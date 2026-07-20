Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in August

50th Anniversary Osamu Goods Exhibition

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Osamu Goods, the Sogo Museum of Art will explore the history and design philosophy of the series. 

Date & Time Aug 1-31・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 19:30
Price General: ¥1400 | University and high school students: ¥1200 | junior high school and younger: free
Location Sogo Museum of Art

Soup As Life Exhibition

21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter.

Date & Time Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last admission at 6:30 p.m.
Price General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free
Location 21_21 Design Sight

Grand Van Gogh Exhibition

Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution.

Date & Time May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000
Location The Ueno Royal Museum
More Info Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30

mingeikan the japan folk crafts museum mingeikan soetsu yanagi

Soetsu Yanagi and Nihon Mingeikan

In 1926, three friends — Soetsu Yanagi, Kanjiro Kawai and Shoji Hamada — set out to found a new kind of museum, based on the word they had just coined: mingei, meaning “folk craft.” At the time, the idea that everyday objects made by unknown craftspeople held aesthetic value just like fine art was quite revolutionary. Ten years later, in 1936, that vision became tangible when the Japan Folk Crafts Museum (Mingeikan) opened its doors.This exhibition marks two milestones at once: a century since that founding prospectus and 90 years since the museum itself opened. Visitors can trace the long road to that opening and follow Yanagi’s vision — from his designs for the building to the objects he collected and the remarkable care he took with every detail, down to the cases, the wallpaper and the light.

Date & Time Jun 6-Aug 12・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Closed Mondays
Price ¥1,500
Location The Japan Folk Crafts Museum

TOH Gigamart Exhibition

Creative team "TOH" will host Gigamart, an interactive art gallery with gigafied products and game where guests can steal from.

Date & Time Jul 18-Aug 16・12–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:50 p.m. | Weekends and public holidays: 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Last entry 5:50 p.m.)
Price starting at ¥3200
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

Azabudai Hills Pop Up Box Maiden's Bookshelf Exhibition

Azabudai Hills Gallery Space's new exhibition reimagines famous literature by contemporary illustrators like the Maiden's Bookshelf series. 

Date & Time Jul 16-Aug 30・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
Price ¥1100
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery Space
More Info Tickets are only available for purchase at the ticket counter on the day of the event

Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026.

Date & Time Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price ¥6,300
Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
tokyo art exhibitions april 2026

Rina Banerjee, "A woman must keep moving…" (2022). Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home…

Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses.

Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m.
Price Free
Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo

Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto.

Date & Time Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m.
Price General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
More Info Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required)

picasso paul smith tokyo

Picasso, Through the Eyes of Paul Smith

Pablo Picasso never settled into a single way of seeing. He moved restlessly — from the deep blues of grief to the splintered geometry of cubism, into ceramics, sculpture, theater and the unflinching protest of “Guernica.”This exhibition looks at all of that through an unexpected lens. British designer Paul Smith, drawing on the collection of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, has designed the layout himself — and the result is full of color and small, delightful surprises. Around 80 works, including “Portrait of a Man” from the Blue Period and “Paul as Harlequin,” unfold in a loose, easy chronology rather than a strict progression.It builds on “Picasso Celebration: The Collection in a New Light!” — the 2023 Paris show marking 50 years since the artist’s death — now traveling internationally, reimagined here as a space that feels playful, personal and alive.

Date & Time Jun 10-Sep 21・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Tue and August 12, open August 11. Open until 20:00 Fri & Sat.
Price ¥2,400
Location The National Art Center, Tokyo

Ron Mueck Exhibition

Ron Mueck, a contemporary artist, will hold an exhibition at the Mori Art Museum with figurative sculptures that reflect life and mortality.

Date & Time Apr 29-Sep 23・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Tuesdays: 10:00-17:00 | Open until 22:00 on May 5, August 11 and September 22 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price Adults: ¥2500 | University and high school students: ¥1500 | Seniors: ¥2000 | Junior high school students and under: free
Location Mori Art Museum

On the Asymmetry of the Universe at teamLab Borderless

Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless has unveiled On the Asymmetry of the Universe, an exhibition celebrating the reopening of the museum’s Light Sculpture – Flow artwork space.

Date & Time Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
Price ¥3,600–¥5,600
Location teamlab borderless: Mori Building Digital Art Museum
More Info ¥2,800 for children aged 13-17; ¥1.500 for children aged 4 to 12; Children aged 3 and under are free.

Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo

Korea's hit Sanrio interactive exhibition will come to Tokyo, immersing fans into a cute hotel concept with themed rooms and special effects.

Date & Time Jul 15, 2026-May 31, 2027・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
Price (weekdays) General and university students: ¥2400 | High school and junior high school students: ¥1600 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1000
Location Tokyu Kabukicho Tower

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in August

Yukata de Ginbura - Ginza Summer Festival 2026

The Ginza "Yukata de Ginbura" summer festival will welcome guests to enjoy the summer environment while exploring the local area.

Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・4–8 p.m.
Price Free
Location Chuo-dori 1-Chome to 8-Chome

2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival

The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank.

Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7:15–8:20 p.m.
Price Free
Location Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park)
More Info Reserved seating starts at ¥2000

67th Itabashi Fireworks Display

The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts.

Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7–8:30 p.m.
Price Free
Location Along Arakawa River
More Info Premium paid seating is available

2026 Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival

The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival will feature over 10,000 fireworks launched over the stadiums, accompanied by live musical performances.

Date & Time Aug 8, 2026・7:30–8:30 p.m.・In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to August 9
Price starting at ¥7000
Location Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium

Azabudai Hills Summer Festival 2026

Azabudai Hills will host a summer festival with games and food stalls, in conjunction with the neighboring Nishikubo Hachiman Shrine.

Date & Time Aug 8-11・5–8:30 p.m.・Some activities are on select dates
Price Free
Location Azabudai Hills Central Plaza

Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival

Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky.

Date & Time Aug 24, 2026・6:30–8 p.m.・Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Price Free
Location Various venues across Minato Mirai
More Info Premium paid seating is available

Hibiya Mid Summer 2026

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・weekdays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.) | weekends and holidays: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.)
Price starting at ¥500
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Tokyo Sea of Clouds 2026

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's famous Tokyo Sea of Clouds will return in July, with a breathtaking cloudscape and roughly 1,000 lights.

Date & Time Jul 1-Aug 31・7:10–10:40 p.m.・No definite end date
Price Free
Location Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

© 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. TOKYO, JAPAN Copyright Sanrio Co., Ltd.

Sanrio Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri

Sanrio Puroland theme park's futuristic summer festival will have games, character greetings, seasonal menus and limited-edition merchandise.  

Date & Time Jul 10-Sep 1
Price Tickets start at ¥3900
Location Sanrio Puroland

Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony

Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.

Date & Time May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Price Free
Location Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
More Info Premium paid seating is available

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in August

More events coming soon.

Tokyo Community and Family Events in August

More events coming soon.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Production Committee

Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event

Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.

Date & Time Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price Free
Location Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer

LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition

LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.

Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
Price General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
Location Shinjuku Takashimaya

The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition

Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.

Date & Time Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
Price General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
Location Creative Museum Tokyo

Solo Leveling Exhibition

The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.

Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
Price General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
More Info Advanced and VIP tickets also available

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in August

Hyatt Regency Tokyo Welcomes Bar BenFiddich For an Exclusive Bartender Experience

Hyatt Regency Tokyo is launching its Guest Bartender Series with Hiroyasu Kayama, owner and bartender of Bar BenFiddich.

Date & Time Aug 9, 2026・7–10 p.m.
Price Event Package ¥11,000 (inclusive of tax and service charge)
Location Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
More Info Signature Cocktail: ¥3,000

Star Wars Galactic Cafe

Celebrating the release of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," Box Cafe & Space will have a cafe inspired by the galactic saga. 

Date & Time Jun 4-Aug 16・10 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
Price advance registration fee: ¥770
Location BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109
More Info up to 4 seats can be reserved per application

Pochacco Pop-Up Cafe

Sanrio's popular puppy character Pochacco will have a new pop-up cafe in Tokyo and Osaka, themed around Pochacco working as a waiter.

