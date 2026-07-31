August brings a packed slate of openings and reopenings across Tokyo, from ambitious new restaurants and destination bars to flagship retail stores and unexpected attractions. Whether you’re looking for modern Chinese cuisine, luxury watches, Google gadgets or even Japan’s first marmot sanctuary, here’s what’s new in the city this month.

List of Contents:

Restaurants 

Kaifan Tokyo

Opening in Hiroo on August 11, Kaifan Tokyo is a modern Chinese restaurant created by trilingual film director and art director Gen Yoshida (also known as Yuann). He has overseen every aspect of the establishment, from the design of the space to the development of its culinary concept.

The name Kaifan translates to “open rice” in Chinese, a phrase used to invite people to share a meal. Reflecting that spirit, the menu replaces the formality of high-end Chinese dining with fresh dumplings, fiery Sichuan-spiced bowls and light, modern tapas served on hand-painted vintage porcelain.

Opens: August 11

Nearest Station: Hiroo Station

Address: 3F Hongoku Bldg, 5-2-25 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0012

Delicatessen | Park Hyatt Tokyo 

Delicatessen, on the first floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo, is fully reopening on August 3, expanding operations from lunch hours to dinner. The new lineup features chef-crafted comfort food such as Pinsa, originally from Rome, vibrant salads, flavorful lasagna and curry gratin.

Commenting on the full reopening, General Manager Fredrik Harfors said: “Delicatessen has always held a special place within Park Hyatt Tokyo. It offers an approachable way to experience the craftsmanship of our culinary team and the thoughtful hospitality that defines our hotel.”

Reopens: August 3

Nearest Station: Tochomae Station (Oedo line) / Shinjuku Station

Address: 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-1055 (1st Floor, Park Hyatt Tokyo)

Yatai Ramen Aogiri 

After running pre-opening preview sessions throughout July, Yugo Hashimoto officially opens Yatai Ramen Aogiri at its permanent Hachioji location on August 1. The 21-year-old actor and model will serve traditional Hachioji-style ramen with a dark soy sauce base and a distinctive layer of lard.
 
“I’m pursuing a career as an actor, but I also wanted to build something of my own and create a place where I could connect directly with people. Through ramen, I hope to create meaningful connections and build a place that people will want to come back,” says Hashimoto. 

Opens: August 1

Nearest Station: Hachioji Station (JR Chuo line)

Address: 2-19 Nakamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo 192-0085 (behind the Don Quijote Hachioji Ekimae store)

Retail  

© Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre is opening a new flagship boutique on Tokyo’s Namiki-dori on August 20, 2026. The Swiss watchmaker, whose iconic models include the Reverso and the Memovox, is relocating its existing Ginza Namiki Boutique to a new four-story building featuring a Japanese-inspired exterior and a Vallée de Joux-themed interior.

The top floor will house the first Atelier d’Antoine in Japan, an experiential learning program designed to bring visitors closer to the craftsmanship and technical expertise behind the Maison’s timepieces. Named after the company’s founder, Antoine LeCoultre, the workshops will combine academic history with hands-on practice.

Opens: August 20

Nearest Station: Ginza Station (Ginza, Marunouchi, Hibiya lines)

Address: 5-5-15 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

© ADSB Andersson Bell

ADSB Andersson Bell 

Founded in 2014 by creative director Dohun Kim, South Korean fashion label ADSB Andersson Bell combines Seoul’s street culture and youthful energy with the minimalist aesthetic and functional sensibility of Scandinavian design. On August 1, the brand will open its first international flagship store in Tokyo.

The shop, designed by local architecture firm I IN, occupies a three-level retail space in an early 1990s building that previously housed the Vivienne Westwood boutique in Aoyama. It will sell the brand’s complete catalog, featuring a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories, alongside seasonal collections and signature pieces.

