Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of July . Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in July

art exhibitions in tokyo may 2026

Urs Fischer, "Mirror" (2026). Installation View. Courtesy of Fergus McCaffrey

Urs Fischer: Spot the Difference

Urs Fischer’s works move between high culture and kitsch, the permanent and the fleeting, the serious and the absurd — often within the same piece. “Spot the Difference,” his first exhibition at Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, takes its cue from the gallery itself: a finished space upstairs, an unfinished sub-basement below. The split became a way to think about the conscious and unconscious mind. Upstairs, two life-size wax self-portraits face each other through a roughly cut hole in the wall. Lit on opening day, they are slowly melting over the course of the show before being recast and begun again. Downstairs, Rorschach-like wallpaper of concrete holes and patches wraps the entire space, populated with painted bronze sculptures and drawings. Born in Zurich in 1973, Fischer lives and works in Los Angeles. The exhibition marks the first showing of his Candle portraits in Japan.

Date & Time Apr 11-Jul 4・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
Price Free
Location Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo

Monsters by Monsters: Now and Then - Pop Mart Exhibition

Pop Mart will hold an exhibition celebrating 10th years of "The Monsters," the series that includes the globally popular character Labubu.

Date & Time Jun 11-Jul 5・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last entry at 18:00
Price ¥2500
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery
More Info Advance tickets open on May 25

tokyo art exhibitions may 2026

Andrew Wyeth: Boundaries or Windows

Born in 1917, Andrew Wyeth is widely considered one of America’s most beloved painters. While many artists of his time were chasing bold new movements like Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art, Wyeth went his own way; he stayed close to home, painting the people, houses and fields he knew best in rural Pennsylvania and coastal Maine. But his paintings are never just pretty pictures of the countryside. Look closely, and you’ll find something deeper — everyday moments charged with feeling, memory and a sense of life’s fragility. Wyeth had a particular fascination with windows, doors and other thresholds. These ordinary details became something more in his hands: gentle reminders of the line between the familiar and the unknown, between life and what lies beyond.

Date & Time Apr 28-Jul 5・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed May 7, and on Mondays except May 4 and June 29
Price Free
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Glad We Came - Nodoka Yamaura Exhibition

UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host a special exhibition with pattern artist Nodoka Yamaura titled, "Glad We Came."

Date & Time Jun 27-Jul 24・Reservations are required Tuesday-Friday, Walk-ins available on Saturday (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), closed Sunday and Monday
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA
More Info Opening reception on June 26 (6:30 p.m.)
tokyo art exhibitions 2026 eric carle hungry caterpillar

Eric Carle, Illustration for "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Collection of the Eric and Barbara Carle Foundation. © 1969, 1987 Penguin Random House LLC.

Eric Carle: Art, Books and the Caterpillar

Few picture books have been loved by as many children as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Created by American author Eric Carle, it has been translated into more than 70 languages and passed down through generations. At its heart is a simple but memorable message: a tiny caterpillar nibbles its way through the world and grows into a beautiful butterfly. It’s a story about hope, change and becoming who you’re meant to be. Marking the 50th anniversary of the book’s Japanese publication, this exhibition brings together around 180 works, including precious original illustrations and handmade “book dummies” that show how Carle’s ideas first took shape on paper. You’ll also see early pieces from his days as a graphic designer — the foundation for the playful, interactive picture books he would later become famous for.

Date & Time Apr 25-Jul 26・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed May 7 & July 21, and on Mondays except May 4 and July 20
Price ¥1,600-¥2,300
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Soup As Life Exhibition

21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter.

Date & Time Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・Last admission at 6:30 p.m.
Price General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free
Location 21_21 Design Sight

Grand Van Gogh Exhibition

Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution.

Date & Time May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000
Location The Ueno Royal Museum
More Info Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30

Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026.

Date & Time Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price ¥6,300
Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
tokyo art exhibitions april 2026

Rina Banerjee, "A woman must keep moving…" (2022). Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home…

Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses.

Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m.
Price Free
Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo

Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto.

Date & Time Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m.
Price General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
More Info Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required)

Ron Mueck Exhibition

Ron Mueck, a contemporary artist, will hold an exhibition at the Mori Art Museum with figurative sculptures that reflect life and mortality.

Date & Time Apr 29-Sep 23・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Tuesdays: 10:00-17:00 | Open until 22:00 on May 5, August 11 and September 22 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price Adults: ¥2500 | University and high school students: ¥1500 | Seniors: ¥2000 | Junior high school students and under: free
Location Mori Art Museum

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in July

Setagaya Firefly Festival and Heron Flower Market

The Setagaya Firefly Festival and Heron Flower Market will be held on July 4 and July 5, at the Setagaya Daikan Yashiki area.

Date & Time Jul 4-5・4–9 p.m.・Firefly viewing will begin at 5 p.m. on both days (queueing for firefly viewing will end around 8:45 p.m.)
Price Free
Location Setagaya Daikan Yashiki area

© 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. TOKYO, JAPAN Copyright Sanrio Co., Ltd.

Sanrio Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri

Sanrio Puroland theme park's futuristic summer festival will have games, character greetings, seasonal menus and limited-edition merchandise.  

Date & Time Jul 10-Sep 1
Price Tickets start at ¥3900
Location Sanrio Puroland

Yomiuriland Hana Biyori Firefly Days 2026

Hana Biyori, a flower park located inside Yomiuriland theme park, will be holding a firefly viewing event called Hotaru Biyori.

