August brings a packed slate of openings and reopenings across Tokyo, from ambitious new restaurants and destination bars to flagship retail stores and unexpected attractions. Whether you’re looking for modern Chinese cuisine, luxury watches, Google gadgets or even Japan’s first marmot sanctuary, here’s what’s new in the city this month.

Restaurants

Kaifan Tokyo

Opening in Hiroo on August 11, Kaifan Tokyo is a modern Chinese restaurant created by trilingual film director and art director Gen Yoshida (also known as Yuann). He has overseen every aspect of the establishment, from the design of the space to the development of its culinary concept.

The name Kaifan translates to “open rice” in Chinese, a phrase used to invite people to share a meal. Reflecting that spirit, the menu replaces the formality of high-end Chinese dining with fresh dumplings, fiery Sichuan-spiced bowls and light, modern tapas served on hand-painted vintage porcelain.

Opens: August 11

Nearest Station: Hiroo Station

Address: 3F Hongoku Bldg, 5-2-25 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0012

Delicatessen | Park Hyatt Tokyo

Delicatessen, on the first floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo, is fully reopening on August 3, expanding operations from lunch hours to dinner. The new lineup features chef-crafted comfort food such as Pinsa, originally from Rome, vibrant salads, flavorful lasagna and curry gratin.

Commenting on the full reopening, General Manager Fredrik Harfors said: “Delicatessen has always held a special place within Park Hyatt Tokyo. It offers an approachable way to experience the craftsmanship of our culinary team and the thoughtful hospitality that defines our hotel.”

Reopens: August 3

Nearest Station: Tochomae Station (Oedo line) / Shinjuku Station

Address: 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-1055 (1st Floor, Park Hyatt Tokyo)

Yatai Ramen Aogiri

After running pre-opening preview sessions throughout July, Yugo Hashimoto officially opens Yatai Ramen Aogiri at its permanent Hachioji location on August 1. The 21-year-old actor and model will serve traditional Hachioji-style ramen with a dark soy sauce base and a distinctive layer of lard.

“I’m pursuing a career as an actor, but I also wanted to build something of my own and create a place where I could connect directly with people. Through ramen, I hope to create meaningful connections and build a place that people will want to come back,” says Hashimoto.

Opens: August 1 Nearest Station: Hachioji Station (JR Chuo line)

Address: 2-19 Nakamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo 192-0085 (behind the Don Quijote Hachioji Ekimae store)

Retail

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre is opening a new flagship boutique on Tokyo’s Namiki-dori on August 20, 2026. The Swiss watchmaker, whose iconic models include the Reverso and the Memovox, is relocating its existing Ginza Namiki Boutique to a new four-story building featuring a Japanese-inspired exterior and a Vallée de Joux-themed interior.

The top floor will house the first Atelier d’Antoine in Japan, an experiential learning program designed to bring visitors closer to the craftsmanship and technical expertise behind the Maison’s timepieces. Named after the company’s founder, Antoine LeCoultre, the workshops will combine academic history with hands-on practice.

Opens: August 20

Nearest Station: Ginza Station (Ginza, Marunouchi, Hibiya lines)

Address: 5-5-15 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

ADSB Andersson Bell

Founded in 2014 by creative director Dohun Kim, South Korean fashion label ADSB Andersson Bell combines Seoul’s street culture and youthful energy with the minimalist aesthetic and functional sensibility of Scandinavian design. On August 1, the brand will open its first international flagship store in Tokyo. The shop, designed by local architecture firm I IN, occupies a three-level retail space in an early 1990s building that previously housed the Vivienne Westwood boutique in Aoyama. It will sell the brand’s complete catalog, featuring a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories, alongside seasonal collections and signature pieces. Opens: August 1 Nearest Station: Omotesando Station / Meiji-Jingumae Station Address: 5-49-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001