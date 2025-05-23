Minds were blown in 1999 when Nintendo released Super Smash Bros., the ultimate crossover episode of some of the most popular franchises of all time. Anyone who ever posed the question, “Who would win in a fight, Donkey Kong or Link?” could now duke it out and find out the answer for themselves.

The 25-year-old game has now expanded to 89 playable characters, but the first game in the series had a modest cast of 12 – the exact number of zodiac signs. Just as you were born under a certain constellation, there’s a Nintendo Superstar just for you.

Aries: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong, created by Japanese game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, is a long-adored, powerful gorilla who dons a red tie inscribed with his initials. Despite the fact that he was originally designed to be a villain, Donkey Kong’s narrative shifts in Donkey Kong Country, where he is the protagonist tasked with retrieving stolen bananas from the crocodile King K. Rool. In his franchise, Donkey Kong is characterized as brave, stubborn, friendly and fiercely protective of his crew. Just like the fiery Aries, DK can be often misunderstood and perceived as aggressive, but it’s just his passion (and love for bananas) getting him a bit riled up.

Taurus: Ness

Ness is the 13-year-old protagonist in the videogame classic Earthbound (known as Mother in Japan), tasked with saving the world from evil alien doom. Despite the large task at hand, Ness and his merry band of teenagers always have smiles on their faces and appear pretty laid-back, just like the chill and grounded Taurus. Ness’s dependable nature and willingness to help out his friends (and all of humanity) is reflective of Taurean practicality and generosity.

Gemini: Kirby

Kirby is an iconic pink spherical creature hailing from Planet Popstar, flying around on his star to save his homeland and the universe time and time again. Kirby is generally cheerful, positive and always willing to give a helping hand, much like Gemini, the social butterfly of the zodiac. Kirby can also inhale his enemies and copy their abilities, adorably donning their look in the process. It’s so Gemini to not only take on any nemesis’ skill, but also look fantastic while doing it.

Cancer: Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff is an adorable, pink Pokémon known for being sweet, caring — and pretty sensitive. Jigglypuff loves serenading others with its enchanting voice, but unfortunately, it causes them to fall asleep. This usually causes Jigglypuff to start crying and even go into a tantrum, which is definitely how Cancer, the softie of the zodiac, would react.

Leo: Mario

If there’s any singular animated character that exudes MCE (Main Character Energy), it has to be Mario. And of course, the dramatic main character of the zodiac is our fiery lion. Besides their shared love for the spotlight (don’t deny it), Mario and Leo are both known for their headstrong bravery and cheerful nature that lights up a room.

Virgo: Samus

Samus is a warrior-turned-bounty hunter from the Metroid series, and is probably the most badass character in the entire Super Smash Bros. lineup, having destroyed the base of the Space Pirates responsible for killing her parents. In the debut 1986 Metroid game, many users were under the impression that Samus was male, until she removed her Power Suit helmet at the end. Samus is a warrior of few words, who’s independent, highly-skilled and secretly deeply sentimental — traits that the perfectionistic, analytical Virgo can relate to.

Libra: Link

Link is the iconic protagonist from the Legend of Zelda series, tasked with fighting evil and leading the world to peace and justice. Highly skilled in weaponry and deeply compassionate, Link is a character of few words, an intentional choice by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto to make the game more immersive and Link more relatable to the player. Link is undeniably Libra-like, being adaptable, kind-hearted and guided by a strong sense of justice.

Scorpio: Captain Falcon

Captain Falcon is a pilot from the 1990 racing game F-Zero, donning a racing suit and helmet that are distinctly the American red, white and blue. Captain Falcon is outwardly very confident, capable and collected, but much of his past is unknown. Scorpio, too, would love to keep their identity shrouded in mystery. Falcon is also an accomplished bounty hunter but has a heroic and sentimental streak, similar to Scorpio, who likes to appear calm and indifferent but actually is secretly sensitive.

Sagittarius: Yoshi

Yoshi is a beloved green dinosaur hailing from Yoshi’s Island with the rest of his species. He first appeared as Mario’s helpful bestie in the platform game Super Mario World in 1990, and has become a staple character in the Mario universe since. Yoshi is carefree and playful, but also courageous, standing up against powerful villains, much like the fun-loving and adventurous Sag.

Capricorn: Fox McCloud

Fox McCloud is the protagonist of the Star Fox series, the gold standard of the rail shooter genre. Fox is, like his name suggests, an orange-brown furred fox; designer Shigeru Miyamoto apparently got his inspiration during a visit to Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine in Kyoto. Fox McCloud is a determined pilot and honorable leader who always protects his team, something the ambitious and loyal Cap can relate to. Fox is also highly-skilled and quick on his feet, just like the practical Capricorn, who naturally just gets it.

Aquarius: Pikachu

Pikachu, as the face of the Pokémon franchise, needs no introduction. The bright yellow character is known for being friendly and adorable, but what fewer people talk about is how brave and intelligent he is as well — he often outsmarts opponents in battle. Pikachu can befriend just about anyone, and arguably has an emotional depth that isn’t always understood, like the free-spirited and selectively social Aquarius, who has an intellectual, humanitarian streak.

Pisces: Luigi

Luigi is Mario’s younger twin brother and the secondary main character in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. Compared to his blindly positive big brother, he’s more timid and scares easily (especially when it comes to ghosts). Just like the sensitive and conflict-avoidant Pisces, Luigi is gentle, and heading head-first into battle isn’t his first instinct. It’s also what makes him arguably the most selfless character out of the entire Super Smash Bros. cast, as he’s willing to put himself into dangerous scenarios to protect his loved ones.

