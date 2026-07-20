Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in August
50th Anniversary Osamu Goods Exhibition
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Osamu Goods, the Sogo Museum of Art will explore the history and design philosophy of the series.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1-31・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 19:30
|Price
|General: ¥1400 | University and high school students: ¥1200 | junior high school and younger: free
|Location
|Sogo Museum of Art
Soup As Life Exhibition
21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter.
|Date & Time
|Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last admission at 6:30 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|21_21 Design Sight
Grand Van Gogh Exhibition
Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution.
|Date & Time
|May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000
|Location
|The Ueno Royal Museum
|More Info
|Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30
Soetsu Yanagi and Nihon Mingeikan
In 1926, three friends — Soetsu Yanagi, Kanjiro Kawai and Shoji Hamada — set out to found a new kind of museum, based on the word they had just coined: mingei, meaning “folk craft.” At the time, the idea that everyday objects made by unknown craftspeople held aesthetic value just like fine art was quite revolutionary. Ten years later, in 1936, that vision became tangible when the Japan Folk Crafts Museum (Mingeikan) opened its doors.This exhibition marks two milestones at once: a century since that founding prospectus and 90 years since the museum itself opened. Visitors can trace the long road to that opening and follow Yanagi’s vision — from his designs for the building to the objects he collected and the remarkable care he took with every detail, down to the cases, the wallpaper and the light.
|Date & Time
|Jun 6-Aug 12・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Closed Mondays
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|The Japan Folk Crafts Museum
TOH Gigamart Exhibition
Creative team "TOH" will host Gigamart, an interactive art gallery with gigafied products and game where guests can steal from.
|Date & Time
|Jul 18-Aug 16・12–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:50 p.m. | Weekends and public holidays: 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Last entry 5:50 p.m.)
|Price
|starting at ¥3200
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Azabudai Hills Pop Up Box Maiden's Bookshelf Exhibition
Azabudai Hills Gallery Space's new exhibition reimagines famous literature by contemporary illustrators like the Maiden's Bookshelf series.
|Date & Time
|Jul 16-Aug 30・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1100
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery Space
|More Info
|Tickets are only available for purchase at the ticket counter on the day of the event
Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|¥6,300
|Location
|Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home…
Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo
Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition
The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto.
|Date & Time
|Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
|More Info
|Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required)
Picasso, Through the Eyes of Paul Smith
Pablo Picasso never settled into a single way of seeing. He moved restlessly — from the deep blues of grief to the splintered geometry of cubism, into ceramics, sculpture, theater and the unflinching protest of “Guernica.”This exhibition looks at all of that through an unexpected lens. British designer Paul Smith, drawing on the collection of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, has designed the layout himself — and the result is full of color and small, delightful surprises. Around 80 works, including “Portrait of a Man” from the Blue Period and “Paul as Harlequin,” unfold in a loose, easy chronology rather than a strict progression.It builds on “Picasso Celebration: The Collection in a New Light!” — the 2023 Paris show marking 50 years since the artist’s death — now traveling internationally, reimagined here as a space that feels playful, personal and alive.
|Date & Time
|Jun 10-Sep 21・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Tue and August 12, open August 11. Open until 20:00 Fri & Sat.
|Price
|¥2,400
|Location
|The National Art Center, Tokyo
Ron Mueck Exhibition
Ron Mueck, a contemporary artist, will hold an exhibition at the Mori Art Museum with figurative sculptures that reflect life and mortality.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Sep 23・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Tuesdays: 10:00-17:00 | Open until 22:00 on May 5, August 11 and September 22 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|Adults: ¥2500 | University and high school students: ¥1500 | Seniors: ¥2000 | Junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
On the Asymmetry of the Universe at teamLab Borderless
Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless has unveiled On the Asymmetry of the Universe, an exhibition celebrating the reopening of the museum’s Light Sculpture – Flow artwork space.
|Date & Time
|Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
|Price
|¥3,600–¥5,600
|Location
|teamlab borderless: Mori Building Digital Art Museum
|More Info
|¥2,800 for children aged 13-17; ¥1.500 for children aged 4 to 12; Children aged 3 and under are free.
Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo
Korea's hit Sanrio interactive exhibition will come to Tokyo, immersing fans into a cute hotel concept with themed rooms and special effects.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15, 2026-May 31, 2027・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
|Price
|(weekdays) General and university students: ¥2400 | High school and junior high school students: ¥1600 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1000
|Location
|Tokyu Kabukicho Tower
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in August
Yukata de Ginbura - Ginza Summer Festival 2026
The Ginza "Yukata de Ginbura" summer festival will welcome guests to enjoy the summer environment while exploring the local area.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1, 2026・4–8 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Chuo-dori 1-Chome to 8-Chome
2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival
The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1, 2026・7:15–8:20 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park)
|More Info
|Reserved seating starts at ¥2000
67th Itabashi Fireworks Display
The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1, 2026・7–8:30 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Along Arakawa River
|More Info
|Premium paid seating is available
2026 Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival
The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival will feature over 10,000 fireworks launched over the stadiums, accompanied by live musical performances.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8, 2026・7:30–8:30 p.m.・In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to August 9
|Price
|starting at ¥7000
|Location
|Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium
Azabudai Hills Summer Festival 2026
Azabudai Hills will host a summer festival with games and food stalls, in conjunction with the neighboring Nishikubo Hachiman Shrine.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8-11・5–8:30 p.m.・Some activities are on select dates
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Central Plaza
Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival
Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky.
|Date & Time
|Aug 24, 2026・6:30–8 p.m.・Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Various venues across Minato Mirai
|More Info
|Premium paid seating is available
Hibiya Mid Summer 2026
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・weekdays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.) | weekends and holidays: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.)
|Price
|starting at ¥500
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Tokyo Sea of Clouds 2026
Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's famous Tokyo Sea of Clouds will return in July, with a breathtaking cloudscape and roughly 1,000 lights.
|Date & Time
|Jul 1-Aug 31・7:10–10:40 p.m.・No definite end date
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo
Sanrio Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri
Sanrio Puroland theme park's futuristic summer festival will have games, character greetings, seasonal menus and limited-edition merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 10-Sep 1
|Price
|Tickets start at ¥3900
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony
Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
|More Info
|Premium paid seating is available
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in August
More events coming soon.
Tokyo Community and Family Events in August
More events coming soon.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August
Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event
Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.
|Date & Time
|Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer
LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition
LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
|Location
|Shinjuku Takashimaya
The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition
Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
|Price
|General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
|Location
|Creative Museum Tokyo
Solo Leveling Exhibition
The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
|Price
|General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
|More Info
|Advanced and VIP tickets also available
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in August
Hyatt Regency Tokyo Welcomes Bar BenFiddich For an Exclusive Bartender Experience
Hyatt Regency Tokyo is launching its Guest Bartender Series with Hiroyasu Kayama, owner and bartender of Bar BenFiddich.
|Date & Time
|Aug 9, 2026・7–10 p.m.
|Price
|Event Package ¥11,000 (inclusive of tax and service charge)
|Location
|Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
|More Info
|Signature Cocktail: ¥3,000
Star Wars Galactic Cafe
Celebrating the release of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," Box Cafe & Space will have a cafe inspired by the galactic saga.
|Date & Time
|Jun 4-Aug 16・10 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
|Price
|advance registration fee: ¥770
|Location
|BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109
|More Info
|up to 4 seats can be reserved per application
Pochacco Pop-Up Cafe
Sanrio's popular puppy character Pochacco will have a new pop-up cafe in Tokyo and Osaka, themed around Pochacco working as a waiter.
|Date & Time
|Jul 2-Aug 16・10 a.m.–9:45 p.m.
