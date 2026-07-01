Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of July . Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in July
Urs Fischer: Spot the Difference
Urs Fischer’s works move between high culture and kitsch, the permanent and the fleeting, the serious and the absurd — often within the same piece. “Spot the Difference,” his first exhibition at Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, takes its cue from the gallery itself: a finished space upstairs, an unfinished sub-basement below. The split became a way to think about the conscious and unconscious mind. Upstairs, two life-size wax self-portraits face each other through a roughly cut hole in the wall. Lit on opening day, they are slowly melting over the course of the show before being recast and begun again. Downstairs, Rorschach-like wallpaper of concrete holes and patches wraps the entire space, populated with painted bronze sculptures and drawings. Born in Zurich in 1973, Fischer lives and works in Los Angeles. The exhibition marks the first showing of his Candle portraits in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 11-Jul 4・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo
Monsters by Monsters: Now and Then - Pop Mart Exhibition
Pop Mart will hold an exhibition celebrating 10th years of "The Monsters," the series that includes the globally popular character Labubu.
|Date & Time
|Jun 11-Jul 5・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last entry at 18:00
|Price
|¥2500
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
|More Info
|Advance tickets open on May 25
Andrew Wyeth: Boundaries or Windows
Born in 1917, Andrew Wyeth is widely considered one of America’s most beloved painters. While many artists of his time were chasing bold new movements like Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art, Wyeth went his own way; he stayed close to home, painting the people, houses and fields he knew best in rural Pennsylvania and coastal Maine. But his paintings are never just pretty pictures of the countryside. Look closely, and you’ll find something deeper — everyday moments charged with feeling, memory and a sense of life’s fragility. Wyeth had a particular fascination with windows, doors and other thresholds. These ordinary details became something more in his hands: gentle reminders of the line between the familiar and the unknown, between life and what lies beyond.
|Date & Time
|Apr 28-Jul 5・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed May 7, and on Mondays except May 4 and June 29
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Glad We Came - Nodoka Yamaura Exhibition
UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host a special exhibition with pattern artist Nodoka Yamaura titled, "Glad We Came."
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Jul 24・Reservations are required Tuesday-Friday, Walk-ins available on Saturday (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), closed Sunday and Monday
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
|More Info
|Opening reception on June 26 (6:30 p.m.)
Eric Carle: Art, Books and the Caterpillar
Few picture books have been loved by as many children as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Created by American author Eric Carle, it has been translated into more than 70 languages and passed down through generations. At its heart is a simple but memorable message: a tiny caterpillar nibbles its way through the world and grows into a beautiful butterfly. It’s a story about hope, change and becoming who you’re meant to be. Marking the 50th anniversary of the book’s Japanese publication, this exhibition brings together around 180 works, including precious original illustrations and handmade “book dummies” that show how Carle’s ideas first took shape on paper. You’ll also see early pieces from his days as a graphic designer — the foundation for the playful, interactive picture books he would later become famous for.
|Date & Time
|Apr 25-Jul 26・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed May 7 & July 21, and on Mondays except May 4 and July 20
|Price
|¥1,600-¥2,300
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Soup As Life Exhibition
21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter.
|Date & Time
|Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last admission at 6:30 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|21_21 Design Sight
Grand Van Gogh Exhibition
Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution.
|Date & Time
|May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000
|Location
|The Ueno Royal Museum
|More Info
|Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30
Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|¥6,300
|Location
|Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home…
Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo
Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition
The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto.
|Date & Time
|Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
|More Info
|Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required)
Ron Mueck Exhibition
Ron Mueck, a contemporary artist, will hold an exhibition at the Mori Art Museum with figurative sculptures that reflect life and mortality.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Sep 23・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Tuesdays: 10:00-17:00 | Open until 22:00 on May 5, August 11 and September 22 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|Adults: ¥2500 | University and high school students: ¥1500 | Seniors: ¥2000 | Junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in July
Setagaya Firefly Festival and Heron Flower Market
The Setagaya Firefly Festival and Heron Flower Market will be held on July 4 and July 5, at the Setagaya Daikan Yashiki area.
|Date & Time
|Jul 4-5・4–9 p.m.・Firefly viewing will begin at 5 p.m. on both days (queueing for firefly viewing will end around 8:45 p.m.)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Setagaya Daikan Yashiki area
Sanrio Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri
Sanrio Puroland theme park's futuristic summer festival will have games, character greetings, seasonal menus and limited-edition merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 10-Sep 1
|Price
|Tickets start at ¥3900
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Yomiuriland Hana Biyori Firefly Days 2026
Hana Biyori, a flower park located inside Yomiuriland theme park, will be holding a firefly viewing event called Hotaru Biyori.
|Date & Time
|May 23-Jul 1・weekdays: 7:40-8:30 p.m. | weekends: 7:40-9:00 p.m.
|Price
|¥400 on top of regular park admission
|Location
|Hana Biyori
Hibiya Mid Summer 2026
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・weekdays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.) | weekends and holidays: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.)
