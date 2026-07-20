Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

50th Anniversary Osamu Goods Exhibition Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Osamu Goods, the Sogo Museum of Art will explore the history and design philosophy of the series. Date & Time Aug 1-31・10 a.m. –8 p.m. ・last admission at 19:30 Price General: ¥1400 | University and high school students: ¥1200 | junior high school and younger: free Location Sogo Museum of Art More Details

Soup As Life Exhibition 21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter. Date & Time Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Last admission at 6:30 p.m. Price General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free Location 21_21 Design Sight More Details

Grand Van Gogh Exhibition Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution. Date & Time May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000 Location The Ueno Royal Museum More Info Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30 More Details

Soetsu Yanagi and Nihon Mingeikan In 1926, three friends — Soetsu Yanagi, Kanjiro Kawai and Shoji Hamada — set out to found a new kind of museum, based on the word they had just coined: mingei, meaning “folk craft.” At the time, the idea that everyday objects made by unknown craftspeople held aesthetic value just like fine art was quite revolutionary. Ten years later, in 1936, that vision became tangible when the Japan Folk Crafts Museum (Mingeikan) opened its doors.This exhibition marks two milestones at once: a century since that founding prospectus and 90 years since the museum itself opened. Visitors can trace the long road to that opening and follow Yanagi’s vision — from his designs for the building to the objects he collected and the remarkable care he took with every detail, down to the cases, the wallpaper and the light. Date & Time Jun 6-Aug 12・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Closed Mondays Price ¥1,500 Location The Japan Folk Crafts Museum More Details

TOH Gigamart Exhibition Creative team "TOH" will host Gigamart, an interactive art gallery with gigafied products and game where guests can steal from. Date & Time Jul 18-Aug 16・12–8 p.m. ・last admission at 7:50 p.m. | Weekends and public holidays: 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Last entry 5:50 p.m.) Price starting at ¥3200 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Azabudai Hills Pop Up Box Maiden's Bookshelf Exhibition Azabudai Hills Gallery Space's new exhibition reimagines famous literature by contemporary illustrators like the Maiden's Bookshelf series. Date & Time Jul 16-Aug 30・11 a.m. –8 p.m. ・last admission at 7:30 p.m. Price ¥1100 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery Space More Info Tickets are only available for purchase at the ticket counter on the day of the event More Details

Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026. Date & Time Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m. –7 p.m. Price ¥6,300 Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo More Details

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home… Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses. Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m. Price Free Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo More Details

Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto. Date & Time Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m. Price General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Info Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required) More Details

Picasso, Through the Eyes of Paul Smith Pablo Picasso never settled into a single way of seeing. He moved restlessly — from the deep blues of grief to the splintered geometry of cubism, into ceramics, sculpture, theater and the unflinching protest of “Guernica.”This exhibition looks at all of that through an unexpected lens. British designer Paul Smith, drawing on the collection of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, has designed the layout himself — and the result is full of color and small, delightful surprises. Around 80 works, including “Portrait of a Man” from the Blue Period and “Paul as Harlequin,” unfold in a loose, easy chronology rather than a strict progression.It builds on “Picasso Celebration: The Collection in a New Light!” — the 2023 Paris show marking 50 years since the artist’s death — now traveling internationally, reimagined here as a space that feels playful, personal and alive. Date & Time Jun 10-Sep 21・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Tue and August 12, open August 11. Open until 20:00 Fri & Sat. Price ¥2,400 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Details

Ron Mueck Exhibition Ron Mueck, a contemporary artist, will hold an exhibition at the Mori Art Museum with figurative sculptures that reflect life and mortality. Date & Time Apr 29-Sep 23・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・Tuesdays: 10:00-17:00 | Open until 22:00 on May 5, August 11 and September 22 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price Adults: ¥2500 | University and high school students: ¥1500 | Seniors: ¥2000 | Junior high school students and under: free Location Mori Art Museum More Details

On the Asymmetry of the Universe at teamLab Borderless Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless has unveiled On the Asymmetry of the Universe, an exhibition celebrating the reopening of the museum’s Light Sculpture – Flow artwork space. Date & Time Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m. –9 p.m. Price ¥3,600–¥5,600 Location teamlab borderless: Mori Building Digital Art Museum More Info ¥2,800 for children aged 13-17; ¥1.500 for children aged 4 to 12; Children aged 3 and under are free. More Details