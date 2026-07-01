Ai Yazawa’s popular manga series Neighborhood Story is set to collaborate with Sanrio for a cute new collection of merchandise that will be available at a touring pop-up shop starting in July.

Yazawa is the author and artist behind internationally acclaimed manga series including Nana and Paradise Kiss. Gokinjo Monogatari (translated as Neighborhood Story) was serialized by publisher Shueisha beginning in 1995 and adapted into an anime by Toei Animation that same year, to great domestic and international acclaim.

Renowned for her emotionally complex stories and detailed representation of fashion, Yazawa has created an iconic style recognized around the world. In the Sanrio collab, it graces beloved characters, with Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin and Kuromi reimagined as though styled by protagonist and aspiring fashion designer Mikako Koda herself.

List of Contents: Where To See the Pop-up Shop Exclusive Merchandise Related Posts

Where To See the Pop-up Shop

Fans can shop for collaboration merch at a traveling pop-up shop, which will be touring four cities across Japan from July to October.

Yurakucho, Tokyo (July 10–20)

Yurakucho Marui shopping mall , eighth floor

11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Namba, Osaka (August 21–30)

Namba Marui shopping mall , fifth floor

11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Nagoya, Aichi (September 12–27)

Nagoya Parco South Building , seventh floor

10 a.m.–8 p.m. (Venue closes at 6 p.m. on the final day.)

Shibuya, Tokyo (October 16–25)

Shibuya Modi , seventh floor

11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Exclusive Merchandise

The pop-up shop will feature new merchandise, with a variety of unique designs inspired by Neighborhood Story and the overall fashion theme.

Goods include Sanrio plushies wearing Mikako’s outfits, a pouch shaped like the “happy berry” from Mikako’s clothing label, closet-style acrylic dioramas, keychains, posters, stickers, mirrors and hair clips. The Shibuya venue will offer several exclusive items, such as a mug, a two-toned pouch, a handkerchief and a hair ribbon.

Of course, as a fashion-centered story, the collection includes select apparel, like a half-zip pullover with a minimalist design. A loungewear dress, limited to the Shibuya pop-up, is designed in homage to the fruit-patterned dress worn by Mikako in the series. For a full list of merchandise, please visit the collaboration website.

For every ¥3,000 spent at the pop-up shop, guests will receive one random postcard featuring cover art from the manga.