In this week’s news roundup, we look at Japan’s response to the Trump administration’s use of Japanese entertainment brands in political posts and a rare US-Japan move to support the yen. We also cover the deaths of two Habita employees in the Kumamoto earthquake, while AV star Yu Tano defends her ¥3 million donation after an X user calls it “dirty money.” Plus, we examine the latest TV industry scandal and PSG’s pursuit of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Tokyo Quietly Pushes Back Against US Political Posts Using Japanese Entertainment Brands

From Pokémon to Naruto, some of Japan’s most recognizable entertainment brands have appeared in political posts from the Trump administration, prompting concerns from Japanese officials over how the country’s cultural exports are being used. According to a report by the Mainichi Shimbun this week, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made multiple requests to the US government, including as recently as June, asking it to refrain from using Japanese intellectual property in political messaging.

Over the past nine months, the US government has used Japanese intellectual property in several social media posts. In November, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a Pokémon-themed video. Later, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball and Pokémon appeared in White House messaging. In April, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said it was “not appropriate for public institutions to reproduce copyrighted works without permission from copyright holders.” Despite this, Donald Trump posted a video in June depicting himself as Naruto Uzumaki.

Japan, US Confirm Rare Joint Currency Intervention to Support Yen

The yen strengthened to the lower 155 range against the US dollar on Monday after Japan and the United States confirmed a rare joint currency intervention. The coordinated purchases of yen were aimed at stemming its slide toward 40-year lows against the dollar, marking the first such intervention since 1998. The unprecedented move underscored growing concern in both countries over the impact of the yen’s prolonged weakness. However, the currency later weakened back to around 157 against the dollar.

Asked why Washington was helping, Trump said the intervention reflected the close economic ties between the two countries. “We have a good relationship with Japan. We’re very strong — very, very strong financially — and they are, you know, they have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help, and we’re always there for Japan. Japan’s been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor.”

Habita Apologizes for Sending Staff Back Into Aeon Mall After Kumamoto Earthquake

Executives at the cosmetics company Habita confirmed that two employees were instructed to return to the store inside Aeon Mall Kumamoto to place the day’s cash receipts in a safe following last week’s earthquake. Both workers were killed in the subsequent gas explosion. On Sunday, company executives apologized to the family of one of the victims, Kurumi Otake, during her wake. They also provided the family with a written explanation of the events.

A male relative described Otake as “a bright, friendly young woman who was always smiling. That’s how I remembered her when I saw her.” He said Otake had initially evacuated the building after the earthquake and happened to run into her aunt and cousin outside while they were shopping. She told them she had to return to the store because she needed to put the day’s sales money in the safe.

AV Actress Yu Tano Defends ¥3 Million Kumamoto Donation After ‘Dirty Money’ Criticism

On Tuesday, AV actress and former gravure idol Yu Tano posted on X expressing concern for those affected by the recent Kumamoto earthquake. She said she had worked with a friend in Hiroshima to send relief supplies, including drinks, powdered sports drinks, sanitary products and diapers, while also making a ¥3 million donation to the Japanese Red Cross. “My efforts may be small, but I want to continue doing whatever I can to help,” she wrote.

The donation drew praise from many X users, but it also sparked criticism from some who accused Tano of seeking attention by publicizing the amount. One user went further, commenting, “It’s dirty money, but thanks.” In response, Tano defended her decision to contribute publicly, writing, “There’s no reason for us to be denied support just because of our profession. A donation is a donation. I believe that the most important thing is that it reaches those who need it.”

NHK Case Adds To Growing Scrutiny of Japan’s Broadcasters

A new controversy at NHK has added to a growing list of scandals confronting Japan’s television industry. An external investigation found that the public broadcaster failed to adequately support an employee who reported an alleged sexual assault by a program guest, prompting a public apology from management. Coming after high-profile controversies at Fuji TV and other broadcasters, the case has renewed debate over whether Japan’s media companies have deeper problems with workplace culture, accountability and corporate governance.

According to NHK, the incident occurred after a social gathering involving program cast members and production staff. The employee took a leave of absence afterward and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. About a year and a half after the incident, they requested a transfer to a different department upon returning to work, but NHK declined. The transfer was not approved until three years later. NHK has not named the person accused or disclosed their gender.

PSG Submit Bid for Japanese Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and multiple media reports, UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who shone for Japan at this summer’s World Cup. “Paris Saint-Germain are set to improve their bid for Zion Suzuki, different structure compared to opening €28m plus add-ons,” posted Romano on Wednesday. He added, “New bid also includes add-ons. Suzuki could join Juve on loan from PSG.”

Other Japanese players who seem set for transfers very soon include Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kodai Sano. The former, who had four injury-hit years at Arsenal, is reportedly heading back to the Premier League to join Crystal Palace, where he will reunite with fellow Japan international Daichi Kamada. Kodai, meanwhile, looks likely to stay in the Netherlands, moving from NEC Nijmegen to PSV. One completed transfer sees Daisuke Yokota sign for Scottish club Rangers from Hannover 96.

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