Opens: August 1

Nearest Station: Omotesando Station / Meiji-Jingumae Station

Address: 5-49-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001

google store tokyo

© Google

Google 

Google’s first physical retail store located outside the United States is set to open on August 13. Situated entirely on the first floor of the Tokyu Plaza Omotesando “Omokado” building, it will sell a comprehensive selection of “Made by Google” devices, third-party companion gear and exclusive regional items.

Goods include the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel Watch 5 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 3. For the Omotesando launch, there will be special-edition branded apparel, tote bags and lifestyle accessories, offering fans a range of exclusive items alongside Google’s latest devices.

Opens: August 13

Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae Station / Omotesando Station

Address: 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0001

Bars 

Bar Satoyama Spirits Tokyo

Opening on August 5, 2026, Bar Satoyama Spirits Tokyo is a first-of-its-kind collaborative venture between hospitality group Dynac and the Japan Botanical Research Institute. Located just a two-minute walk from Ebisu Station, the 30-seat venue aims to bridge the gap between urban nightlife and rural conservation by using advanced culinary technology to bottle the liquid history of Japan’s forests.
 
Rather than relying on traditional imported spirits and artificial mixers, the menu showcases indigenous, wild-harvested trees, plants and fruits sourced from across the entire archipelago, from Hokkaido to Okinawa. The goal is to shift the late-night experience away from pure alcohol consumption and toward sensory discovery and environmental appreciation. 

Opens: August 5

Nearest Station: Ebisu Station

Address: 2F Sankibiru, 1-13-2 Ebisonishi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0021
 

Bar Orient Express and Keilin

The Bar Orient Express on the second floor of Hotel Metropolitan in Ikebukuro will reopen on August 29 following a major renovation. The bar will feature a refreshed interior inspired by the luxurious Orient Express train, with counter seating, booth-style sofas, original cocktails and an extensive whiskey library.

The Chinese restaurant Keilin will also reopen following the renovation, retaining its authentic Sichuan cuisine while upgrading its private dining rooms. The renewed spaces will provide a more refined setting for a wider range of occasions, combining traditional flavors with an elevated dining experience.

Reopens: August 11

Nearest Station: Ikebukuro Station

Address: 1-6-1 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 171-8505 
 

Screenshot taken at a Kura event in Asakusa 

The Kura 

While kicking off with a preview night on July 31, the highly anticipated Japanese-inspired music bar, The Kura, technically opens in August 2026 with its official grand launch on August 1. The opening weekend features a variety of DJs and all-you-can-drink packages.

Named after a storehouse where people once kept their most valuable treasures, Kura is a bar blending Japanese aesthetics with American music culture, including R&B, soul and hip-hop. The venue is designed to alternate between lively DJ events and relaxed, casual bar nights.

Opens: August 1

Nearest Station: Kinshicho Station

Address: 3F Mikado Building, 3-6-10 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo 130-0022

Attractions

via PR Times

Mamo Terrace 

Japan’s first marmot protection and awareness facility, Mamo Terrace officially opens in Kichijoji on August 8. The three-story complex introduces a lifestyle concept called “void healing” (kyomu iyashi), encouraging visitors to experience the calming joy of doing absolutely nothing while quietly observing the relaxed, sleepy lives of marmots.

The first floor houses a marmot-themed cafe and gift shop offering original items such as Mamochi Pudding and Mamom Rice. The second floor is an art lounge showcasing marmot-inspired works, including paintings, illustrations and sculptures, while the third floor allows visitors to observe the animals up close. 

Note: Only the third floor, Marmot Village Tokyo Kichijoji, actually houses the animals, and it is entirely reservation-only with a capacity limit for each time slot. The first and second floors are open to anyone without a booking, whether or not you’ve reserved the third. Also, visitors may not touch or hold the marmots. The facility is run on a watch-and-observe basis, with the animals’ health and daily rhythm taking priority, and it deliberately avoids the crowding and handling common to animal cafes.

Opens: August 8

Nearest Station: Kichijoji Station

Address: 2-28-7 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino-shi, Tokyo 180-0004

Updated On July 31, 2026