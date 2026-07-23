August is the peak of summer festival season in Tokyo, a month when the city’s concrete avenues fill with the scent of grilled street food and the deep rumble of taiko drums. These matsuri bring centuries of community traditions to life through lantern-lit temple dances, energetic street processions and massive neighborhood water fights. Here’s a chronological guide to Tokyo’s essential local festivals this August 2026, along with a selection of iconic regional celebrations across Japan worth traveling for.

Ikegami Honmonji Mitama Festival & Bon Odori

This deeply spiritual celebration takes place at one of Tokyo’s most historic Buddhist temples, which dates back to the 13th century. The event begins on the evening of August 4th with a Mitama Festival memorial service inside the main hall to honor ancestral spirits. Shortly after, the atmosphere transforms as a central wooden tower built in the open courtyard lights up with lanterns. Musicians play traditional flutes and pound taiko drums, creating a rhythmic heartbeat that guides a massive, swelling circle of dancers dressed in colorful yukata.

The temple grounds and nearby shopping streets are filled with traditional food stalls, offering a beautiful blend of neighborhood vitality and historic reverence.

When: August 4–5, 2026

Where: Ikegami Honmonji Temple (Location)

Nearest Station: Ikegami Station (Tokyu Ikegami Line)

Tsukuda Sumiyoshi Shrine Festival

Because this full-scale festival only happens once every three years, the 2026 return is a big deal. It takes place in the neighborhoods of Tsukuda and Tsukishima, which sit on an old island area built by Edo-period fishermen — meaning that everything here is tied to maritime history.

The standout moment is a wild ritual where locals carry a massive mikoshi (portable shrine) right into the river water. Bearers trudge through the river while shouting and hoisting the heavy shrine, and crowds on the banks throw buckets of water at them for good luck. It is a rare look at Tokyo’s old waterfront culture.

When: August 6–10, 2026

Where: Sumiyoshi Shrine (Location)

Nearest Station: Tsukishima Station (Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line / Toei Oedo Line)

Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri (Star Festival)

Running since 1954, this festival turns a 750-meter-long covered shopping street in Asagaya into a massive, colorful gallery. Local shop owners and school kids spend weeks making giant papier-mache ornaments that hang from the arcade ceiling. You will see everything from traditional folk figures to massive anime characters.

Because the entire event takes place under a roof, it is easily the best daytime festival for escaping the brutal August heat. You can stroll through the breeze, check out the wild art and grab shaved ice or grilled skewers from neighborhood vendors.

When: August 7–11, 2026

Where: Asagaya Pearl Center Shopping Arcade (Location)

Nearest Station: Asagaya Station (JR Chuo Line)

Hachioji Matsuri

Hachijoji Matsuri is an event that takes place annually 40 minutes west of central Tokyo. It’s considered one of the best float festivals in the Kanto region; over three days, nearly 20 towering, hand-carved wooden floats parade down the main drag.

The best part happens when floats from different neighborhoods meet at intersections for a musical battle called buttsuke. Bands on each float try to play their traditional flutes and drums loudly enough to throw the other team off rhythm. There is also a colossal three-ton portable shrine pushed and pulled by over a thousand people through the packed streets.

When: August 7–9, 2026

Where: Koshu Kaido (Location)

Nearest Station: Hachioji Station (JR Chuo Line)

Fukagawa Hachiman Matsuri (Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine Festival)

This is one of Tokyo’s big three historic festivals, and it is essentially a massive, citywide water fight. On Sunday, 50 neighborhood teams haul heavy, gold-leafed mikoshi shrines along a long route through the streets. To keep the exhausted bearers from overheating under the mid-August sun — and to purify the shrines — thousands of spectators line the sidewalks with buckets, hoses and giant water guns. Everyone gets absolutely soaked, and the energy is incredibly fun, loud and inclusive. Just leave your non-waterproof electronics at home.

When: August 12–16, 2026

Where: Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine (Location)

Nearest Station: Monzen-nakacho Station (Tokyo Metro Tozai Line / Toei Oedo Line)

Azabu Juban Summer Festival

More of a food and drink market than a traditional festival, this matsuri takes place in Azabu Juban, an international neighborhood sandwiched between Roppongi and Tokyo Tower. Alongside classic Japanese street bites like yakitori, you will find embassy-run stalls serving up regional dishes, wines and craft beers from all over the world. It draws a trendy, cosmopolitan crowd dressed in summer yukata, giving the whole weekend a cool, multicultural block party vibe.

When: August 22–23, 2026

Where: Azabu Juban Shopping District (Location)

Nearest Station: Azabu-juban Station (Tokyo Metro Namboku Line / Toei Oedo Line)

Kameido Tenjin Shrine Summer Festival

Dedicated to the Shinto god of learning, this festival takes place in a shrine famous for its bright red arched bridges and scenic ponds. It’s an amazing backdrop for the local mikoshi parades and sacred dances.

