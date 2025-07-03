As Tokyo heats up for summer, there’s no better way to cool down than with a luxurious dip in a beautifully designed pool. Whether you’re seeking a tropical escape without hopping on a plane, a skyline swim in the heart of the city or a stylish night pool experience, Tokyo and its nearby regions offer plenty of options for water-lovers. From exclusive rooftop retreats to resort-style garden pools, here are six of the most refreshing spots to soak up the sun and escape the city grind.

Botanical Pool Club (Kyonan, Chiba)

A Bali-inspired tropical oasis

Just over an hour outside of Tokyo in the town of Kyonan, Chiba Prefecture, the Botanical Pool Club has quickly gone viral on social media — and for good reason. Set against a backdrop of natural forest and an ocean view, BPC transports guests to a tropical resort. With its signature circular pool surrounded by daybeds and a 40-meter infinity pool overlooking the ocean and flanked by palm trees and torches that light up at night, it feels more like a Balinese resort than a Japanese countryside retreat.

The pools are warm in the cooler months, and combined with the saunas that look out onto the greenery just outside, it is a destination that can be enjoyed year-round. Along with early pool access, hotel guests at Botanical Pool Club can also make their own barbecue after a day of swimming and sweating. It’s a great getaway for couples, families or friend groups looking to unwind in style — and snap some highly Instagrammable photos in the process.

Hotel East 21 Tokyo Garden Pool (Koto, Tokyo)

One of the largest outdoor pools in Tokyo

Hotel East 21 Tokyo boasts an elegant, outdoor European-style garden pool that feels worlds away from Tokyo’s concrete jungle. Surrounded by manicured hedges and classical sculptures, it’s an unexpectedly tranquil retreat in the middle of the city. It’s open both day and night, and available to hotel guests and general visitors alike. Depending on the time of year, the operating hours and entrance fees vary, so check the hotel’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Tokyo Prince Hotel Garden Pool (Minato, Tokyo)

Urban luxury with a view of Tokyo Tower

Nestled in the heart of Tokyo’s Minato ward, the Tokyo Prince Hotel’s Garden Pool offers a serene escape with an impressive view of the iconic Tokyo Tower. This 25-meter rectangular pool is complemented by a 6-meter-diameter children’s pool, making it an ideal spot for families.

The pool area is surrounded by a spacious lawn equipped with deck chairs and parasols. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities, including rental swimsuits, lockers and the option to reserve private round sofas for an additional fee. The pool operates during the summer months, starting in mid-July, and is available for non-hotel-staying guests who pay the entrance fee. Check the hotel’s official website for the most current information on opening hours and admission fees.

Hotel New Otani Makuhari Shell Pool (Makuhari, Chiba)

A vibrant pool with Hawaiian resort flair

If you’re after a more festive poolside experience, the Shell Pool at Hotel New Otani Makuhari might be your scene. Open from mid-July until mid-September, it offers a tropical vibe with live DJ sets on select evenings; it has day pool and night pool options, with the night pool running from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. Private gazebos, LED lighting and music make it a perfect destination for a stylish pool outing.

Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba Terrace Pool (Odaiba, Tokyo)

Chic rooftop swims with views of Tokyo Bay

Located on the rooftop of the Grand Nikko in Odaiba, this terrace pool delivers sweeping views of Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Bay and the skyline beyond. It’s open from mid-July to the end of August, with both daytime and night pool options, and it’s equipped with a poolside bar and stylish deck chairs. Note that the pool requires a reservation in advance.

Each of these pools brings its own unique charm to Tokyo’s summer landscape, whether you’re craving a peaceful garden setting, a glamorous rooftop dip or a tropical resort escape. Don’t forget to check operating dates and entry requirements before visiting.