Date & Time May 23-Jul 1・weekdays: 7:40-8:30 p.m. | weekends: 7:40-9:00 p.m.
Price ¥400 on top of regular park admission
Location Hana Biyori

Hibiya Mid Summer 2026

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・weekdays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.) | weekends and holidays: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last order at 9:30 p.m.)
Price starting at ¥500
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in July

future frequencies festival 2026

Future Frequencies Festival 2026

Held at MoN Takanawa, Future Frequencies Festival 2026 is an international music festival bridging electronic music and art installations.

Date & Time Jul 11-12・3:30 p.m.~
Price Both Days: ¥23,000 (Standing), ¥27,000 (Reserved Seats) | Day 1: ¥12,000 (Standing), ¥14,000 (Reserved Seats) | Day 2: ¥14,000 (Standing), ¥16,000 (Reserved Seats)
Location MoN Takanawa: Box1000 / Box300

Minyo Crusaders Live at Cotton Club

The Minyo Crusaders, a band reimagining Japanese folk music, will return to Cotton Club to commemorate their album, "From Japan with Love." 

Date & Time Jul 26-27
Price starting at ¥8800
Location Cotton Club
More Info Children between 3 and 18 are half price for the first show

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in July

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Production Committee

Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event

Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.

Date & Time Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price Free
Location Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer

Image courtesy of PR Times | ©Yazawa Manga Production/Shueisha © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L670341

Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story x Sanrio Collaboration

Ai Yazawa's manga series Neighborhood Story will collaborate with Sanrio for a collection of merchandise available at a touring pop-up shop.

Date & Time Jul 10-20・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Dates and hours vary for Osaka, Nagoya and Shibuya
Price Free
Location Yurakucho Marui

Solo Leveling Exhibition

The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.

Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
Price General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
More Info Advanced and VIP tickets also available

LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition

LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.

Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
Price General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
Location Shinjuku Takashimaya

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-

Shinagawa Prince Hotel will host a brand-new Sailor Moon theater experience with an original story and immersive effects.

Date & Time Apr 4-Jul 31
Price starting at ¥8000
Location Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX

The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition

Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.

Date & Time Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
Price General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
Location Creative Museum Tokyo

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in July

Pochacco Pop-Up Cafe

Sanrio's popular puppy character Pochacco will have a new pop-up cafe in Tokyo and Osaka, themed around Pochacco working as a waiter.

Date & Time Jul 2-Aug 16・10 a.m.–9:45 p.m.
Price Reservation fee: ¥660
Location Box Cafe & Space Tokyo Soramachi Store

Soirée Blanche at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Date & Time Jul 4-Sep 12・6–9:30 p.m.・Every other Saturday
Price ¥17,600
Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo
More Info This plan includes free-flow drinks and a buffet-style menu

Tokyo Matcha Time at Skytree

Tokyo Skytree will host its first-ever Tokyo Matcha Time event, where visitors can enjoy matcha tea at the observation deck. 

Date & Time Apr 23-Jul 6
Price starting at ¥1800
Location Tokyo Skytree

Hibiya Toy Story 5 Pop-Up Cafe Stand

Celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will host a pop-up cafe stand with food and drinks.

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 23・1–10 p.m.・last order at 9:30 p.m.; cafe will close at 9 p.m. (Last order 8:30 ) on August 23
Price starting at ¥990
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Hilton Tokyo Lemon Beach House Sweets Buffet

Hilton Tokyo will host a summer sweets buffet, themed as the "Lemon Beach House," at the hotel's Marble Lounge with over 20 luxurious sweets.

Date & Time May 8-Aug 31・2:30–5 p.m.
Price starting at ¥5700 for adults
Location Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge

Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien

A beloved summer tradition in Tokyo, the Forest Beer Garden at Meiji Jingu Gaien is open for its 2026 edition.

Date & Time Apr 22-Sep 30・4:30–10 p.m.・14:00-22:30 During Summer Season. From 12:00 on weekends and holidays
Price ¥4,980-¥6,980 for adults
Location Meiji Jingu Gaien

(c)Kate Shanasy

Bills' Spring-Summer Menu 2026

Bills (stylized as bills) is currently offering its Spring-Summer 2026 Menu across all eight locations in Japan.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 1
Price
Location bills Ginza

Kissa Monchhichi with Sunday Brunch Kichijoji

Sunday Brunch Kichijoji will collaborate with Monchhichi for a limited-time retro-themed café experience with dishes inspired by the toy.

Date & Time May 21-Oct 25・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last order at 19:00
Price starting at ¥1450
Location Sunday Brunch Kichijoji
More Info Reservations can only be made via the website

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's Exclusive Charcoal-Grill Terrace Dining Experience

A new outdoor charcoal-grill dining experience at Sakura , the Japanese restaurant at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.

Date & Time Mar 29-Oct 31・Excludes May 23, 24 and October 24, 2026
Price ¥25,000 per person
Location Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
More Info Includes taxes and service charge

Day Trip BBQ at Botanical Pool Club

Botanical Pool Club has prepared a special lunch-time-only plan where guests can enjoy a BBQ paired with original beer.

Date & Time Jun 8-Oct 31・1:30–4:30 p.m.
Price ¥8,800
Location Botanical Pool Club

Le Petit Chef & Friends

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.

Date & Time Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
Price ¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
Location Le Petit Chef

New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo

The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.

Date & Time Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Price ¥7,600
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.

Date & Time Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
Price Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
Location Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
More Info Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200

Tokyo Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in July

Squid Game: The Experience

Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will host an immersive experience inspired by the Emmy Award-winning South Korean series Squid Game. 

Date & Time Jan 16-Jul 20・11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Price starting at ¥3300
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

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