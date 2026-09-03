For many people outside Japan, kimono exist as a distant cultural icon — garments seen in films, museum exhibitions and travel magazines. It’s easy to view them simply as beautiful artifacts, rather than something tactile and lived-in. But encountering kimono in person completely changes that perspective. Up close, you begin to notice the fabric catching the light, the depth of hand-painted pigments and the subtle ways a traditional design moves and flows with the person wearing it.

There’s no better place to immerse yourself in this living craft than the Chiso Flagship Store, the headquarters of a house whose story is tightly bound to the evolution of Japanese textiles. Founded in 1555 in Kyoto’s Sanjo-Karasuma neighborhood, Chiso started as a specialized supplier crafting fine ceremonial robes for temples and aristocratic families.

In the Meiji period, yuzen dyeing became the core of the business, and the house pioneered collaborations with leading painters to elevate silk garments into wearable fine art. Today, its historic flagship operates on that same founding site as a welcoming space where visitors can experience this centuries-long heritage up close.

A Sanctuary Shaped by Light, Nature and Silk

Stepping into the Chiso Flagship Store in Sanjo-Karasuma, you immediately feel its tranquil atmosphere. Designed by architect Tsuyoshi Tane, the interior is built around large glass walls framing a courtyard garden. Natural light flows through the shop, shifting ever so slightly with the seasons and reflecting off the rich, ornate textures inside. It is a thoughtful setup that highlights Chiso’s core inspiration: a deep appreciation for nature, which is apparent in everything from the store’s subtle floral motifs to seasonal color palettes.

Inside, you will find Chiso’s full lineup of original silk products. Alongside traditional handcrafted kimono, the store carries everyday items like intricate silk scarves and the brand’s popular Kimono Gown series. These gowns capture the graceful drape and pictorial patterns of classic kimono in a simple silhouette, making them an easy way for international guests to bring a piece of Japanese textile heritage back home. Seeing the pieces in person allows you to appreciate the fine details of the Kyoto-style yuzen dyeing — a traditional technique using fine lines of resist paste and dye to paint vivid, bleed-free designs directly onto the fabric — and feel the weight of the silk for yourself.

Chiso Gallery: History Meets Modern Art

Upstairs on the second floor, the experience continues in the Chiso Gallery. Over the centuries, Chiso has acted as both an artisan house and a patron of local painters, and this gallery space carries that idea forward by exploring how traditional craft converses with modern visual art.

The gallery is divided into two separate spaces. Gallery 1 pulls from Chiso’s extensive private collection, featuring historical garments, old design sketches and artwork created alongside the studio over the years.

Right next to it, Gallery 2 showcases contemporary artists who resonate with Chiso’s aesthetic sensibility. Each year, both spaces hold exhibitions organized around a single theme — for 2026, the guiding theme is “Unravel, Then Gather.” Stepping inside gives visitors a chance to see how a time-honored sense of aesthetics and modern artistic forms and styles sit alongside each other, offering a richer look at Kyoto’s creative scene.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you’d like to commission a custom kimono, pick up a pure silk scarf or simply explore the rotating gallery exhibits, the Chiso Flagship Store is a rewarding stop during a trip to Kyoto. The atmosphere is relaxed, letting you browse at your own pace or delve into the craftsmanship behind each piece with staff. Located right in the heart of the city, the flagship store is easily accessible and warmly receives travelers eager to experience authentic Japanese textile craftsmanship up close.

More Info

Chiso Flagship Store

Address: 80 Mikura-cho, Sanjo Karasuma Nishi-iru, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto

Telephone: (+81) 075-253-1555

Access: Three-minute walk from Karasuma Oike Station (Kyoto Municipal Subway) or seven-minute walk from Karasuma Station (Hankyu Railway)

Website: Chiso Official Website