Aspiring kleptomaniacs and stealth masters rejoice: the thrilling and hugely popular “Toh” stealing game will return with the creative team’s fourth project, Gigamart.

This new interactive experience will come to Azabudai Hills Gallery starting July 18. Gigamart is part art exhibit and part game, combining a gallery experience with Toh’s signature viral setup, which dares players to steal from the venue.

The project takes the iconography of the humble convenience store, a cornerstone of Japanese neighborhoods and everyday routines, and pushes it through a surrealist filter with “gigafied” products such as giant potato chips.

Through the lens of a convenience store, the exhibition explores the everyday act of “shopping” in a new creative manner, deconstructing the relationship between “consumption, goods and advertising” that is unconsciously accepted as part of daily ritual.

List of Contents: What Is Toh? The Mega-Viral Stealing Game Is Back with Gigamart Dripped in Gigamart Style How To Participate Related Posts

What Is Toh?

Originally conceived by the hosts of the TBS radio show Noutou (Brain Theft), the Toh immersive game event quickly became a viral sensation in 2024.

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Players are tasked with a simple mission: covertly steal an item from the grungy arena without making a sound. But it’s easier said than done. The venue is equipped with over 200 microphones that catch even the slightest noise. Approximately 1,000 participants lined up for over four hours during the debut game for the chance to experience this unique concept.

The Mega-Viral Stealing Game Is Back with Gigamart

Gigamart is a linked exhibition in collaboration with a variety of artists such as Naka Renya and Shohei Ochiai. Upon entering the exhibition’s “theft area,” visitors will get the chance to participate in the highly engaging stealing game.

They will have three arenas to choose from: the “Loading Dock,” the “Employee Break Room” and the “Product Warehouse.” Players will have a 60-second time limit to attempt to take a drink, a snack, a used book or any other item on display, without being detected by the surveillance cameras.

Dripped in Gigamart Style

In true modern convenience store fashion, with their in-house convenience apparel, Gigamart is also offering official merchandise sold exclusively at the exhibit. Goods include T-shirts, rubber keychains and socks with a striped color-block pattern reminiscent of a well-known convenience store chain.

How To Participate

The standard admission ticket (¥3,200 on weekdays) gives access to the exhibit and your choice of just one game arena. But for the professional robbers, the premium ticket (¥7,000) includes access to all three game experiences. Both ticket types can be booked via Lawson Ticket.

Additional “revenge tickets” (¥2,200) will also be available inside the gallery for those who have already entered the exhibition and decide to experience extra games on the day of their visit.

The exhibit will run until August 16.

TOH Gigamart Exhibition Creative team "TOH" will host Gigamart, an interactive art gallery with gigafied products and game where guests can steal from. Date & Time Jul 18-Aug 16・12–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:50 p.m. | Weekends and public holidays: 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Last entry 5:50 p.m.) Price starting at ¥3200 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details