In July 2026, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will convene to decide on new additions to its prestigious list. For Japan, all eyes are on the ancient capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara. Having already received the highest possible recommendation from a UNESCO official advisory body, this historic region is on the cusp of becoming the nation’s newest World Cultural Heritage Site.

Whether you’re an avid historian or a traveler looking to escape Tokyo, here is everything you need to know about Asuka-Fujiwara before the rest of the world arrives.

Asuka-Fujiwara Up for World Heritage Inscription

The official decision will be made during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29, 2026. The committee is tasked with examining 30 new site nominations from around the globe, but Japan’s candidate enters the conference with a massive advantage.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites, an advisory body to the World Heritage Committee, has officially designated the Asuka-Fujiwara sites as “recommended for inscription.” This is the highest of the four evaluation tiers, meaning that formal registration as a World Cultural Heritage Site is highly likely this summer.

Curbing Overtourism Before It Begins

Local communities are already preparing for the inevitable influx of global travelers. Taking lessons from past tourism booms, the village of Asuka finalized a set of visitor guidelines alongside a reciprocal set of promises for local residents.

Rather than just telling tourists what not to do (like respecting private property and avoiding littering), the guidelines establish a mutual pact: Residents promise to preserve the rural landscape and share local cuisine, while visitors are asked to respect the living history of the area. To keep the atmosphere peaceful and the roads congestion-free, the village has even rolled out low-speed electric carts on public roads to connect the ruins seamlessly.

About Asuka-Fujiwara: The Birthplace of Japan

To understand Asuka-Fujiwara is to understand the very origin of the Japanese state. From the late sixth century to the early eighth century, this region served as the imperial capital, before the court moved to Heijokyo (modern-day Nara city) and, later, Kyoto.

During this era, the geopolitics of East Asia were extremely volatile. The rapid expansion of China’s Sui and Tang dynasties threatened neighboring kingdoms on the Korean Peninsula and the Japanese archipelago. To ensure its survival, Japan transformed itself from a loose collection of clans into a unified, centralized state governed by imperial law.

This radical change left a permanent mark on the landscape, elements of which are set to become the new World Heritage Site. The Asuka-Fujiwara submission comprises 19 distinct archaeological sites spread across Asuka village and the neighboring cities of Kashihara and Sakurai. What makes it unique is that these 1,300-year-old memories are incredibly well preserved right beneath the earth, surrounded by a pristine cultural landscape.

Unlike many historical sites reconstructed with concrete, Asuka-Fujiwara’s authenticity is protected by strict national and regional laws. The ruins remain underground or exposed in their original settings, offering a raw, unadulterated window into the seventh century.

What To See at Asuka-Fujiwara

The Takamatsuzuka and Kitora Tumuli: Ancient burial mounds renowned for their vividly colored wall paintings. The famous “Asuka Beauties” murals display an unmistakable artistic influence from mainland China and the Korean Peninsula.

Fujiwara-kyo: The remains of Japan’s very first genuine capital city, laid out in a grand grid system modeled after Chinese city design.

Yamato Sanzan: Three iconic forested mountains (Miminashi, Unebi and Amanokagu) that frame the landscape. They are deeply tied to Japan’s oldest poetry anthology, the Manyoshu , and tie in the surrounding nature to the history of the region.

Getting to and Around Asuka-Fujiwara

Despite its deep-countryside feel, Asuka-Fujiwara is remarkably accessible from Japan’s major urban transit hubs, making it an easy day trip or an overnight getaway from Osaka or Kyoto.

Hub Transit Method Approx. Travel Time Nara (Kintetsu-Nara Station) Kintetsu Nara Line to Yamato-Saidaiji Station; from there, Kashihara Line to Kashiharajingu-mae Station; finally, Yoshino Line to Asuka Station 50 minutes Osaka (Osaka-Abenobashi Station) Kintetsu Limited Express (bound for Yoshino) to Asuka Station 40 minutes Kyoto Station Kintetsu Kyoto/Kashihara Line to Kashiharajingu-mae; then Yoshino Line to Asuka Station 75 minutes

Navigating the Sites

Once you arrive at Asuka Station, the best way to explore is at a slower pace. You can rent a bicycle right outside the station, hop on local community buses or take advantage of the village’s newly introduced open-air electric carts.

Related Posts