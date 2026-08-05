On Tuesday, AV actress and former gravure idol Yu Tano posted on X expressing concern for those affected by the recent Kumamoto earthquake. She said she had worked with a friend in Hiroshima to send relief supplies, including drinks, powdered sports drinks, sanitary products and diapers, while also making a ¥3 million donation to the Japanese Red Cross. “My efforts may be small, but I want to continue doing whatever I can to help,” she wrote.

Yu Tano Defends Her Donation

The donation drew praise from many X users, but it also sparked criticism from some who accused Tano of seeking attention by publicizing the amount. One user went further, commenting, “It’s dirty money, but thanks.” In response, Tano defended her decision to contribute publicly, writing, “There’s no reason for us to be denied support just because of our profession. A donation is a donation. I believe that the most important thing is that it reaches those who need it.”

Several netizens came to Tano’s defense. “Donating is a very noble thing. I respect that. There is no reason for you to be criticized,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Some small-minded people may say hurtful things, but please don’t let them trouble you. Regardless of one’s profession, money earned through one’s own efforts should not be considered tainted. ‘Dirty money’ refers to funds obtained through illegal acts. Your sincere intentions will surely reach those affected by the disaster.”

Tano Opens Up About Anorexia Struggle

Tano is no stranger to online criticism. The 22-year-old first gained attention as a gravure idol, appearing in photo shoots and magazines, before making headlines in 2024 when she transitioned into the adult video industry. Her career change drew significant public interest and placed her under increased scrutiny online, with many people commenting on both her work and appearance. Last month, Tano revealed on X that she had previously struggled with harsh comments about her body.

“About a year ago, I was deeply hurt by the many thoughtless comments I received online about my body, such as being called ‘fat.’ At the time, it was so painful that I wanted to ‘just disappear.’ Even though people around me told me things like, ‘You’re fine just the way you are,’ I couldn’t get those posts and comments out of my head, and I ended up developing anorexia,” she wrote.

Related Posts