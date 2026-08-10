Ghibli Park in Nagoya is getting another expanded themed area, and this time, fans will be heading into the world of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Aichi Prefecture announced on August 7 that it is considering a new facility at the Nagakute theme park dedicated to the beloved Studio Ghibli film.

The proposed facility will be built near the West Entrance Plaza of Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, and the prefecture plans to submit a supplementary budget of approximately ¥390 million to cover the costs of the basic concept, design and geological surveys. However, an opening date has not yet been announced, and the details of what visitors can expect are still under wraps.

According to officials, the area is currently being planned as an indoor space. Beyond adding another attraction to the park, the prefectural government hopes it will encourage visitors to stay longer while providing some relief from Nagoya’s often intense summer heat.

At a press conference, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura described Nausicaä as a work with a particularly strong fan following, calling it a potentially “powerful” addition to the park. The project will also mark Ghibli Park’s third phase of development.

Enter the World of Nausicaä

For those unfamiliar with the film, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind follows Nausicaä, the young princess of the Valley of the Wind, in a world devastated by an ancient environmental catastrophe. Beyond the remnants of human civilization lies the Toxic Jungle, deadly strips of land inhabited by enormous insects known as Ohmu.

Rather than fearing the natural world around her, Nausicaä tries to understand it, becoming caught between kingdoms at war and humanity’s attempts to control an increasingly dangerous environment. The film is known for its striking landscapes, giant creatures and unusually complex take on the relationship between humans and nature, leaving plenty of room for speculation about what a Nausicaä-themed area at Ghibli Park might look like.

Released in 1984, the film was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Isao Takahata. It was released a year before Studio Ghibli itself was officially established, but is now considered one of the foundational works of the studio’s filmography.

A Growing Ghibli Destination in Aichi

Opened in November 2022, Ghibli Park occupies part of Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park and takes a more immersive, walk-through approach to the Studio Ghibli universe than a traditional theme park. Rather than relying on large-scale rides, its attractions recreate settings, buildings and details from the studio’s films.

Today, the park comprises five areas: Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest, Mononoke Village and Valley of Witches. Visitors can explore recreations inspired by films including My Neighbor Totoro, Whisper of the Heart, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle. If the new Nausicaä facility goes ahead, it will give visitors yet another reason to make the journey to Aichi.

Of course, getting there is one thing — getting tickets is another. Ghibli Park is notorious for its competitive ticket releases, with advance reservations required for entry. If you’re planning a visit, check out our guide to Ghibli Park tickets for where to buy them, when tickets go on sale and how to give yourself the best chance of getting in.