The heat and humidity of a Japanese summer is truly a force to be reckoned with, and each year feels hotter than the last. The only thing going up as quickly as the mercury seems to be the number of cool tech gadgets, hacks and accessories that fill local pharmacies and electronic department stores. However, not all products are equal. Some are just there to take advantage of our wallets and sweaty desperation. Read on to find out which ones are cool to buy and which ones are hot trash.

1. Ice Neck Ring

No, this isn’t the latest fashion accessory. Ice neck rings are cooling tubes filled with a type of gel that freezes more quickly than water. These items are adjustable according to your neck circumferences, reusable and are said to prevent heatstroke. Ice neck rings are available everywhere, from online shops to drug stores, Daiso and more. Unfortunately, because of how mass marketed they are, not every product has the same effect.

One that we purchased from Amazon failed to stay cool for longer than three minutes out of the freezer. And despite what the packaging said, it also wasn’t able to self-freeze at room temperature. Not good. Or at least the one we picked up wasn’t anyway. If you want to give this product a try, we recommend checking out Muji’s neck cooler, which comes in white or gray. It can hold a chill for longer.

2. Cooling Sprays

There are plenty of these cooling sprays on the market. Some have been dubbed “shirt sprays” as they have a deodorizing effect on those who must endure the weather while wearing a suit. The main ingredient in these products is usually menthol, which creates a cooling sensation on the skin.

We purchased one called Ice King and after a couple of spritzes on the skin, we could definitely feel the tingly effects. The scent that lingered afterward, however, was overpowering. It was akin to bathing in mouthwash. One of us developed a small rash on our arm in the process, so heed the warning on the label which says the product shouldn’t be used for those with hypersensitivity towards alcohol or menthol stimulation.

3. Cold Towels

Another alternative to keeping your neck cool is a cold towel. These days you can purchase neck towels made from cooling fiber material. You can also get disposable ones from your nearest convenience store. We purchased the Biore cold towel which promises to lower your skin’s temperature by 3 degrees for one hour.

Upon opening the packaging, we found that it was basically one very long wet wipe. The towel uses a menthol formulation. However, it’s not as strong as a spray. There’s also Hyaluronic acid on the towel, which can help increase the moisture content on your skin. It helped us stay cool.

4. Frozen Bottled Drinks

Calling this a new product would be a stretch, but this is a real summer treat we want everyone to know about. Next time you’re at your local convenience store trying to quench your thirst, don’t head to the drinks section. Instead, go to the frozen aisle where they usually stock the ice cream.

There you might find an array of frozen bottled drinks, such as Aquarius, barley tea and lemonade. Carrying these frozen lifesavers can help you hydrate. They are also great for pressing against your forehead. After all, there’s nothing worse than a tepid drink on a hot summer’s day.

5. Uniqlo Airism

Japan’s most famous clothing brand has a breezy line called Airism that boasts lightweight, high-performing fabric and provides comfort no matter what the conditions. However, marketing aside, does it actually work? That depends on the product.

Some of our team found that the Airism V-neck T-shirts kept them feeling fresh for longer compared to other brands. Others commented that while they’re better than normal T-shirts, they didn’t keep them cool outdoors. As the material composition tends to be a mix of polyester and elastane, one person commented that the texture didn’t feel like natural fiber and made it difficult to breathe.

Others

As for items we didn’t get to buy but have been recommended, the Sony Reon Pocket 5 is said to have the most powerful cooling capabilities in the brand’s series. According to Sony, it has a device that can directly cool or warm any part of the body it comes into contact with. As it has both hot and cold functionality, it can also be used in winter. Considering it retails between ¥26,000 and ¥28,000, we’re glad it has as many uses as possible.

For a slightly more affordable option, battery-powered fan vests are all the rage with traffic officers and construction workers. These range between ¥5,000 and ¥10,000 on Amazon. While they look a little goofy, you can’t deny that the folks wearing them appear to know the best way to stay cool in the summer.

