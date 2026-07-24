Air thick with humidity and the humming of cicadas, August in Tokyo is summer at its absolute peak. It’s summer break for students and matsuri season for all, and weekend beach trips are a staple this time of year. Underneath the vibrant surface, however, August’s cosmic weather marks a powerful turning point. This month is packed with two transformative eclipses. It will ask us to balance the fiery desire to be seen and celebrated with the quiet, grounding necessity of emotional self-care.

We begin the month in dramatic Leo season, but our emotional landscape will start to feel more nuanced on August 6 when Venus enters balanced Libra. This shift will soften our interactions, urging us to seek fairness and lead with diplomacy. Shortly after, on August 9, chatty Mercury enters bold Leo, supercharging our self-expression and giving us the confidence to speak directly from the heart.

The dramatic mood will peak on August 12 with both a potent solar eclipse and new moon in Leo. Eclipses are cosmic wildcards that force shut old doors in order to open new ones. In Leo, this eclipse challenges us to release the exhausting need for external validation and shed any pride that may be blocking true intimacy.

Mid-month brings a welcome cool-down as the energetic tides shift from fire to earth. The sun enters pragmatic Virgo on August 22, encouraging us to ground our wild summer ideas into tangible daily routines. As Mercury follows the sun into Virgo on August 25, our collective focus will turn sharply toward organization, clear details and physical wellness.

We cap off the wild month on August 28 with a soulful lunar eclipse and full moon in intuitive Pisces. This lunation illuminates our inner world, dissolving lingering energetic blockages and reminding us to trust our gut above all else.

August is a month of dramatic heart-openings, powerful resets and deep emotional clarity. Embrace the warmth, let go of what you’ve outgrown and trust the universe’s timeline, even (or especially) if you don’t feel ready.

Keep reading for your August horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Leo August Horoscope

Happy birthday, Leo! The spotlight is entirely yours this month, and the cosmos is asking you to share your inner shine. The solar eclipse in your sign on August 12 marks a massive personal turning point — it’s time to shed the need for outside applause and step into a more quiet and grounded kind of confidence. Once Mercury enters your sign on August 9, your words will carry incredible weight, making it a great time to express your grandest ideas. Take advantage of this month to share your magnetism with the world and get out of your comfort zone.

Virgo August Horoscope

August is a month of preparation for your solar return, Virgo. The first three weeks invite deep rest, but when the sun enters your sign on August 22 — followed by your planetary ruler Mercury on August 25 — you’ll feel an immediate surge of vitality and sharp mental clarity. The month closes with a meaningful lunar eclipse in your opposite sign, Pisces, on August 28. This will bring a major relationship dynamic completion, revealing some kind of deep emotional truth.

Libra August Horoscope

You’re absolutely glowing this month, Libra. Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your home sign on August 6, making you effortlessly charming and magnetic. The solar eclipse on August 12 resets your 11th house of community and long-term dreams, urging you to seek out friendships that genuinely support you. When Virgo season begins on August 22, take a step back from the social scene to recharge your batteries. Take advantage of the Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, which lights up your wellness sector, to drop bad habits and embrace a healthier daily routine.

Scorpio August Horoscope

A career breakthrough is written in the stars for you this month, Scorpio. The Leo solar eclipse on August 12 illuminates your 10th house of public reputation, offering a dramatic fresh start in your professional life. Let go of your fears of being judged and step into your authority. As Virgo season kicks in on August 22, you’ll feel inspired to connect with like-minded collaborators — just in time for the Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, which will bring a creative project or romantic dynamic to a deeply fulfilling emotional climax.

Sagittarius August Horoscope

August is calling you to expand your worldview, Sag. The solar eclipse on August 12 lands in fellow fire sign Leo, opening up exciting new paths around higher learning. It’s time to release old, limiting beliefs that have kept you feeling stuck and embrace your full potential. When Virgo season arrives on August 22, your career sector lights up, helping you get organized and turn your big ideas into structured, professional wins. The month wraps up with the dreamy Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, bringing emotional closure and a sense of peace that stems from your home and emotional foundations.

Capricorn August Horoscope

August asks you to do some deep, transformative inner work, Cap. The solar eclipse on August 12 highlights your 8th house of intimacy and personal growth, urging you to let go of dynamics that drain your energy. Fellow earth sign Virgo season begins on August 22, bringing a refreshing, optimistic shift and encouraging you to plan future travels or studies. Finally, the Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28 heightens your intuition; take this time to organize your emotions and speak your truth.

Aquarius August Horoscope

Relationships take center stage this month, Aquarius. The powerful solar eclipse on August 12 lands directly in your partnership sector, marking a total reset in how you connect with significant others — both romantic and professional. Use this time to drop your emotional armor and let people see the real you. When Virgo season begins on August 22, your focus shifts toward financial planning and organizing shared investments. The month ends with a gentle Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, helping you to clear any financial anxieties and recognize your intrinsic self-worth.

Pisces August Horoscope

Your daily life and personal wellness routines are getting a complete reboot, Pisces. The Leo solar eclipse on August 12 encourages you to streamline your schedule and prioritize your physical health. When Virgo season starts on August 22, your focus turns warmly toward your one-on-one relationships. The most significant moment of the month arrives on August 28 with a lunar eclipse in your own sign. This is a monumental, personal cosmic release — let go of who you used to be, shed old emotional baggage and unapologetically step into your new chapter.

Aries August Horoscope

August asks you to share your creativity and joy with the world, Aries. The solar eclipse in fellow fire sign Leo on August 12 activates your 5th house of romance and self-expression, inviting you to create art, flirt and stop worrying about what others think. Virgo season arrives on August 22, helping you organize your daily routines and bring creative projects to life with practical precision. The Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28 lights up your 12th house, making it a sacred end to the month; take this time for deep rest and spiritual reset.

Taurus August Horoscope

Home is where your heart is this month, Taurus. The Leo solar eclipse on August 12 illuminates your 4th house of family and roots, inviting you to clear out old emotional clutter or refresh your living space. Romantic Venus enters harmonious Libra on August 6, bringing calm to your daily work environment. As fellow earth sign Virgo commences its season on August 22, your social calendar will feel a surge of fun, creative energy. The month closes with a soulful Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, helping you get clarity around which friendships of yours are built to last.

Gemini August Horoscope

Your mind is buzzing with energy this month, Gemini, and you’re even more talkative than usual. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo on August 9, supercharging your communication skills, and the solar eclipse on August 12 acts as a powerful reset button for how you speak, write and share your ideas in general. We cap off the month with a Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28, highlighting your career sector — make sure to celebrate any big work milestones or successful projects around this time.

Cancer August Horoscope

August brings you confidence in both your financial and personal realms, Cancer. The Leo solar eclipse on August 12 resets your 2nd house of income and self-worth, pushing you to release any lingering scarcity mindsets and trust your worth. Once Virgo season begins on August 22, your curiosity and wanderlust will be piqued, making it a wonderful time for learning something new or local outings. The lunar eclipse in fellow water sign on August 28 asks you to expand your mind; it’s likely to bring an inspiring, intuitive breakthrough that’ll clarify your next steps in life.

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