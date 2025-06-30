Japan in July brings some of the country’s most quintessential and cinematic summer scenes, from spectacular firework displays to tranquil emerald gardens. This is a perfect time to enjoy treats like kakigori (shaved ice) and cold udon.

Because much of the country sees extreme heat and humidity, sightseeing may be challenging for some. But plenty of regions with milder summers offer picturesque outdoor adventures for nature lovers, and there’s never a shortage of indoor fun in cities like Tokyo.

Here is everything you need to know to make the most of Japan in July.

July Travel Overview

Across much of Japan, July is characterized by hot and humid weather, with average temperatures ranging from 23-29°C (73-84°F). Central Japan, including Tokyo and Kyoto, can see highs between 27-35°C (81-95°F).

The rainy season typically winds down or ends in the first half of July. While there can still be moderate rainfall, it generally lessens towards the end of the month.

July is the start of one of Japan’s peak domestic travel seasons, as Japanese school vacations begin mid-month. This means popular attractions, coastal areas and major cities will be fairly busy.

Traditional festivals and fireworks are the highlights of July, including Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and Osaka’s Tenjin Matsuri.

Cooler regions like Hokkaido and the Japanese Alps offer refreshing escapes and beautiful hiking trails.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in July

Immerse Yourself in Summer Festivals (Matsuri)

July to August is the prime festival season. Experiencing a traditional matsuri brings a chance to immerse yourself in the spirit of a Japanese summer through food, dance and music. For those who feel easily overwhelmed by crowds, we recommend checking out smaller, local festivals rather than major ones.

Gion Matsuri (Kyoto) and Tenjin Matsuri (Osaka) are among Japan’s “Big Three Festivals,” along with Tokyo’s Kanda Matsuri; the former two take place in July, while Kanda Matsuri is held in mid-May. Tanabata, the Star Festival, is also celebrated across Japan in early July, commemorating the annual meeting of the deities Orihime and Hikoboshi with colorful streamers and bamboo decorations.

July also marks the beginning of hanabi taikai (fireworks displays). Many cities and towns host incredible shows over rivers and bays.

Hit the Beach

There are plenty of beaches easily accessible from Tokyo. Japan’s official swimming season typically begins mid-July and continues through August.

For a tropical escape, Okinawa’s pristine beaches offer crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. For a closer destination, check out Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is known for its beautiful beaches, such as Shirahama Beach.

Enjoy Seasonal Foods

A popular summer delicacy in Japan is nagashi somen (“flowing noodles”). Cold noodles trickle down bamboo flumes in cold water, and chopstick-wielding diners catch as much as they can as the noodles pass by. You can find this practice in restaurants around Japan, including Hana-no-omotenashi Choseikan, a ryokan in Saitama Prefecture that offers an all-you-can-eat nagashi somen plan to non-guests as well.

You should also try kakigori, a shaved ice dessert that can get surprisingly elaborate. A summer mainstay, it’s served at a variety of locations, ranging from street vendors to hotel lounges. Some are akin to snow cones, but others are garnished with luxurious fruits and syrups. Mizu shingen mochi, a “raindrop cake” that resembles a clear raindrop, is a beautiful and delicious variation. It’s typically served with kinako (soybean powder) and kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup), plated on a leaf.

Go Hiking

July is an excellent time for hiking in Japan, as the warmer temperatures open up many high-altitude trails that are inaccessible during other seasons. Most famously, July marks the official start of the climbing season for Mount Fuji, drawing thousands of eager hikers aiming to witness the iconic sunrise from its summit.

Beyond Fuji, the Japanese Alps, particularly regions like Kamikochi in Nagano, become a paradise for trekkers with their stunning landscapes and wildflowers. In northern Japan, Hokkaido’s Daisetsuzan National Park and Rebun Island also offer fantastic hiking opportunities amid pristine wilderness and vibrant summer flora, providing a welcome respite from the heat of the main islands.

Top Japan Destinations To Visit in July

Furano, Hokkaido Prefecture

While much of mainland Japan swelters, Furano offers a relatively mild and comfortable climate. The highlight is undoubtedly Farm Tomita, where vast stretches of purple lavender create a breathtaking spectacle, though various other flower farms nearby — like Shikisai-no-oka, which is a half-hour drive from the Furano city center, also boast vibrant displays of poppies, sunflowers and more.

Beyond the floral beauty, July in Furano allows for diverse outdoor activities such as rafting on the Sorachi River, exploring the surrounding countryside by bike or enjoying local produce like sweet melons.

Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture

July in the Okinawan island of Ishigaki is ideal for those who want a quintessential tropical summer. Marine adventures, like snorkeling in the famously clear blue waters of Kabira Bay, and chances of encountering manta rays and sea turtles, make Okinawa an enchanting vacation destination.

The island sees increased crowds as Japanese school holidays begin, particularly from mid-July, so booking accommodations and tours well in advance is highly recommended.

Fukuoka, Fukuoka Prefecture

Fukuoka has been rising in popularity as a tourist destination in recent years, and there’s no better time to visit than in July. The historic Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event, is held annually from July 1 to 15. It culminates in a thrilling early morning race, where teams of loincloth-clad men dramatically carry decorated festival floats (kakiyama) through the city streets.

Beyond the festival, visitors can also enjoy Fukuoka’s renowned food scene, particularly its tonkotsu ramen and lively yatai (street food stalls), and explore cultural sites like Kushida Shrine and Ohori Park. You can also find stunning beaches not too far from the city, especially on the Itoshima Peninsula.

Kamikochi, Nagano Prefecture

Kamikochi, a picturesque plateau along the Azusa River in the Northern Japan Alps, offers a pristine escape from the summer heat, making it a highly sought-after summer destination among locals. Situated at an elevation of 1,500 meters, Kamikochi sees temperatures that are consistently cooler than nearby cities like Matsumoto.

From leisurely strolls along the Azusa River connecting iconic spots like Taisho Pond, Kappa Bridge and Myojin Pond, to more challenging treks into the surrounding Northern Japan Alps, Kamikochi caters to all levels of hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Stay Hydrated

In most urban and suburban regions, carrying a water bottle isn’t necessary as vending machines are ubiquitous. You can also try Japanese sports drinks and other salt-replenishing drinks like Salty Lychee, known for its refreshing and lightly sweet taste.

Use Cooling Products

Japanese convenience stores and drugstores are a treasure trove of cooling items. Look for cooling body wipes, sprays, portable fans and neck coolers.

Plan Your Day Strategically

Schedule outdoor sightseeing and walking for cooler parts of the day like mornings and evenings, and retreat into air-conditioned spaces like museums and shopping arcades during peak hours.

Pack For Flexibility

Since sudden downpours may happen, portable umbrellas are useful; choose one that can double as a parasol on sunny days. Sunscreen, sunglasses, comfortable walking shoes, sandals and mosquito repellent are also helpful.