Date & Time Jul 2-Aug 16・10 a.m.–9:45 p.m.
Price Reservation fee: ¥660
Location Box Cafe & Space Tokyo Soramachi Store

Hibiya Toy Story 5 Pop-Up Cafe Stand

Celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will host a pop-up cafe stand with food and drinks.

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・last order at 9:30 p.m.; cafe will close at 9 p.m. (Last order 8:30 ) on August 23
Price starting at ¥990
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Hilton Tokyo Lemon Beach House Sweets Buffet

Hilton Tokyo will host a summer sweets buffet, themed as the "Lemon Beach House," at the hotel's Marble Lounge with over 20 luxurious sweets.

Date & Time May 8-Aug 31・2:30–5 p.m.
Price starting at ¥5700 for adults
Location Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge

Soirée Blanche at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Date & Time Jul 4-Sep 12・6–9:30 p.m.・Every other Saturday
Price ¥17,600
Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo
More Info This plan includes free-flow drinks and a buffet-style menu

Hawaiian Fair 2026 at Shinagawa Prince Hotel

Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo is one of 13 Prince hotels across Japan participating in the Hawaiian Fair 2026.

Date & Time Jul 16-Sep 15
Price ¥5,700 for lunch, ¥7,700 for dinner at Luxe Dining Hapuna
Location Shinagawa Prince Hotel
More Info Discounts for elementary school students and younger

Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien

A beloved summer tradition in Tokyo, the Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien is open for its 2026 edition.

Date & Time Apr 22-Sep 30・4:30–10 p.m.・14:00-22:30 During Summer Season. From 12:00 on weekends and holidays
Price ¥4,980-¥6,980 for adults
Location Meiji Jingu Gaien

Summer Butcher’s Beer Garden at The Oak Door

An indulgent menu with smoky aromas and deep umami flavors, Summer Butcher’s Beer Garden at The Oak Door is perfect for a summer evening

Date & Time Jul 1-Sep 30・6–10 p.m.
Price With free-flow drinks: ¥8,700 per person
Location The Oak Door
More Info With free-flow Champagne: ¥13,500 per person

(c)Kate Shanasy

Bills' Spring-Summer Menu 2026

Bills (stylized as bills) is currently offering its Spring-Summer 2026 Menu across all eight locations in Japan.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 1
Price
Location bills Ginza

Kissa Monchhichi with Sunday Brunch Kichijoji

Sunday Brunch Kichijoji will collaborate with Monchhichi for a limited-time retro-themed café experience with dishes inspired by the toy.

Date & Time May 21-Oct 25・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last order at 19:00
Price starting at ¥1450
Location Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
More Info Reservations can only be made via the website

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's Exclusive Charcoal-Grill Terrace Dining Experience

A new outdoor charcoal-grill dining experience at Sakura , the Japanese restaurant at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.

Date & Time Mar 29-Oct 31・Excludes May 23, 24 and October 24, 2026
Price ¥25,000 per person
Location Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
More Info Includes taxes and service charge

Day Trip BBQ at Botanical Pool Club

Botanical Pool Club has prepared a special lunch-time-only plan where guests can enjoy a BBQ paired with original beer.

Date & Time Jun 8-Oct 31・1:30–4:30 p.m.
Price ¥8,800
Location Botanical Pool Club

Hilton Garden BBQ 2026

Hilton Narita is bringing back its popular "Hilton Garden BBQ 2026," continuing a tradition that has delighted guests for more than 20 years.

Date & Time Jul 17-Oct 31
Price Adults: ¥7,500 Monday to Thursday, Sunday and public holidays, ¥8,500 Friday, Saturday and the day before a public holiday
Location HIlton Tokyo Narita Airport
More Info Plus ¥1,000 for luxury seats

Le Petit Chef & Friends

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.

Date & Time Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
Price ¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
Location Le Petit Chef

New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo

The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.

Date & Time Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Price ¥7,600
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.

Date & Time Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
Price Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
Location Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
More Info Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200

Tokyo Film and Game Events in August

More events coming soon.

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Updated On July 21, 2026