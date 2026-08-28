For first-time visitors in Japan, scrolling on social media can often feel like the default option for planning your itinerary. It’s how most tourists end up in the same overcrowded locations: Shibuya Crossing, Senso-ji, a themed cafe in Harajuku, maybe a day trip to Hakone if the schedule allows. There’s nothing wrong with visiting popular tourist attractions — most are well worth seeing — but somewhere between the winding queue for the observation deck and the third onigiri eaten standing outside a konbini, you might wonder what the city feels like when you’re not looking at it through someone else’s camera.

Tomogo! (stylized as TOMOGO!) is built around that question. It’s a travel platform and mobile app that connects visitors with local experts — Japan residents who are passionate about sharing the parts of the country they love and actually frequent. At the moment, guided experiences are available in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Kanagawa, Saitama and Nara, ranging from cultural walking tours to traditional craft workshops to private bar crawls through Japan’s best nightlife districts.

The experiences on Tomogo! are designed to be fully immersive, taking you well off the beaten path. You might end up at a shotengai arcade two stations past the transfer everyone makes, a standing bar where the owner remembers your drink or a park that seems unremarkable on Google Maps but is breathtakingly beautiful at 7 a.m. Essentially, the point of the app is not just to add more stops to your itinerary, but rather to infuse your vantage point with more intention and personality.

Using Tomogo! To Plan a Japan Trip: Match, Message, Meet

Tomogo!’s tour guide service is intuitive and easy to use. Browse profiles of Local Experts through the Tomogo! app, and pick someone whose interests overlap with your own (e.g. architecture, manga, authentic street food). From there, you’re able to message that person directly to talk through what you’re curious about, how much walking you’re up for and what you’d rather skip. Basically, the plan is shaped through conversation and personalization — although pre-packaged plans are also available if you’d rather be hands-off.

Experiences are typically organized around themes rather than landmarks. Crafts and culture might mean an afternoon in a workshop watching Edo kiriko glass cut by hand, then trying it yourself. Nature escapes may consist of finding lesser–known green patches outside of central Tokyo, like the lush Todoroki Ravine. A pop culture-oriented itinerary may land you in hidden corners of Nakano Broadway, while foodies will be able to order at local stands with an expert giving recommendations and helping ensure that communication is smooth.

Tomogo! goes well beyond a typical guided tour. It’s an experience designed to make you feel like a local, guided by someone who shows you their favorite spots and lets you into their world.

A Different Kind of Map

Aside from these perks of local guidance, there’s also a practical argument for homing in on lesser-visited places in Tokyo. Japan’s tourism numbers have climbed steadily in the past few years, and it’s only a handful of districts that absorb the enormous crowds, while neighborhoods just 15 minutes away stay quiet.

Both residents and visitors feel the strain of overtourism in the city, but visitors can only go where they know to go. Tomogo! endeavors to solve this information problem by connecting outsiders with insiders. The goal is sustainability; when travelers spend their money at local businesses, it flows back to the community — family-run restaurants, independent studios and small boutiques.

At the end of the day, when you describe a trip to a friend, you don’t begin by describing a landmark. You talk about the people you met: the local who insisted on one more round, the shop owner who pulled the rare vintage item out for you from the back or the best meal of your life, eaten in a shop that looked borderline sketchy at first.

The beauty of Tomogo! is that two travelers in Tokyo could return home with entirely different versions of the city, filled with distinct dishes, music and landscapes. In this way, you’ll know that the memories you made here were truly your own, genuinely authentic and not just plucked from an algorithm.

More Info

Find out more about Tomogo! on its official website and on Instagram: @tomogo.official.