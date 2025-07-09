Ready for another stand-out beer run? Legendary mangaka Hirohiko Araki, the creative force behind Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, is back with a brand-new set of Yebisu beer can designs — and they’re even more glamorous than the first.

The Second Wave: Araki’s Western-Inspired Beauties

Back in February, Araki turned heads with two kimono-clad muses for Yebisu’s first manga-style collaboration. This time, the artist switches gears. The second wave of limited-edition cans, dropping September 17, 2025, features all-new illustrations of women in striking Western-style outfits.

The inspiration is the same vintage bijin-ga (beautiful woman paintings) that graced beer posters from the Meiji era onward, reimagined with Araki’s signature flair: bold color palettes, dynamic poses and razor-sharp detail.

Like the first wave released in February, the new collection features two designs: one for the 350-milliliter can and one for the 500-milliliter can. This second wave comes with distinct themes: space travel and birdwatching.

The 350-milliliter can showcases a blue-haired woman with a bob cut, dressed in a starry sundress patterned with astronauts, set against a lunar backdrop. The 500-milliliter can features a silver-haired woman in a form-fitting, sleeveless dress adorned with cranes and owls, holding a pair of binoculars for birdwatching.

Where to Find the Second Wave of Hirohiko Araki x Yebisu Beer Collection

Like the first drop, these beauties are in limited supply. You’ll find them on shelves across Japan anywhere that Yebisu is sold, including convenience stores and supermarkets. The prices are the same as regular Yebisu beers (¥265 for 350ml and ¥347 for 500ml). The taste is the same as a classic can of Yebisu.