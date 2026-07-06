Fireworks, known as hanabi (花火) in Japanese, are a summertime icon. They welcome the season with thrilling colorful bursts and replace the dread of peak humidity with magical memories.
The kanjis featured in the word “hanabi” directly translate to “fire flowers,” a romantic description that alludes to the passion and impermanence of both the explosives — and of life.
Tokyo and its surrounding bay area hosts various fireworks festivals throughout the season, bringing true spectacles to the city’s night sky. These festivals often offer a combination of pyrotechnics and grand illumination effects, accompanied by musical performances for an unforgettable experience.
Here are some can’t-miss fireworks shows and festivals coming this summer, and how to access them.
Quick Things To Know for 2026 Fireworks
- Peak season: July–August
- Biggest event: Sumida River Fireworks Festival (July 25, ~20,000 shells)
- Free viewing: Available at most events but requires 2-3 hours early arrival
- Paid seats: Range from ¥2,000-¥20,000, sells out fast
- Weather warning: Most events will be cancelled (not postponed) in case of bad weather
- Traditional attire: Yukata rental is widely available in the surrounding area
Tokyo’s Biggest Fireworks Festivals in 2026
The Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks Festival, a beloved local fireworks show, will illuminate the night sky on July 25.
2026 Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Jul 25, 2026・7:15–8:15 p.m.・opens at 1:30 p.m.
Price
starting at ¥1500
Location
Showa Kinen Park
The Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks Festival, a beloved local fireworks show, will illuminate the night sky on July 25.
Tokyo’s largest and most historic fireworks display, the iconic Sumida River Fireworks Festival, will take place over the Sumida River near Asakusa on July 25. The event is one of the biggest festivals of the season, attracting over a million celebrants who come to witness the launch of approximately 20,000 fireworks across two venues.
Sumida River Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Jul 25, 2026・7–8:30 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Sumida River
Tokyo’s largest and most historic fireworks display, the iconic Sumida River Fireworks Festival, will take place over the Sumida River near Asakusa on July 25. The event is one of the biggest festivals of the season, attracting over a million celebrants who come to witness the launch of approximately 20,000 fireworks across two venues.
The 60th Katsushika Summer Fireworks Festival will return with over 20,000 fireworks and 1,300 drones to illuminate the night sky.
60th Katsushika Summer Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Jul 28, 2026・7:20–8:30 p.m.・Opens at 4 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Katsushika Ward Shibamata Baseball Field (Edogawa Riverbed)
More Info
Premium paid seating is available
The 60th Katsushika Summer Fireworks Festival will return with over 20,000 fireworks and 1,300 drones to illuminate the night sky.
The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts.
67th Itabashi Fireworks Display
Date & Time
Aug 1, 2026・7–8:30 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Along Arakawa River
More Info
Premium paid seating is available
The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts.
The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank.
2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Aug 1, 2026・7:15–8:20 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park)
More Info
Reserved seating starts at ¥2000
The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank.
The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival will feature over 10,000 fireworks launched over the stadiums, accompanied by live musical performances.
2026 Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Aug 8, 2026・7:30–8:30 p.m.・In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to August 9
Price
starting at ¥7000
Location
Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium
The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival will feature over 10,000 fireworks launched over the stadiums, accompanied by live musical performances.
Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky.
Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival
Date & Time
Aug 24, 2026・6:30–8 p.m.・Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Various venues across Minato Mirai
More Info
Premium paid seating is available
Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky.
Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.
Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony
Date & Time
May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
More Info
Premium paid seating is available
Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.
Beyond Tokyo: Japan’s Three Great Fireworks Festivals
There are also plenty of shows outside of Tokyo. The Omagari National Fireworks Competition, the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks and the Tsuchiura All Japan Fireworks Competition in Ibaraki Prefecture are widely considered as the top three fireworks festivals Japan has to offer.
|Prefecture
|Festival Spot
|Date and Time
|Niigata
|Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks
|August 2-3
|Akita
|98th Omagari National Fireworks Competition
|August 29
|Ibaraki
|Tsuchiura All Japan Fireworks
|November 7
Tips For the Best Fireworks Experience
Get There Early and Camp Out
Fireworks festivals are one of the most popular seasonal attractions. They bring massive traffic, and being early is key. Many festivals have free viewing areas, but these spots will fill up very fast. Arrive at the venue around mid to late afternoon to secure your spot and camp out with snacks, drinks and games to enjoy while you wait. Part of the experience is enjoying the countdown.
Reserve Premium Seats
For a more relaxed and luxurious experience with a guaranteed great viewing spot, consider booking a paid seat. A majority of festivals offer premium venues with reserved seating, or dedicated packages with add-on benefits such as an included dinner.
Note for international visitors: Most Japanese ticket portals (Lawson Ticket, Ticket Pia, e-plus) require a Japanese phone number for SMS verification. If you don’t have one, consider using a concierge service, a travel agency, or asking a Japan-based friend to purchase on your behalf.
Check Transportation Routes
Fireworks festivals draw enormous crowds. Trains and buses are expected to be packed. Plan ahead, be patient and consider walking part of the way to avoid congestion.
Wear Yukata
Get fully immersed in the Japanese summer spirit by donning the seasonal attire. Wearing yukata (summer cotton kimono) is a great way to get dressed up for the occasion. The click-clacks of wooden geta sandals are another summer staple.
Related Posts
- The Explosive Traditions and Innovations of Japanese Fireworks Displays
- Where To See Fireflies in Tokyo: 7 Firefly Festivals and Viewing Spots
- The Ultimate Guide to Summer Festivals in Tokyo
Updated On July 6, 2026