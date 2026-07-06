Fireworks, known as hanabi (花火) in Japanese, are a summertime icon. They welcome the season with thrilling colorful bursts and replace the dread of peak humidity with magical memories.

The kanjis featured in the word “hanabi” directly translate to “fire flowers,” a romantic description that alludes to the passion and impermanence of both the explosives — and of life.

Tokyo and its surrounding bay area hosts various fireworks festivals throughout the season, bringing true spectacles to the city’s night sky. These festivals often offer a combination of pyrotechnics and grand illumination effects, accompanied by musical performances for an unforgettable experience.

Here are some can’t-miss fireworks shows and festivals coming this summer, and how to access them.

List of Contents: Quick Things To Know for 2026 Fireworks Tokyo's Biggest Fireworks Festivals in 2026 Beyond Tokyo: Japan's Three Great Fireworks Festivals Tips For the Experience Related Posts

Quick Things To Know for 2026 Fireworks

Peak season: July–August

July–August Biggest event: Sumida River Fireworks Festival (July 25, ~20,000 shells)

Sumida River Fireworks Festival (July 25, ~20,000 shells) Free viewing: Available at most events but requires 2-3 hours early arrival

Available at most events but requires 2-3 hours early arrival Paid seats: Range from ¥2,000-¥20,000, sells out fast

Range from ¥2,000-¥20,000, sells out fast Weather warning: Most events will be cancelled (not postponed) in case of bad weather

Most events will be cancelled (not postponed) in case of bad weather Traditional attire: Yukata rental is widely available in the surrounding area

Tokyo’s Biggest Fireworks Festivals in 2026

2026 Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks Festival The Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks Festival, a beloved local fireworks show, will illuminate the night sky on July 25. Date & Time Jul 25, 2026・7:15–8:15 p.m.・opens at 1:30 p.m. Price starting at ¥1500 Location Showa Kinen Park More Details

Sumida River Fireworks Festival Tokyo’s largest and most historic fireworks display, the iconic Sumida River Fireworks Festival, will take place over the Sumida River near Asakusa on July 25. The event is one of the biggest festivals of the season, attracting over a million celebrants who come to witness the launch of approximately 20,000 fireworks across two venues. Date & Time Jul 25, 2026・7–8:30 p.m. Price Free Location Sumida River More Details

60th Katsushika Summer Fireworks Festival The 60th Katsushika Summer Fireworks Festival will return with over 20,000 fireworks and 1,300 drones to illuminate the night sky. Date & Time Jul 28, 2026・7:20–8:30 p.m.・Opens at 4 p.m. Price Free Location Katsushika Ward Shibamata Baseball Field (Edogawa Riverbed) More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

67th Itabashi Fireworks Display The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts. Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7–8:30 p.m. Price Free Location Along Arakawa River More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank. Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7:15–8:20 p.m. Price Free Location Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park) More Info Reserved seating starts at ¥2000 More Details

2026 Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival will feature over 10,000 fireworks launched over the stadiums, accompanied by live musical performances. Date & Time Aug 8, 2026・7:30–8:30 p.m.・In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to August 9 Price starting at ¥7000 Location Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium More Details

Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky. Date & Time Aug 24, 2026・6:30–8 p.m.・Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Price Free Location Various venues across Minato Mirai More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks. Date & Time May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m. Price Free Location Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

Beyond Tokyo: Japan’s Three Great Fireworks Festivals

There are also plenty of shows outside of Tokyo. The Omagari National Fireworks Competition, the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks and the Tsuchiura All Japan Fireworks Competition in Ibaraki Prefecture are widely considered as the top three fireworks festivals Japan has to offer.

Tips For the Best Fireworks Experience

Get There Early and Camp Out

Fireworks festivals are one of the most popular seasonal attractions. They bring massive traffic, and being early is key. Many festivals have free viewing areas, but these spots will fill up very fast. Arrive at the venue around mid to late afternoon to secure your spot and camp out with snacks, drinks and games to enjoy while you wait. Part of the experience is enjoying the countdown.

Reserve Premium Seats

For a more relaxed and luxurious experience with a guaranteed great viewing spot, consider booking a paid seat. A majority of festivals offer premium venues with reserved seating, or dedicated packages with add-on benefits such as an included dinner.

Note for international visitors: Most Japanese ticket portals (Lawson Ticket, Ticket Pia, e-plus) require a Japanese phone number for SMS verification. If you don’t have one, consider using a concierge service, a travel agency, or asking a Japan-based friend to purchase on your behalf.

Check Transportation Routes

Fireworks festivals draw enormous crowds. Trains and buses are expected to be packed. Plan ahead, be patient and consider walking part of the way to avoid congestion.

Wear Yukata

Get fully immersed in the Japanese summer spirit by donning the seasonal attire. Wearing yukata (summer cotton kimono) is a great way to get dressed up for the occasion. The click-clacks of wooden geta sandals are another summer staple.