Art Arcade Tokyo: Quick Facts Dates: September 26 — November 30, 2026

Venues: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan

Artists: Seiji Matsumoto (Hibiya Okuroji), Mameko Maeda (Edo Noren), Emu (2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan)

Live Painting Sessions: September 26 — October 12, 2026

Artist Talk: November 3, 2026 at 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan

Admission: Free

Some of Tokyo’s most distinctive destinations are hiding in plain sight — or, more accurately, beneath the train tracks. From century-old redbrick arches to retro station buildings, these under-railway spaces have found new life as walkable, colorful arcades filled with cozy bars, craft shops and boutiques. This fall, a cultural initiative called Art Arcade Tokyo will turn three of these destinations into local art hubs.

Running from September 26 to November 30, the project brings together three contemporary Japanese artists across three unique spaces in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, located under the elevated rails connecting Yurakucho and Shimbashi Stations; Edo Noren, which is housed inside the former Ryogoku Station building; and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan, which can be found under the elevated tracks between Akihabara and Okachimachi Stations. Visitors can expect live painting, cross-venue collaborations between the artists, an interactive stamp rally and original artist-illustrated sticker giveaways.

The event highlights three Japanese contemporary artists: Seiji Matsumoto, Mameko Maeda and Emu. Each artist will create a main installation at an assigned venue, using the facility itself as their canvas. The three artists will also come together to create three live collaborative paintings — one at each venue. The Hibiya Okuroji collaborative painting will take place on September 30. 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan’s will occur on October 5, and the painting at Edo Noren will take place on October 7.

For travelers, it’s a fun, compact way to experience the local art scene while enjoying some of the city’s most unique commercial and cultural destinations. Read on to learn more about Art Arcade Tokyo.

Hibiya Okuroji: Seiji Matsumoto

The project’s three venues are dispersed across Tokyo, each with its own architectural appeal and creative atmosphere, rooted in the surrounding neighborhood.

Hibiya Okuroji, conveniently located between Yurakucho and Shimbashi stations, extends for nearly 300 meters beneath the historic redbrick railway arches constructed in 1910. Its vaulted brick corridors give it the feel of a hidden alleyway, lined with curated boutiques and cozy eateries.

Artist Seiji Matsumoto takes up residence here from September 26 to October 4. Known for his clean graphic style and popular character designs such as “Andy the Mouse,” Matsumoto — who has worked with global brands like Uniqlo and Nike — will kick off the event with live painting sessions under the iconic archway. He will also make guest appearances at the other two venues as part of the project’s cross-venue painting initiative.

Edo Noren: Mameko Maeda

Further east in the heart of Ryogoku — Tokyo’s sumo district — sits Edo Noren. Housed inside the preserved Ryogoku Station building, which originally opened in 1929, the venue replicates the atmosphere of an old Edo-period street surrounding an authentic dohyo (sumo ring). You can find a dozen traditional eateries here — chanko nabe (a hotpot dish usually eaten by sumo wrestlers), yakitori, soba, miso ramen.

From October 4 to October 12, artist Mameko Maeda will create her live installation here. Drawing inspiration from anime, manga and Buddhist art, Maeda crafts fluid, expressive figures — usually rendered in pastel pink — that explore the theme of freedom from the gaze of others — bringing a modern narrative into dialogue with the venue’s traditional backdrop. Like Matsumoto, she will also make guest appearances at the other participating venues.

2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan: Emu

Finally, located under the elevated tracks between Akihabara and Okachimachi stations, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan offers a peaceful, less chaotic alternative to the nearby pop-culture district. Named after its precise distance from Tokyo Station (2.54 kilometers), this bright arcade houses roughly 50 artisan studios, galleries and workshops where visitors can interact directly with craftspeople and artists.

Emu, the artist known for his nuanced usage of color and minimalistic graphic works, will work here from September 29 to October 8. Often featuring amorphous characters with two dots for eyes, Emu’s signature aesthetic — sleek and modern, yet whimsical — moves seamlessly from graphic design to painting and sculpture. He will also visit the other two venues to create additional paintings as part of the cross-venue collaboration.

Interactive Stamp Rallies and Exclusive Panel Talks

Designed to encourage visitors to explore all three locations, Art Arcade Tokyo also offers a stamp rally leaflet at any participating site. As you travel between Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan, designated stamp stations allow you to build an artwork poster piece by piece, leaving you with a complete art poster once all three locations have been visited. The stamp rally will be available while supplies last.

To support local artisans and merchants, designated shops across the three spaces — including Gifu Tokyo in Hibiya Okuroji, Massafy in 2k540 and the Ryogoku Tourist Information Center Shop in Edo Noren — will offer original five-centimeter artist-illustrated stickers to customers who make a purchase. A total of 15,000 stickers will be distributed across the three venues on a first-come, first-served basis, with designs varying by location.

The campaign’s centerpiece event takes place on Tuesday, November 3, which is also known as Culture Day in Japan. All three artists will gather at 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan for a one-hour talk session, sharing insights into their respective sources of inspiration, creative methods and the process of adapting their art for non-traditional architectural spaces.

More Information

To learn more about Art Arcade Tokyo, please visit the official event website.