The highlight happens at dusk during the Kento-myo ritual, when staff light over a thousand paper lanterns across the grounds. The warm glow reflecting off the water creates a remarkably quiet, peaceful escape from the city.

When: August 25, 2026

Where: Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Location)

Nearest Station: Kameido Station (JR Chuo-Sobu Line)

Koenji Awa-Odori Dance Festival

Koenji Awa-Odori is one of Tokyo’s biggest end-of-summer events, packing over a million people into a retro neighborhood for the weekend. The festival showcases a centuries-old folk dance that originated in Tokushima on Shikoku island, featuring more than 10,000 synchronized dancers in traditional straw hats and bright robes who skip, stamp and chant through narrow shopping streets.

The music is loud and fast, driven by a wall of sound from shamisen lutes, cymbals and thunderous taiko drums. The collective energy is completely intoxicating, turning the entire area into a giant, sweaty outdoor party fueled by hundreds of local food and beer stalls.

When: August 29–30, 2026

Where: Streets around JR Koenji Station (Location)

Nearest Station: Koenji Station (JR Chuo Line)

Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi

Sharing the final weekend of August with Koenji Awa-Odori, this massive event brings energetic folk dancing right into Tokyo’s youth culture capital. Around a hundred massive dance teams from across Japan perform synchronized choreography that blends traditional festival steps with hip-hop, rock and jazz. The dancers keep time with wooden hand clappers called naruko.

One of the festival’s iconic moments is when the tree-lined Omotesando Avenue is shut down so the troupes can dance their way down the main boulevard in a giant wave of color.

When: August 29–30, 2026

Where: Harajuku and Yoyogi Park (Location)

Nearest Station: Harajuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) or Meiji-jingumae Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line / Fukutoshin Line)

More Famous Festivals in August Outside Tokyo

Aomori Nebuta Matsuri (Aomori Prefecture)

This northern festival is famous for its jaw-dropping nightly parades of massive, glowing floats. Local teams spend a full year building these towering creations out of paper and wire, transforming them into fierce samurai, gods and mythical beasts lit up from the inside. Alongside the floats, thousands of haneto dancers leap through the streets chanting “Rassera!” to a wall of booming drums.

When: August 1–7, 2026

Where: Downtown Aomori City (Location)

Nearest Station: Aomori Station (JR Ou Main Line / Aomori Railway)

Akita Kanto Matsuri (Akita Prefecture)

An annual prayer for a bountiful harvest, Akita’s celebration showcases extreme physical balance. Performers handle massive bamboo poles called kanto, which stand up to 12 meters tall, carry dozens of lit paper lanterns and weigh roughly 50 kilograms. Solo entertainers take turns shifting these heavy, top-heavy structures between their palms, foreheads, shoulders and lower backs without using their hands. The main event happens after sunset, when rows of these glowing towers fill the main boulevard.

When: August 3–6, 2026

Where: Chuo-dori Avenue (Location)

Nearest Station: Akita Station (JR Akita Shinkansen / Ou Main Line)

Sendai Tanabata Matsuri (Miyagi Prefecture)

Sendai hosts the largest Star Festival in the country, scheduling it a month later than the standard July date to align with the traditional lunar calendar. The primary attraction is the series of downtown shopping arcades completely filled with thousands of handmade paper streamers. These colorful decorations hang from long bamboo poles to the floor, creating a dense forest of paper throughout the commercial district. The event draws millions of visitors and kicks off with a major fireworks display the night before.

When: August 6–8, 2026

Where: Downtown Sendai and local shopping arcades (Location)

Nearest Station: Sendai Station (JR Tohoku Shinkansen / Tohoku Main Line)

Tokushima Awa Odori (Tokushima Prefecture)

Over a million people head to Shikoku island for Japan’s largest dance festival during the national Obon holiday period. The city center closes down as synchronized troupes dance through designated street arenas to the fast-paced sound of shamisen lutes, drums and flutes. The dancers wear traditional straw hats and robes, performing distinct steps that have been passed down for centuries. The event has a highly celebratory atmosphere, with food stalls filling the surrounding streets for four consecutive nights.

When: August 12–15, 2026

Where: Downtown Tokushima City (Location)

Nearest Station: Tokushima Station (JR Kotoku Line / Mugi Line)

Kyoto Gozan no Okuribi (Kyoto Prefecture)

A historic Kyoto ritual marks the end of the Obon season, serving as a symbolic send-off for ancestral spirits returning to the afterlife. At 8 p.m., five massive bonfires are lit sequentially on the mountainsides framing the city. The fires are arranged in the shapes of giant Chinese characters and religious symbols, the most famous being the character Dai, meaning large. It is a quiet, reflective event visible from riverbanks, bridges and rooftops across the central valley.

When: August 16, 2026

Where: Mountains surrounding Kyoto City, best viewed from Kamo River (Location)

Nearest Station: Tofukuji Station (Nara Line)

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