|Price
|starting at ¥500
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in July
Future Frequencies Festival 2026
Held at MoN Takanawa, Future Frequencies Festival 2026 is an international music festival bridging electronic music and art installations.
|Date & Time
|Jul 11-12・3:30 p.m.~
|Price
|Both Days: ¥23,000 (Standing), ¥27,000 (Reserved Seats) | Day 1: ¥12,000 (Standing), ¥14,000 (Reserved Seats) | Day 2: ¥14,000 (Standing), ¥16,000 (Reserved Seats)
|Location
|MoN Takanawa: Box1000 / Box300
Minyo Crusaders Live at Cotton Club
The Minyo Crusaders, a band reimagining Japanese folk music, will return to Cotton Club to commemorate their album, "From Japan with Love."
|Date & Time
|Jul 26-27
|Price
|starting at ¥8800
|Location
|Cotton Club
|More Info
|Children between 3 and 18 are half price for the first show
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in July
Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event
Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.
|Date & Time
|Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer
Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story x Sanrio Collaboration
Ai Yazawa's manga series Neighborhood Story will collaborate with Sanrio for a collection of merchandise available at a touring pop-up shop.
|Date & Time
|Jul 10-20・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Dates and hours vary for Osaka, Nagoya and Shibuya
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yurakucho Marui
Solo Leveling Exhibition
The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
|Price
|General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
|More Info
|Advanced and VIP tickets also available
LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition
LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
|Location
|Shinjuku Takashimaya
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-
Shinagawa Prince Hotel will host a brand-new Sailor Moon theater experience with an original story and immersive effects.
|Date & Time
|Apr 4-Jul 31
|Price
|starting at ¥8000
|Location
|Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX
The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition
Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
|Price
|General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
|Location
|Creative Museum Tokyo
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in July
Pochacco Pop-Up Cafe
Sanrio's popular puppy character Pochacco will have a new pop-up cafe in Tokyo and Osaka, themed around Pochacco working as a waiter.
|Date & Time
|Jul 2-Aug 16・10 a.m.–9:45 p.m.
|Price
|Reservation fee: ¥660
|Location
|Box Cafe & Space Tokyo Soramachi Store
Soirée Blanche at Grand Hyatt Tokyo
|Date & Time
|Jul 4-Sep 12・6–9:30 p.m.・Every other Saturday
|Price
|¥17,600
|Location
|Grand Hyatt Tokyo
|More Info
|This plan includes free-flow drinks and a buffet-style menu
Tokyo Matcha Time at Skytree
Tokyo Skytree will host its first-ever Tokyo Matcha Time event, where visitors can enjoy matcha tea at the observation deck.
|Date & Time
|Apr 23-Jul 6
|Price
|starting at ¥1800
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree
Hibiya Toy Story 5 Pop-Up Cafe Stand
Celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will host a pop-up cafe stand with food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・last order at 9:30 p.m.; cafe will close at 9 p.m. (Last order 8:30 ) on August 23
|Price
|starting at ¥990
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Hilton Tokyo Lemon Beach House Sweets Buffet
Hilton Tokyo will host a summer sweets buffet, themed as the "Lemon Beach House," at the hotel's Marble Lounge with over 20 luxurious sweets.
|Date & Time
|May 8-Aug 31・2:30–5 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥5700 for adults
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge
Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien
A beloved summer tradition in Tokyo, the Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien is open for its 2026 edition.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Sep 30・4:30–10 p.m.・14:00-22:30 During Summer Season. From 12:00 on weekends and holidays
|Price
|¥4,980-¥6,980 for adults
|Location
|Meiji Jingu Gaien
Bills' Spring-Summer Menu 2026
Bills (stylized as bills) is currently offering its Spring-Summer 2026 Menu across all eight locations in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 1
|Price
|Location
|bills Ginza
Kissa Monchhichi with Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
Sunday Brunch Kichijoji will collaborate with Monchhichi for a limited-time retro-themed café experience with dishes inspired by the toy.
|Date & Time
|May 21-Oct 25・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last order at 19:00
|Price
|starting at ¥1450
|Location
|Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's Exclusive Charcoal-Grill Terrace Dining Experience
A new outdoor charcoal-grill dining experience at Sakura , the Japanese restaurant at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-Oct 31・Excludes May 23, 24 and October 24, 2026
|Price
|¥25,000 per person
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|More Info
|Includes taxes and service charge
Day Trip BBQ at Botanical Pool Club
Botanical Pool Club has prepared a special lunch-time-only plan where guests can enjoy a BBQ paired with original beer.
|Date & Time
|Jun 8-Oct 31・1:30–4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥8,800
|Location
|Botanical Pool Club
Le Petit Chef & Friends
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.
|Date & Time
|Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
|Price
|¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
|Location
|Le Petit Chef
New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo
The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.
|Date & Time
|Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
|Price
|¥7,600
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
|Price
|Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200
Tokyo Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in July
Squid Game: The Experience
Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will host an immersive experience inspired by the Emmy Award-winning South Korean series Squid Game.
|Date & Time
|Jan 16-Jul 20・11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥3300
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya