If you grew up singing Moonlight Densetsu and play-pretended Sailor Guardians with your friends, your childhood dream is about to come true. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- has opened its doors, allowing fans to step into the vibrant world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon right here in Tokyo.

Capturing hearts and causing a massive wave of online talk, this theatre performance delivers everything a fan could wish for: a fantastic cast that makes the manga pages come alive, high-energy choreography and a venue that whisks you right into their whimsical universe.

From Manga to Stage: Why This Show Has Gone Viral

The production introduces an original storyline that raises the stakes yet again for our favorite characters. Usagi and her friends head out to enjoy an AI-themed park, but the peace is shattered by the arrival of Queen Valusia. Seeking to create her own absolute “perfect world” by using advanced AI technology, Queen Valusia manipulates Super Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians. Sensing the ultimate crisis, they must rise up to break the AI spell and wage an epic battle for true love and humanity.

This fantastic show has already taken social media by storm: TikTok and Instagram are flooded with clips from the theater, with fans raving that the actors look exactly like they jumped straight out of the manga.

There’s a few reasons behind the show’s exploding online popularity. First, a unique dual-team rotating casting system (Team Gold Moon and Team Silver Moon), keeps the show fresh and dynamic, making fans eager to watch for a second time. Furthermore, the theater has a post-show live segment where partial photography and video recording are allowed, giving audiences the perfect opportunity to capture their own footage to take home and share.

Step Into the World of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Located at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel, the unique circular layout of Club eX has been converted into a permanent Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon haven. From the themed entrance to the main seating arena, every inch of the venue is designed to envelope guests in their universe.

The stage design effortlessly shatters the fourth wall for an intimate staging. The characters walk directly through the aisles right beside you, and you’ll probably find yourself making eye contact with the Sailor Guardians throughout the show. The experience doesn’t stop when the curtains close, either; the venue maintains the buzz with post-show cast send-offs.

For international audiences, the entire production is fully equipped with an English subtitle system. Global visitors can follow every plot twist and witty exchange without missing a single beat.

Character Drinks & Original Merch

Beyond the stage, the charm spills directly onto the refreshment counter with a vibrant menu of original drinks inspired by each unique Sailor Guardians. For dreamers looking to elevate their theatrical journey, booking Premium seats or Class S seats automatically unlocks a treasure trove of collectibles — including the highly coveted Crystal Bottle Drink and original, rotating merch (like acrylic coasters and parfait spoons with charms) designed to keep collections fresh.

As a crowning touch, the venue has on display new illustrations by Naoko Takeuchi herself. From these rare artworks to the vibrant performance and fresh storytelling, every visitor is guaranteed a glimpse of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’s world.

Ticket Breakdown & Practical Information

The performance clocks in at a high-energy 60 minutes with no breaks — making it easy to slot into a packed day of Tokyo sightseeing.

Seat Type Price (Tax Inc.) Key Perks & Bonuses Premium Seat / Sofa ¥18,000 High-Five Send-Off, Crystal Bottle Drink + Goods, Original Sweets, Premium Goods, Commemorative Photo with Cast Class S Seat ¥13,000 High-Five Send-Off, Crystal Bottle Drink + Goods, Original Sweets Class A Seat ¥8,000 (Ages 4-12: ¥4,000) Cast Send-Off Box Room (Max 4 guests) ¥32,000 Cast Send-Off

Secure your official tickets directly via their official website.

You can find Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- on X or Instagram.

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