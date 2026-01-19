Sapporo Beer has announced a surprising new collaboration with renowned manga artist Ai Yazawa, author of beloved classics like Nana and Paradise Kiss. Available in both 350 ml and 500 ml sizes, as well as a 12-can pack, the limited edition Yebisu Beer cans will showcase special illustrations by Ai Yazawa. The items are set to hit shelves nationwide starting March 3.

Ai Yazawa Reinterprets an Iconic Beverage

Yebisu Beer has a history of successful artistic partnerships, having previously released two design series featuring the work of Hirohiko Araki. These collections were highly praised for their modern interpretation of Bijin-ga, or portraits of beautiful women, which have been a signature element of Yebisu’s branding since the Meiji era.

The collaboration with Yazawa continues the tradition of refreshing these classic portraits for a contemporary audience. Her artwork for the collaboration focuses on the themes of “Starting a New Life” and “A New Me,” incorporating delicate cherry blossom petals, which symbolize new beginnings in the spring time.

Exclusive Prizes and Social Media Campaigns

To celebrate the launch, Sapporo Beer is launching two distinct promotional events for fans and collectors. The first allows customers to win specially illustrated design goods by Ai Yazawa — an original design plate or an assortment box containing the limited-edition beer cans — if they find a winning ticket inside their purchase.

The second is a digital campaign held on X. By following the official account and reposting the campaign announcement, participants enter for a chance to win a full 24-can case of the 350 ml Ai Yazawa design cans.

