sunshine Aquarium
|More Info
|Standard ticket: ¥600; ticket with sticker bonus: ¥900; premium ticket with sticker bonus: ¥1,300; a ¥200 discount is available for aquarium/observation deck and Namjatown visitors
Uzumasa Hyakki Yako (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons)
The festival's main event sends Yokai parading through Toei Uzumasa Eigamura's recreated Edo-period streets, and it's built for participation, not just spectating.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-Dec 8・Both parades occur on weekends and public holidays only.
|Price
|Entry Fee for Uzumasa Kyoto Village only: ¥2,800 for adults (¥1,800 for students, ¥1,600 for children)
|Location
|Uzumasa Kyoto Village
Eric Carle and the Colors of Life Exhibition: Same World, Different Colors
This special exhibition celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Shinagawa Aquarium, and the 50th anniversary of the Japanese-language publication of Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-Dec 25・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.)
|Price
|¥1,350
|Location
|Shinagawa Aquarium
|More Info
|Adults (high school+) ¥1,350, elementary & junior high ¥600, children (4+) ¥300, seniors (65+) ¥1,200
Sanrio Puroland 35th Anniversary Event
This anniversary event marks 35 years of Sanrio Puroland. To celebrate, the theme park will offer a variety of special programs, including the new "The Quest of Wonders Parade," the venue's first new main parade in a decade. Fans can purchase a light-up "Wonder Ribbon Light" that syncs to the parade to interact with the show.
|Date & Time
|Dec 5, 2025-Dec 31, 2026・10 a.m.-5 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
|Price
|¥2,800
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
|More Info
|Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800. Afternoon passport (from 2 p.m.): adults from ¥2,800, children from ¥2,500, free under 3, seniors from ¥2,500 | pricing varies by day
Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony
Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
|More Info
|Premium paid seating is available
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in October
Persona Live Tour 2026 -Resonance-
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Atlus Games will host a new large scale musical performance featuring music from the Persona series.
|Date & Time
|Sep 11-Oct 10
|Price
|starting at ¥8800
|Location
|Tokyo Zepp DiverCity
Tokyo Community and Family Events in October
Winnie the Pooh Oh My Cafe in Tokyo
Marking 100 years since Winnie the Pooh's original debut, this special pop-up cafe opens for a limited run in Tokyo and Osaka.
|Date & Time
|Aug 20-Oct 25・10 a.m.-9:45 p.m.; 75-minute seating turnover
|Price
|¥770
|Location
|Tokyo Solamachi
|More Info
|Reservation fee ¥770 (includes a reservation bonus)
Meet the Legendary Pokémon: Legend Research in Nihonbashi & Yaesu
Life-size statues of 19 Pokémon, including several Legendary Pokémon, appear across properties managed by Mitsui Fudosan Group, including Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, COREDO Muromachi Terrace and Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. More than 100 Pokémon in total will appear both inside and outside the buildings. A companion puzzle-solving activity, "Pokémon Legend Research: Awaken the Legendary Research Report," invites participants to search for the Pokémon and solve riddles using clues hidden at each location.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Nov 29・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|¥3,300
|Location
|Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F (puzzle-solving reception)
|More Info
|¥3,300 for the puzzle-solving activity; viewing the Pokemon statues around the neighborhood is free
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in October
Shojo Manga Infinity Exhibition — Moto Hagio x Ryoko Yamagishi x Waki Yamato
This large-scale exhibition traces the careers of shojo manga artists Moto Hagio, Ryoko Yamagishi and Waki Yamato.
|Date & Time
|Oct 28, 2026-Feb 8, 2027・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|The National Art Center, Tokyo
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,000, university students ¥800, high school ¥300. Same-day: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,000, high school ¥500, free for junior high age and under (student ID or age verification required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc Collaboration Cafe
Smile Base Cafe in Ikebukuro will host a limited pop-up cafe with Cardcaptor Sakura inspired by the beloved magical girl manga and anime.
|Date & Time
|Jul 28-Oct 6
|Price
|starting at ¥800
|Location
|Smile Base Cafe
Attack on Titan Pop-Up Cafe
Wit Studio, will open a pop-up cafe that creatively reimagines Attack on Titan as an interactive menu of food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|Sep 3-Oct 12
|Price
|Reservation fee: ¥660
|Location
|BOX cafe&space Lumine Est Shinjuku 2nd Store
|More Info
|Up to 4 seats can be reserved per application
Real Escape Game x Detective Conan: Escape From the High-Speed Pursuit
The worldwide immersive game franchise "Real Escape Game," which has been held in over 48 global venues, is collaborating with the popular anime "Detective Conan."
|Date & Time
|Jul 2-Oct 25・Hours vary by day, see the official site
|Price
|¥3,700
|Location
|Tokyo Mystery Circus
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥3,700, group ticket (1-6 people, private table) ¥20,400; bonus-item tickets add ¥3,500 per person. Same-day: general ¥4,000, group ticket ¥22,200
The Apothecary Diaries x Tokyo City View - Night Sky Dance Event
Tokyo City View observation deck will collaborate with the hit manga and anime The Apothecary Diaries for character photo spots and exhibits.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1-Oct 26・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・last admission at 9:30 p.m.
