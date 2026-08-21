Japan is home to countless hot spring towns, but few carry the weight of history that Arima Onsen does. The legendary resort has welcomed travelers for more than one thousand years, offering a slower pace of life shaped by mineral-rich waters, historic streets and the natural environment surrounding it. While its restorative baths remain the main draw, there’s much more to explore beyond the hot springs. From cultural landmarks and local delicacies to riverside walks and traditional inns, here’s how to make the most of a visit to this timeless retreat.

Walk Through a Millennium of History

Considered one of Japan’s three oldest onsen towns, Arima has a recorded history stretching back to the seventh century, with references to its waters appearing in the Nihon Shoki, Japan’s oldest official historical chronicle. Over the centuries, the springs became closely associated with Buddhist healing culture, and temples and guesthouses were established for visitors seeking restorative retreats.

Among the town’s most influential patrons was Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the second of Japan’s three great unifiers, who frequently visited Arima during the late 16th century and helped rebuild the area after devastating natural disasters. His legacy can still be traced through landmarks such as Taiko Bridge, named after the warlord’s honorific title, and the striking vermillion Nene Bridge nearby, which honors his wife, Nene.

The Best Things To Do in Arima Onsen

The obvious starting point is the onsen itself. The town is famous for its two distinctive thermal waters: the iron-rich, reddish-brown kin no yu (gold water) and the clear, mineral-rich gin no yu (silver water), both prized for their unique therapeutic properties. Pop into a public bathhouse for a classic local experience, or stay at a ryokan to immerse yourself even deeper in Arima’s bathing culture.

Beyond the baths, Yumotozaka shopping street is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll, with Japanese-style wooden buildings housing charming shops, traditional sweets stores and bustling food stalls.

This is also one of the best places to sample tansan senbei — Arima’s distinctive cracker made with naturally carbonated onsen water. Ganso Mitsumori Honpo, one of the town’s oldest confectionery shops, still bakes fresh batches each day, and the delicate treats make an excellent souvenir. While exploring the area, be sure to try the local non-alcoholic ciders and mineral-inspired sparkling drinks, too.

After a snack stop, continue your exploration toward the river, where Arima’s natural scenery becomes the main attraction. The Arima River runs through the heart of town, and its riverside paths are particularly beautiful in spring and autumn. During sakura season, cherry trees arch over the water, while autumn brings fiery foliage, reflected to brilliant effect on the river’s surface.

For a quieter cultural stop, Onsenji Temple offers a peaceful retreat among the greenery. The contrast between the temple’s serene grounds and the bustling hot spring streets captures one of Arima’s greatest strengths: It allows visitors to weave effortlessly between relaxation, history and nature in a single afternoon.

The Gekkoen Experience

While Arima can be visited as a day trip, staying overnight reveals a different side of the town. As evening falls and the day-trippers depart, the streets become noticeably quieter, and the hot spring experience takes on a slower, more contemplative rhythm.

This is where Gekkoen, a premier hot spring retreat, comes into its own. Comprising two hotels — the traditional Yugetsu Sanso and the more contemporary Korokan — the ryokan is set along the Takigawa River, its sister properties connected by the picturesque Gekko-bashi (Moonlight Bridge). In addition to offering guests steaming springs, kaiseki dining and lush natural surroundings, Gekkoen serves as an excellent base for exploring Arima’s highlights, as the town center can easily be reached on foot from the ryokan.

Getting to Arima Onsen

Despite its secluded mountain setting on the northern slopes of Mount Rokko, Arima Onsen is remarkably accessible. The town is roughly 30 minutes from Kobe’s Sannomiya Station by train or bus and around one hour from Osaka, making it an easy overnight escape for your Kansai itinerary.

Whether you’re planning a quick hot spring escape from Kobe or a slower overnight retreat in the Rokko Mountains, Gekkoen offers one of the most immersive ways to experience Arima Onsen’s celebrated waters, seasonal cuisine and riverside scenery.

To learn more about Gekkoen’s Korokan and Yugetsu Sanso, visit the Gekkoen website.