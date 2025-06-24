For years, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure had to chase limited-time pop-ups like JoJo Caravan (stylized as JOJOCARAVAN) and the previous JoJo World in Ikebukuro, each offering only a short-lived glimpse into the series’ over-the-top world. But that’s about to change.

Opening in July 2025, The JoJo World (stylized as THE★JOJO WORLD) at Shibuya Parco isn’t just another pop-up merch shop — it’s the first-ever permanent JoJo-themed experiential store in Tokyo. Located on the 6th floor, this ambitious space transforms the JoJo universe into a full-on interactive playground. You’ll find immersive attractions, exclusive merch, mini-games and even an Iggy-themed café, all under one roof.

Can’t wait for the Steel Ball Run anime? Here’s everything you need to know before entering The JoJo World in Shibuya.

Inside The JoJo World: What We Know So Far

From gameplay to fortune-telling, The JoJo World pulls you directly into the series with attractions that test your powers and push your luck. Here’s what’s been revealed so far:

Stand Ability Research Lab

This flagship attraction lets you discover your inner Stand. You’ll be evaluated across six classic Stand stats: Destructive Power, Speed, Precision, Range, Potential and Stamina. Based on your results, you’ll be matched with the Stand that most closely reflects your current self from a pool of approximately 120 possibilities. And for a chosen few, a rare and exceptional Stand may appear — one that defies all expectations.

Memetaa! Hamon Roulette

Inspired by the iconic scene in Phantom Blood where Zeppeli strikes a frog to demonstrate the power of Hamon to Jonathan, this digital roulette game gives players a chance to win prizes themed around the legendary “Memetaa” sound effect.

Oh! That’s a Baseball!!

Based on the unforgettable battle of wits between Jotaro and Telence T. D’Arby in Stardust Crusaders, you can now play this video game in real life. Spin for a shot at themed prizes in a game where the stakes are high and bluffing won’t get you far.

Iggy Shrine: Coffee Gum Fortune

Channeling the chaotic energy of Part 3’s most unpredictable canine, this omikuji-style fortune experience takes place at a sand-crafted shrine made with the power of Iggy’s Stand, “The Fool.” After receiving your fortune, you’ll get a coffee gum-style slip to take home.

Original Merch and the Iggy Caf é

Merch in Araki’s New Style

The JoJo World will feature exclusive merchandise showcasing Araki’s latest art style, including acrylic panels, keychains, badges, posters and stickers. Highlights include a box of instant Kakyoin Thai Curry with coconut milk (a nod to Part 3), JoJo characters in cute Kewpie-style keychains and even a replica of the iconic Stone Mask from Phantom Blood.

Iggy Café



Named after the sour-faced Boston Terrier from Stardust Crusaders, the Iggy Café dishes up JoJo-themed eats and drinks with plenty of Instagram-worthy creations. Some standout items include mochi balls in the shape of Mista’s “Sex Pistols” Stand in Golden Wind and an adorable Iggy-shaped donut.

How To Get Tickets for The JoJo World: Reservation System Explained

Pre-Opening: July 23, 2025

The JoJo World will hold a special pre-opening event on July 23, 2025, exclusively for invited guests. The reservation system includes two categories:

For Speed Wagon Foundation Executive Members: If you have aced the official JoJo World quizzes in past events and earned your certification from the Speed Wagon Foundation, you’ve got exclusive access to the pre-opening event — just apply through Livepocket here. Don’t forget to bring your Speed Wagon Foundation certification card for entry or you will not be allowed in.

General Early Admission: Unfortunately, the general admission has already concluded on June 15, but don’t miss out the chance to attend the Grand Opening on July 24, 2025.

Grand Opening: July 24, 2025

Tickets to attend the grand opening may be reserved only online through a lottery application or purchasing a ticket. Tickets, however, will be available on a first-come-first-served system, so we recommend purchasing them early to secure your visit. The grand opening operates in two periods:

1st Period: July 24-31, 2025

Lottery applications: June 5, 11:00 a.m. – June 29, 11:59 p.m.

Results announced: July 1 around noon

First-come-first-served tickets: July 4, 12:00 p.m. – day of visit, 7:00 p.m.

Apply for the 1st period on Livepocket here.

2nd Period: August 1-17, 2025

Lottery applications: July 4, 11:00 AM – July 13, 11:59 PM

Results announced: July 15 around noon

First-come-first-served tickets: July 18, 12:00 PM – day of visit, 7:00 PM

All reservations are free through Livepocket, but content experiences require separate fees. Each person can reserve up to one slot (two tickets) per period. Walk-in entry is not available during these initial periods.

Important notes:

Screenshot QR codes are not accepted

ID verification may be required, so remember to bring your passport or any valid form of ID

To prevent resellers and scalpers, the staff may ask you simple questions about the series before you enter

Ticket transfers and resales are not allowed

Limited quantities apply to all merchandise and prizes

The JoJo World Shibuya Parco Location and Hours

Location: Shibuya Parco 6th Floor, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-8377

Opening Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily

Access: Direct from JR Shibuya Station