|Price
|Starting at ¥2200 for general tickets
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Mappa Expo 15th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Mappa, a leading anime studio, an exhibition featuring 23 series will be displayed at Yurakucho Museum.
|Date & Time
|Sep 16-Dec 7・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry 5:00 p.m. | The museum will be closed on October 26 and October 27
|Price
|Adults: ¥2000 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥1200 | Preschool and under: free
|Location
|Yurakucho Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in October
Bills' Spring-Summer Menu 2026
Bills (stylized as bills) is currently offering its Spring-Summer 2026 Menu across all eight locations in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 1
|Price
|Location
|bills Ginza
Esther Bunny Capcom Pop-Up Cafe
Capcom Cafe will collaborate with Korean character Esther Bunny for a retro dine pop-up cafe with a themed menu and exclusive merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Aug 28-Oct 8・10 a.m.–7:20 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥880
|Location
|Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro
Omatsuri BBQ Beer Garden Asakusa
Held on the rooftop of Ekimise Asakusa mall with a full view of Tokyo Skytree, this beer garden offers a standard barbecue and all-you-can-eat stall course with beef steak and grilled vegetables, and a deluxe course with wagyu sirloin steak and seafood.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Oct 18・Weekdays 12-10 p.m.; weekends/holidays 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; 120-min seating
|Price
|¥4,950
|Location
|Ekimise Asakusa
|More Info
|Standard BBQ & stall all-you-can-eat course: with alcohol & soft drinks ¥6,270, soft drinks only ¥5,720. Deluxe BBQ & stall course: with alcohol ¥7,920, soft drinks only ¥7,370. Casual stall all-you-can-eat course: with alcohol ¥5,500, soft drinks only ¥4,950. Kids course (up to elementary, 4+): soft drinks ¥2,200
Tokyo Tower Highball Garden 2026
A food event running across two outdoor locations beneath Tokyo Tower, the Tokyo Tower Highball Garden will serve premium highballs paired with delicious dishes designed to complement them.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-Oct 18・Bekkaku Kaku Highball Garden (Mar 30-Oct 12): weekdays 4-10 p.m. (last orders 9:30 p.m.), weekends/holidays 12-10 p.m. (last orders 9:30 p.m.). Jim Beam Rooftop Jingisukan (Mar 20-Oct 18): 5-10 p.m. (last orders 9:30 p.m.)
|Price
|¥6,300
|Location
|Tokyo Tower
|More Info
|Bekkaku Kaku Highball Garden: free entry, food and drink charged separately | Jim Beam Rooftop Jingisukan (120-min all-you-can-eat & drink): adults (20+) ¥6,300, under-20 (up to junior high) ¥4,300, elementary ¥3,300, ages 4-6 ¥2,300
Kissa Monchhichi with Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
Sunday Brunch Kichijoji will collaborate with Monchhichi for a limited-time retro-themed café experience with dishes inspired by the toy.
|Date & Time
|May 21-Oct 25・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last order at 19:00
|Price
|starting at ¥1450
|Location
|Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's Exclusive Charcoal-Grill Terrace Dining Experience
A new outdoor charcoal-grill dining experience at Sakura , the Japanese restaurant at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-Oct 31・Excludes May 23, 24 and October 24, 2026
|Price
|¥25,000 per person
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|More Info
|Includes taxes and service charge
Day Trip BBQ at Botanical Pool Club
Botanical Pool Club has prepared a special lunch-time-only plan where guests can enjoy a BBQ paired with original beer.
|Date & Time
|Jun 8-Oct 31・1:30–4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥8,800
|Location
|Botanical Pool Club
Hilton Garden BBQ 2026
Hilton Narita is bringing back its popular "Hilton Garden BBQ 2026," continuing a tradition that has delighted guests for more than 20 years.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Oct 31
|Price
|Adults: ¥7,500 Monday to Thursday, Sunday and public holidays, ¥8,500 Friday, Saturday and the day before a public holiday
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
|More Info
|Plus ¥1,000 for luxury seats
Matcha Beer Garden
This is the regular beer garden at Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu, where drinks, dishes and desserts alike are built around tea.
|Date & Time
|Jun 1-Oct 31・5–10 p.m.・(last orders 9:30 p.m.); 120-minute seating limit
|Price
|Beer garden all-you-can-drink plan (120 minutes) ¥3,500. Food and desserts charged separately; three course plans combining the drink plan with food are also available — see the official site
|Location
|Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu
Marie Antoinette: La Finale Sweets Buffet
Hilton Tokyo will host a Marie Antoinette-themed sweets buffet at the hotel's Marble Lounge with seasonal autumn fruits and savory dishes.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Nov 12・2:30–5 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥5900
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge
Keio BBQ Garden
This rooftop BBQ at Keio Department Store Shinjuku lets guests bring their own ingredients and drinks. After dark, the venue is lit by 42,000 bulbs, letting guests enjoy the beer garden atmosphere surrounded by sparkling illumination and the night skyline of Nishi-Shinjuku's high-rises.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-Nov 29・Mar 20-Oct 31: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m., session 2 5:30-9:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m., session 3 6:45-9:30 p.m. (three sessions on weekdays too during Apr 25-May 6). Nov 1-29: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Keio Department Store Shinjuku
|More Info
|BBQ site usage fee (includes table grill, charcoal and equipment): weekdays adults (junior high+) ¥2,200, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; weekends/holidays adults ¥2,530, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; food and drink not included
Le Petit Chef & Friends
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.
|Date & Time
|Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
|Price
|¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
|Location
|Le Petit Chef
New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo
The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.
|Date & Time
|Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
|Price
|¥7,600
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
|Price
|Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200
Tokyo Film and Game Events in October
Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Crazy Halloween
Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season.
|Date & Time
|Oct 23-Nov 1・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Price
|¥4,000
|Location
|XEOXY
|More Info
|General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-6 people) ¥23,400; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person
The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Dec 24・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・Last entry at 7:59 p.m., Weekends and public holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 7:59 p.m.)
|Price
|starting at ¥3000 for adults
|Location
|Shibuya Beam Gallery
Undertale Concert on 3 Pianos
A first of its kind concert tour will feature the music from the game "Undertale," played on three grand pianos.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-Oct 18
|Price
|starting at ¥3000 for adults
|Location
|Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall
Real Escape Game: Escape From the Midnight Space Museum
Set in the "Space Museum," a former observatory, this new real escape game unfolds an original story about a secret hidden in the museum and a looming crisis for Earth.
|Date & Time
|Jul 30-Oct 25・Hours vary by day, see the official site
|Price
|¥3,900
|Location
|Real Escape Game Kichijoji
|More Info
|Advance: weekdays general ¥3,900, group (1-4 people) ¥14,400, kids ¥1,950; weekends/holidays/high season general ¥4,200, group ¥15,600, kids ¥2,100. Same-day: weekdays general ¥4,200, group ¥15,600, kids ¥2,100; weekends/holidays/high season general ¥4,500, group ¥16,800, kids ¥2,250; half-price weekday same-day tickets available for ages under 22, see the official site
Heritage Auctions Japan's Pop Culture Auction Exhibition
Showcasing over 500 iconic items valued at more than $15 million, the event features the largest public display of Star Wars lightsabers ever staged — headlined by Darth Vader’s original screen-used hilt from The Empire Strikes Back. Visitors can also view authentic The Walking Dead costumes, ultra-rare Pokémon cards (including a PSA 10 "Shining Mew"), sealed retro video games and sports memorabilia.
|Date & Time
|Sep 18-Oct 27・11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.・Closed on Mondays and National Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Heritage Auctions Pop-Up Exhibit
Chiikawa Starlit Skytree and the Secret Island Collaboration Event
With the massive success of the film "Chiikawa: Secret of the Mermaid Island," Chiikawa is collaborating with Tokyo Skytree.
|Date & Time
|Jul 10-Oct 31・Weekdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (last entry 9 p.m.); weekends/holidays 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (last entry 9 p.m.)
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree
|More Info
|Adults (15+) ¥1,800-3,600, children (6-14) ¥900-1,800 | Deck+Corridor combo: adults ¥3,000-4,800, children ¥1,500-2,400; free for ages 5 and under
Chiikawa, We're Looking for You: Chiikawa the Movie Tokyo Metro Escape Game
Celebrating the release of "Chiikawa the Movie: Secret of the Mermaid Island," this hands-on puzzle-solving event is set across the Tokyo Metro network.
|Date & Time
|Jul 24-Nov 3・Some checkpoints have limited hours
|Price
|¥3,300
|Location
|Tokyo Metro stations, and parks and facilities along Tokyo Metro lines
|More Info
|Puzzle-solving kit ¥3,300; transportation costs not included
Harry Potter Dark Magic Halloween
This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 8・Hours vary by day, see the official site
|Price
|¥6,300
|Location
|Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter
|More Info
|General tickets: adults (18+) from ¥6,300, teens (junior/senior high) from ¥5,200, children (up to elementary, 4+) from ¥3,800, free for ages 3 and under; prices vary seasonally, student discount tickets also available
Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Peace Keeper
In this interactive mystery game inside the Xeoxy escape room center, you play as a member of "Peace Keeper," an organization working covertly to protect world peace. Your latest target is a research facility in a certain country said to be secretly manufacturing military robots and weapons under cover of night. Left unchecked, the facility threatens to disturb global peace.
|Date & Time
|Aug 7-Nov 15・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Price
|¥4,000
|Location
|XEOXY
|More Info
|General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-4 people) ¥15,600; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person