|Price
|Reservation fee: ¥660
|Location
|Box Cafe & Space Tokyo Soramachi Store
Hibiya Toy Story 5 Pop-Up Cafe Stand
Celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will host a pop-up cafe stand with food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・last order at 9:30 p.m.; cafe will close at 9 p.m. (Last order 8:30 ) on August 23
|Price
|starting at ¥990
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Hilton Tokyo Lemon Beach House Sweets Buffet
Hilton Tokyo will host a summer sweets buffet, themed as the "Lemon Beach House," at the hotel's Marble Lounge with over 20 luxurious sweets.
|Date & Time
|May 8-Aug 31・2:30–5 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥5700 for adults
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge
Soirée Blanche at Grand Hyatt Tokyo
|Date & Time
|Jul 4-Sep 12・6–9:30 p.m.・Every other Saturday
|Price
|¥17,600
|Location
|Grand Hyatt Tokyo
|More Info
|This plan includes free-flow drinks and a buffet-style menu
Hawaiian Fair 2026 at Shinagawa Prince Hotel
Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo is one of 13 Prince hotels across Japan participating in the Hawaiian Fair 2026.
|Date & Time
|Jul 16-Sep 15
|Price
|¥5,700 for lunch, ¥7,700 for dinner at Luxe Dining Hapuna
|Location
|Shinagawa Prince Hotel
|More Info
|Discounts for elementary school students and younger
Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien
A beloved summer tradition in Tokyo, the Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien is open for its 2026 edition.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Sep 30・4:30–10 p.m.・14:00-22:30 During Summer Season. From 12:00 on weekends and holidays
|Price
|¥4,980-¥6,980 for adults
|Location
|Meiji Jingu Gaien
Summer Butcher’s Beer Garden at The Oak Door
An indulgent menu with smoky aromas and deep umami flavors, Summer Butcher’s Beer Garden at The Oak Door is perfect for a summer evening
|Date & Time
|Jul 1-Sep 30・6–10 p.m.
|Price
|With free-flow drinks: ¥8,700 per person
|Location
|The Oak Door
|More Info
|With free-flow Champagne: ¥13,500 per person
Bills' Spring-Summer Menu 2026
Bills (stylized as bills) is currently offering its Spring-Summer 2026 Menu across all eight locations in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 1
|Price
|Location
|bills Ginza
Kissa Monchhichi with Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
Sunday Brunch Kichijoji will collaborate with Monchhichi for a limited-time retro-themed café experience with dishes inspired by the toy.
|Date & Time
|May 21-Oct 25・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last order at 19:00
|Price
|starting at ¥1450
|Location
|Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's Exclusive Charcoal-Grill Terrace Dining Experience
A new outdoor charcoal-grill dining experience at Sakura , the Japanese restaurant at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-Oct 31・Excludes May 23, 24 and October 24, 2026
|Price
|¥25,000 per person
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|More Info
|Includes taxes and service charge
Day Trip BBQ at Botanical Pool Club
Botanical Pool Club has prepared a special lunch-time-only plan where guests can enjoy a BBQ paired with original beer.
|Date & Time
|Jun 8-Oct 31・1:30–4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥8,800
|Location
|Botanical Pool Club
Hilton Garden BBQ 2026
Hilton Narita is bringing back its popular "Hilton Garden BBQ 2026," continuing a tradition that has delighted guests for more than 20 years.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Oct 31
|Price
|Adults: ¥7,500 Monday to Thursday, Sunday and public holidays, ¥8,500 Friday, Saturday and the day before a public holiday
|Location
|HIlton Tokyo Narita Airport
|More Info
|Plus ¥1,000 for luxury seats
Le Petit Chef & Friends
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.
|Date & Time
|Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
|Price
|¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
|Location
|Le Petit Chef
New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo
The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.
|Date & Time
|Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
|Price
|¥7,600
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
|Price
|Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200
Tokyo Film and Game Events in August
More events coming soon.
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Updated On July 21, 2026