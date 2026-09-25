Set on the western edge of Fukuoka, the Itoshima Peninsula is known for its dramatic coastline, farm-carpeted valleys and soft coastal light. Long cherished by artists, surfers and culinary purists, Itoshima has earned its reputation as one of Japan’s most alluring coastal destinations.

At its heart stands Seven x Seven Itoshima. Designed by London-based Studio PDP with creative direction by David Miskin, the hotel takes its cues from the peninsula’s coastal landscape. Its architecture and interiors are chic and intentionally minimal, allowing the scenery outside to take center stage throughout the stay.



The Rooms and Suites at Seven x Seven Itoshima

Entering its doors, guests are immediately met with the bright, expansive lobby, palm trees swaying and the Genkai Sea rolling out just beyond the glass walls. The hotel gazes out toward Sakurai Futamigaura, where the famous “Wedded Rocks” rise from the water, bound by a sacred shimenawa rope. Its seaside location turns every window into a wide-open frame for ocean views and Itoshima’s spectacular sunsets.



The resort’s 47 guest suites, divided between two wings named West and East, are spacious and designed with longer stays and shared time in mind. Each suite includes a kitchen and generous living area, making them well suited to families and groups of friends. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls bring the surrounding coastline into the living spaces, while soft earth tones and cool off-white walls echo the textures of the shore.



In select suites, rooftop terraces and open-air balcony jacuzzis sit poised above the coastline, allowing guests to soak beneath starry skies while listening to the rhythmic crash of the waves below. Every room comes with its own private terrace, ideal for watching the sky shift color as evening falls.

Amenities at Seven x Seven Itoshima: Pool, Sauna, Sea

Days at Seven x Seven Itoshima can be spent moving between the pool, sauna and sea. The newly added outdoor pool is made for long afternoons under the hot Kyushu sun, with a Finnish-style dry sauna right beside it for warming up between dips. Beyond the pool, the spacious outdoor lounge deck opens onto the coast, giving guests a place to stretch out, take in the views and settle into the hotel’s easygoing, beach-club atmosphere.

For those seeking more active ways to experience Itoshima, bicycles are available for rental, making it easy to explore the area’s laid-back coastal roads. Paddleboards are also available for guests who want to get out on the ocean and take in the coastline from the water.

Dining at Seven x Seven Itoshima

Itoshima is celebrated across Japan as a haven of agricultural and oceanic purity, blessed with nutrient-rich soil and sea currents that produce extraordinary yields. At Seven x Seven Itoshima, this culinary heritage is interpreted through an imaginative dining concept structured around three fundamental elements: fire, water and earth.

The dinner at Seven x Seven unfolds through a series of shared course plates and crafted cocktails, served in the window-lined dining area that overlooks the wide-open ocean, perfectly timed for sunset. The element of fire brings the heat with dishes that harness open flames and bold spices — from arrabbiata-style potatoes to a spicy oxtail omelet, finished with a chicken confit that carries a smoky kick.

The water course honors local seafood. Raw seasonal fish carpaccio is served delicate, bright and dressed in wild coastal herbs, while chilled buckwheat noodles are paired with local mozuku seaweed, making for a refreshing interlude before a rich bouillabaisse brimming with the day’s fresh catch.

Earth grounds the experience in Itoshima’s fertile farms. Crisp heirloom vegetables harvested that morning are served with a warm bagna cauda, alongside delicate lotus root fritters finished with salty whitebait.

This approach continues at the bar, where mixologists construct botanical cocktails and mocktails infused with inspired ingredients like charcoal, sea salt or beetroot.

Experiencing Itoshima

Seven x Seven’s approach to hospitality puts the guest in control, with spacious rooms, flexible shared spaces and the freedom to shape each stay around their own rhythm. It’s a natural fit for Itoshima, where days can be spent swimming, exploring the coast, sharing a meal or simply watching the sunset over Futamigaura. As dusk falls and the sky turns shades of plum and amber over the sea, the hotel offers a relaxed base from which to experience the peninsula on your own terms.

More Info

Book your own stay at Seven x Seven Itoshima here.