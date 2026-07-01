Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of July . Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Urs Fischer: Spot the Difference Urs Fischer’s works move between high culture and kitsch, the permanent and the fleeting, the serious and the absurd — often within the same piece. “Spot the Difference,” his first exhibition at Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, takes its cue from the gallery itself: a finished space upstairs, an unfinished sub-basement below. The split became a way to think about the conscious and unconscious mind. Upstairs, two life-size wax self-portraits face each other through a roughly cut hole in the wall. Lit on opening day, they are slowly melting over the course of the show before being recast and begun again. Downstairs, Rorschach-like wallpaper of concrete holes and patches wraps the entire space, populated with painted bronze sculptures and drawings. Born in Zurich in 1973, Fischer lives and works in Los Angeles. The exhibition marks the first showing of his Candle portraits in Japan. Date & Time Apr 11-Jul 4・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo More Details

Monsters by Monsters: Now and Then - Pop Mart Exhibition Pop Mart will hold an exhibition celebrating 10th years of "The Monsters," the series that includes the globally popular character Labubu. Date & Time Jun 11-Jul 5・10 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Last entry at 18:00 Price ¥2500 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Info Advance tickets open on May 25 More Details

Andrew Wyeth: Boundaries or Windows Born in 1917, Andrew Wyeth is widely considered one of America’s most beloved painters. While many artists of his time were chasing bold new movements like Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art, Wyeth went his own way; he stayed close to home, painting the people, houses and fields he knew best in rural Pennsylvania and coastal Maine. But his paintings are never just pretty pictures of the countryside. Look closely, and you’ll find something deeper — everyday moments charged with feeling, memory and a sense of life’s fragility. Wyeth had a particular fascination with windows, doors and other thresholds. These ordinary details became something more in his hands: gentle reminders of the line between the familiar and the unknown, between life and what lies beyond. Date & Time Apr 28-Jul 5・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・Closed May 7, and on Mondays except May 4 and June 29 Price Free Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Details

Glad We Came - Nodoka Yamaura Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host a special exhibition with pattern artist Nodoka Yamaura titled, "Glad We Came." Date & Time Jun 27-Jul 24・Reservations are required Tuesday-Friday, Walk-ins available on Saturday (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), closed Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Info Opening reception on June 26 (6:30 p.m.) More Details

Eric Carle: Art, Books and the Caterpillar Few picture books have been loved by as many children as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Created by American author Eric Carle, it has been translated into more than 70 languages and passed down through generations. At its heart is a simple but memorable message: a tiny caterpillar nibbles its way through the world and grows into a beautiful butterfly. It’s a story about hope, change and becoming who you’re meant to be. Marking the 50th anniversary of the book’s Japanese publication, this exhibition brings together around 180 works, including precious original illustrations and handmade “book dummies” that show how Carle’s ideas first took shape on paper. You’ll also see early pieces from his days as a graphic designer — the foundation for the playful, interactive picture books he would later become famous for. Date & Time Apr 25-Jul 26・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed May 7 & July 21, and on Mondays except May 4 and July 20 Price ¥1,600-¥2,300 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Soup As Life Exhibition 21_21 Design Sight Gallery will host an exhibition centered around soup and the origins of food, clothing and shelter. Date & Time Mar 27-Aug 9・10 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Last admission at 6:30 p.m. Price General: ¥1600, University students: ¥800, High school students: ¥500, Junior high school students and under: free Location 21_21 Design Sight More Details

Grand Van Gogh Exhibition Van Gogh's timeless masterpiece, "Café Terrace at Night," will come to Japan for the first time in 20 years, exhibiting his art evolution. Date & Time May 29-Aug 12・Sunday to Thursday: 9:00-17:30 | Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9:00-19:00 | Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price General: ¥2800 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior high and elementary school students: ¥1000 Location The Ueno Royal Museum More Info Free admission for high school students and younger until June 30 More Details

Invitation from Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo The Making of Harry Potter presents “Invitation from Hogwarts,” a limited-time experience running from March 18 to September 6, 2026. Date & Time Mar 18-Sep 6・8:30 a.m. –7 p.m. Price ¥6,300 Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo More Details

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home… Stepping into Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo feels like entering a series of mystical, layered environments built from an extraordinary array of found objects. Indian-American artist Rina Banerjee gathers items from across the globe — such as ostrich eggs, vintage glass chandeliers, copper threads and medicinal powders — and weaves them into sculptures that feel both ancient and modern. While her work directly confronts the legacies of colonialism, she does so through a lens of humor and striking beauty, creating a space where the viewer is simultaneously charmed and challenged. This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. The exhibition also features Banerjee’s 2025 painting series, which integrates South Asian motifs and iconography to create female figures that echo the presence of Hindu goddesses. Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m. Price Free Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo More Details

Hiroshi Sugimoto: Extinction Exhibition The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo will host an exhibition with renowned Japanese photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto. Date & Time Jun 16-Sep 13・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays open until 8:00 p.m. Price General: ¥2300, University students: ¥1200, High school students: ¥700 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Info Admission is free for individuals aged 15 and under, and individuals with a disability plus one companion (ID is required) More Details