Along the Isumi region’s eastern coast, life revolves around the sea. The region has the easygoing character of a classic Japanese beach town, with independent cafes, casual seafood restaurants and a lively surf culture woven into everyday life. In Katsuura, surfers head out year-round to a coastline shaped by rocky headlands, sheltered coves and long stretches of pale sand, while swimmers, hikers and day-trippers come for the scenery above the water.

The coast is especially striking around Ubara, where forested cliffs plunge toward the Pacific and turquoise water gathers in rocky inlets. Trails wind along the headlands, shrines stand beside the sea and an underwater observation tower offers a glimpse beneath the waves. And then there are the surf spots, which have drawn generations of riders to Katsuura and helped shape the relaxed, ocean-minded culture that defines the area.

There’s plenty of reason to make a day of it — whether you’re here to surf, hike, swim or simply settle in somewhere with a view of the Pacific.

Top Things To Do in Katsuura

Ubara Utopia: A Oceanside Hiking Course With Sweeping Views

For seaside hiking, head to the evocatively named Ubara Utopia, located in the Ubara district of Katsuura city. After heading through a series of hand-carved tunnels that lead from the parking lot, you’ll arrive at the trailhead. From there, you can wander through forested walking paths leading to a series of viewpoints.

Ascend to the cliff top Bell of Happiness, with expansive views across the Pacific Ocean, or make your way down to the rocky shores of Kedo-ura, a small cove with crystal-clear tide pools. The scenery at each viewpoint is astonishing, but the hikes are incredibly pleasant in their own right as well — not too challenging, taking you through leafy wooded areas.

Katsuura Marine Park: An Undersea Observation Tower

From the vantage point by the Bell of Happiness, a mysterious white structure rises from the sea. This is Katsuura Marine Park, an underwater observation tower just an 18-minute walk away. Cross a suspended walkway wedged between rock formations and the swelling sea below to reach the observation spot.

Descending the tower’s long spiral staircase brings you 8 meters below the surface, where 24 portholes look out into the open ocean. The tower offers a rare opportunity to observe the marine ecosystem without getting wet, pairing an above-sea-level observation room with panoramic views of the sun-drenched Pacific Ocean’s intricate coastline.

Ubara Beach: A Striking Seaside Shrine

About a seven-minute walk from Ubara Utopia lies Ubara Beach, designated as one of Japan’s 100 Best Beaches. Beyond its pale sand and turquoise waters, it’s distinguished by a striking white torii gate standing at the water’s edge, making it a popular spot for sightseeing and photography. The gate may seem to be of mysterious providence, but actually it serves as the ichi-no-torii, or first shrine gate, of Ubara Yasaka Shrine, which is located closer inland, about 500 meters away.

Malibu Point: A Haven for Surf and Seaside Culture

For those interested in surfing, Katsuura’s Malibu Point is a must-visit. But the multipurpose marine sports facility is more than just a surf shop. “We see ourselves as a marine leisure destination,” explains Michihiro “Mitch” Takanashi, who opened Malibu Point 14 years ago. “We offer a range of ocean-based activities, including stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, fishing and, of course, surfing. Our goal is to provide visitors with as many different ways as possible to enjoy the sea.”

The facility is located just 150 steps from Malibu Beach, a popular surfing spot. Its first floor holds a small shop stocked with clothing, accessories and surf-related goods, as well as a small cafe space. After a morning in the sea, rinse off at the outdoor showers, then settle into the garden with a fresh coffee, smoothie, beer or glass of wine. Keep an eye out for Malibu Point’s most famous resident, Yu-chan — a 23-year-old African tortoise who spends his days wandering the yard.

The shop rents out wetsuits, surfboards, paddleboards, bodyboards and snorkeling gear for the day, alongside daily surfing and SUP lessons for anyone looking for a little coaching.

Beyond Surfing: A Place To Connect

“I’ve always loved the ocean. It’s been my passion for as long as I can remember,” Takanashi says. “Katsuura’s sea is incredibly beautiful and full of fascinating experiences, but most people don’t realize that. I wanted to find a way to share those attractions with others and help people discover what makes this place so special.”

Malibu Point serves as both an easy invitation to Katsuura’s coastal community and a cozy guesthouse. On the second floor, two ocean-facing rooms feature windowfront baths — one Western-style for up to three guests, and a Japanese-style room accommodating up to six guests. On the last Sunday of every month, locals and guests gather at the store for a beach cleanup, a community-building activity that keeps the shores clean and safe.

“After a surf session, people relax with a drink at the cafe, chat with one another and often become friends,” says Takanashi. “What I love is that this place becomes the starting point for those connections.”