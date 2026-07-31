August brings a packed slate of openings and reopenings across Tokyo, from ambitious new restaurants and destination bars to flagship retail stores and unexpected attractions. Whether you’re looking for modern Chinese cuisine, luxury watches, Google gadgets or even Japan’s first marmot sanctuary, here’s what’s new in the city this month.
Restaurants
Kaifan Tokyo
Opening in Hiroo on August 11, Kaifan Tokyo is a modern Chinese restaurant created by trilingual film director and art director Gen Yoshida (also known as Yuann). He has overseen every aspect of the establishment, from the design of the space to the development of its culinary concept.
The name Kaifan translates to “open rice” in Chinese, a phrase used to invite people to share a meal. Reflecting that spirit, the menu replaces the formality of high-end Chinese dining with fresh dumplings, fiery Sichuan-spiced bowls and light, modern tapas served on hand-painted vintage porcelain.
Opens: August 11
Nearest Station: Hiroo Station
Address: 3F Hongoku Bldg, 5-2-25 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0012
Delicatessen | Park Hyatt Tokyo
Delicatessen, on the first floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo, is fully reopening on August 3, expanding operations from lunch hours to dinner. The new lineup features chef-crafted comfort food such as Pinsa, originally from Rome, vibrant salads, flavorful lasagna and curry gratin.
Commenting on the full reopening, General Manager Fredrik Harfors said: “Delicatessen has always held a special place within Park Hyatt Tokyo. It offers an approachable way to experience the craftsmanship of our culinary team and the thoughtful hospitality that defines our hotel.”
Reopens: August 3
Nearest Station: Tochomae Station (Oedo line) / Shinjuku Station
Address: 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-1055 (1st Floor, Park Hyatt Tokyo)
Yatai Ramen Aogiri
Opens: August 1
Nearest Station: Hachioji Station (JR Chuo line)
Retail
Jaeger-LeCoultre
Jaeger-LeCoultre is opening a new flagship boutique on Tokyo’s Namiki-dori on August 20, 2026. The Swiss watchmaker, whose iconic models include the Reverso and the Memovox, is relocating its existing Ginza Namiki Boutique to a new four-story building featuring a Japanese-inspired exterior and a Vallée de Joux-themed interior.
The top floor will house the first Atelier d’Antoine in Japan, an experiential learning program designed to bring visitors closer to the craftsmanship and technical expertise behind the Maison’s timepieces. Named after the company’s founder, Antoine LeCoultre, the workshops will combine academic history with hands-on practice.
Opens: August 20
Nearest Station: Ginza Station (Ginza, Marunouchi, Hibiya lines)
Address: 5-5-15 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
ADSB Andersson Bell
Founded in 2014 by creative director Dohun Kim, South Korean fashion label ADSB Andersson Bell combines Seoul’s street culture and youthful energy with the minimalist aesthetic and functional sensibility of Scandinavian design. On August 1, the brand will open its first international flagship store in Tokyo.
The shop, designed by local architecture firm I IN, occupies a three-level retail space in an early 1990s building that previously housed the Vivienne Westwood boutique in Aoyama. It will sell the brand’s complete catalog, featuring a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories, alongside seasonal collections and signature pieces.
Opens: August 1
Nearest Station: Omotesando Station / Meiji-Jingumae Station
Address: 5-49-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Google’s first physical retail store located outside the United States is set to open on August 13. Situated entirely on the first floor of the Tokyu Plaza Omotesando “Omokado” building, it will sell a comprehensive selection of “Made by Google” devices, third-party companion gear and exclusive regional items.
Goods include the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel Watch 5 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 3. For the Omotesando launch, there will be special-edition branded apparel, tote bags and lifestyle accessories, offering fans a range of exclusive items alongside Google’s latest devices.
Opens: August 13
Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae Station / Omotesando Station
Address: 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0001
Bars
Bar Satoyama Spirits Tokyo
Opens: August 5
Nearest Station: Ebisu Station
Bar Orient Express and Keilin
The Bar Orient Express on the second floor of Hotel Metropolitan in Ikebukuro will reopen on August 29 following a major renovation. The bar will feature a refreshed interior inspired by the luxurious Orient Express train, with counter seating, booth-style sofas, original cocktails and an extensive whiskey library.
The Chinese restaurant Keilin will also reopen following the renovation, retaining its authentic Sichuan cuisine while upgrading its private dining rooms. The renewed spaces will provide a more refined setting for a wider range of occasions, combining traditional flavors with an elevated dining experience.
Reopens: August 11
Nearest Station: Ikebukuro Station
The Kura
While kicking off with a preview night on July 31, the highly anticipated Japanese-inspired music bar, The Kura, technically opens in August 2026 with its official grand launch on August 1. The opening weekend features a variety of DJs and all-you-can-drink packages.
Named after a storehouse where people once kept their most valuable treasures, Kura is a bar blending Japanese aesthetics with American music culture, including R&B, soul and hip-hop. The venue is designed to alternate between lively DJ events and relaxed, casual bar nights.
Opens: August 1
Nearest Station: Kinshicho Station
Address: 3F Mikado Building, 3-6-10 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo 130-0022
Attractions
Mamo Terrace
Japan’s first marmot protection and awareness facility, Mamo Terrace officially opens in Kichijoji on August 8. The three-story complex introduces a lifestyle concept called “void healing” (kyomu iyashi), encouraging visitors to experience the calming joy of doing absolutely nothing while quietly observing the relaxed, sleepy lives of marmots.
The first floor houses a marmot-themed cafe and gift shop offering original items such as Mamochi Pudding and Mamom Rice. The second floor is an art lounge showcasing marmot-inspired works, including paintings, illustrations and sculptures, while the third floor allows visitors to observe the animals up close.
Note: Only the third floor, Marmot Village Tokyo Kichijoji, actually houses the animals, and it is entirely reservation-only with a capacity limit for each time slot. The first and second floors are open to anyone without a booking, whether or not you’ve reserved the third. Also, visitors may not touch or hold the marmots. The facility is run on a watch-and-observe basis, with the animals’ health and daily rhythm taking priority, and it deliberately avoids the crowding and handling common to animal cafes.
Opens: August 8
Nearest Station: Kichijoji Station
Address: 2-28-7 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino-shi, Tokyo 180-0004
Updated On July 31, 2026