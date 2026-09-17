On Chiba’s eastern coast, about 90 minutes by car from Tokyo, the Isumi region is synonymous with stunning beaches, surf culture and exceptional seafood. But its shorelines are only half the story — venture further inland and the landscape turns almost shockingly green, with incandescently verdant rice paddies stretching out in front of ridges of emerald mountains.

At the heart of the region lies the Yoro Valley, a lush pocket of forest and mountains. Waterfalls tumble through the landscape, walking trails wind beneath dense canopies and secluded hot springs offer places to soak amid the surrounding greenery. The Yoro River threads its way through the valley, sometimes gentle and meandering, elsewhere breaking into waterfalls and rushing over rocks. Forest trails lead to hidden cascades and viewpoints, while small hot-spring retreats are tucked into the folds of the surrounding cliffs.

Below, discover some of the best things to do and places to eat, along with our picks for where to stay in and around the Yoro Valley.

Into the Yoro Valley

The Yoro Valley and surrounding areas are home to densely forested walking paths, an array of picturesque waterfalls and a handful of secluded hot springs. Driving into the valley, the landscape seems to press into you — not in a way that feels claustrophobic, but as though you’re being let into a secret.



You’ll proceed through narrow roads surrounded by Japanese cedar and the occasional profusion of bamboo, encircling the streets like an archway. Every now and then the wooded landscape will give way to a sheer rock face, emerging from the thick foliage like a sharp intake of breath.

Scenic Spots in the Yoro Valley: Waterfall Hikes

One of the valley’s best-known attractions is Awamata Falls, which cascades gently down a wide rock face into a clear pool below. In autumn, it becomes a popular spot for viewing the changing leaves; in summer, locals and visitors come to splash and cool off at its base. A narrow walking path follows the edge of the falls, allowing visitors to look down over the water and take in the peaceful landscape from different vantage points.



Thirteen minutes down the road from Awamata Falls on foot is the lesser-known Konjin Falls. It’s tucked away in the parking lot of a day-use onsen, so finding its entrance is slightly trickier. Cross a footbridge, then follow a stone path along the river for a few minutes until you reach the falls, framed by a weathered red torii gate. Looking through the gate, a thin stream cuts roughly 35 meters down a steep rock face, with greenery encircling it like a towering amphitheater. Carved into the stone walls are small shrines with coins left as offerings.

Where To Eat in the Yoro Valley: Gelateria Yamaneko

Steps from the entrance to Awamata Falls is Gelateria Yamaneko, perched on the side of the valley with views over the lush slopes and river below. The interior is chic and understated, and it’s beloved for its inventive flavors of gelato like rose and apple roselle — a sorbet that placed top ten at Italy’s 2026 SIGEP world competition, blending Otaki town’s famous roses and tangy roselle over a delicate apple base.

The shop’s founder, Nami Tomizawa, is a certified vegetable sommelier who works closely with local farmers, carefully selecting seasonal ingredients. “Since people have taken the time to come and visit Chiba, I want them to discover what makes the region special through my gelato. Because I only use ingredients that are in season, they might taste something and think, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this was grown here,’” Tomizawa tells TW. “I also hope they take in the natural surroundings — feeling the landscape, the air and the food together as one experience.”

For Tomizawa, gelato is more than just a dessert. “I believe that enjoying it can bring a little more richness to someone’s everyday life,” she explains. And that richness extends well beyond flavor. “It’s about creating something where everyone benefits: Customers experience a moment of happiness, and using Chiba’s local ingredients helps circulate money within the community and build a more sustainable future.”

Where To Stay in the Yoro Valley: Shinra Yoro Valley

The Yoro Valley is one of Chiba’s best-known hot spring destinations, famed for its kuroyu (“black water”) — a dark, mineral-rich spring known for its distinctive color and silky feel. For those seeking a premier onsen escape, the newly opened Shinra Yoro Valley is an excellent option. Set into the cliffside overlooking the Yoro River, it provides a full immersion into the area: breathtaking views, public and private outdoor baths and a world-class restaurant, Dining Fukusui, which utilizes local ingredients in its meticulously prepared course meals.

The guest rooms are split between two buildings: the main building, which looks out at the mountains, and the premier riverside villas, with spacious terraces overlooking the babbling river below. Each room has its own open-air bath. There’s also a mixed-gender heated pool open to all guests (bathing suits required) as well as two private bathing areas that can be reserved free of charge and a sauna that can be rented for 90-minute sessions.

The dining is, predictably, a highlight. Dinner is a multicourse kaiseki meal served in an elegant private room. The menu changes monthly, making use of a wide variety of ingredients from both the land and sea — Isumi specialties like spiny lobster, octopus and wagyu. A traditional Japanese breakfast is served every morning in the same serene setting, though guests staying in the riverside villas can opt to have a breakfast basket delivered directly to their room.