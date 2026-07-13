To celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2026, the chain has launched the Next FamilyMart Project, an initiative exploring the future of Japan’s beloved konbini. The first result is Famima, a new concept that blends convenience with design, fashion and lifestyle. Its debut flagship, Famima Park Azabudai, opened on July 10 in Tokyo’s Azabudai district.

Created with the konbini’s new creative director Nigo, the project aims to transform the convenience store into a destination centered around discovery rather than simply grabbing essentials.

More Than Just Snacks and Drinks

The flagship looks more like a lifestyle boutique than a typical convenience store. Alongside a lush rooftop garden, outdoor seating and a takeaway Famima Stand, where you can grab the convenience store’s famous Famichiki fried chicken from its side window.

The store features pop-up-inspired displays and a dedicated section for FamilyMart’s popular Convenience Wear clothing line. Developed with fashion designer Hiromichi Ochiai, the apparel space includes fitting rooms and styling touchscreens as well as exclusive flagship-only items where you can complete an entire outfit from Convenience Wear outfits. Visitors can also shop limited-edition merchandise like keyholders, pins, bag charms and pillows featuring FamilyMart’s newly unveiled mascot, marking the company’s push into original IP and collectible goods.

Premium Coffee, Healthier Meals and Exclusive Treats

The redesign extends beyond the store itself. New packaging, including takeaway drink cups featuring fresh graphics and the bold new “F” logo, accompanies an upgraded food and beverage lineup. The flagship will serve healthy deli-style meals, premium coffee developed with World Brewers Cup champion Tetsu Kasuya, and an exclusive espresso-brewed tea menu featuring Earl Grey, jasmine and fruit teas with optional tapioca.

To celebrate the opening, shoppers can pick up limited-edition merch, including holographic stickers for the first 2,026 guests, a commemorative eco bag and a special English edition of Casa Brutus By Nigo bundled with an exclusive tote bag.

Although many of these experiences will remain exclusive to Azabudai, FamilyMart says successful ideas from the Next FamilyMart Project will eventually make their way to stores across Japan — offering a glimpse at what the future of the country’s iconic convenience stores could look like.

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