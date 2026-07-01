Tokyo’s culinary scene is buzzing this season with highly anticipated openings, ranging from refined sushi counters to international imports. Here are seven standout new restaurants to add to your culinary bucket list for spring and summer 2026.

Lenox House (Yoyogi)

Opened by the team behind the cult gourmet burger joint The Great Burger, Lenox House is a charming Italian oasis located just a one-minute walk from Sangubashi Station. The restaurant specializes in handmade pasta and regional Italian dishes prepared with seasonal Japanese ingredients.

The interior blends vintage and modern aesthetics, featuring warm wood, natural marble countertops and soft baby pink tile accents. Illuminated by Jasper Morrison’s elegant Glo-Ball lighting, the space has a cozy main dining room, a private room for families and a lively bar counter perfect for casual evenings of fine wine and pasta.

Sushi Hisashi (Omotesando)

Supervised by Michelin-starred chef Rin Udatsu, Sushi Hisashi brings an easygoing, globally-minded sushi experience to Omotesando. It offers premium à la carte options alongside curated course menus.

A defining feature is its exceptional shari (sushi rice), made with organic rice from Kumamoto Prefecture, Iio Jozo vinegar, agave powder and Mataichi salt. Enhanced by house-made salts and Mitsuru Soy Sauce, the sushi reinterprets traditional Edomae techniques into a modern, urban cultural experience. Under manager Tomohiro Yanase, the sleek venue provides an approachable yet elevated dining atmosphere.

Bistro Un Trois (Shinsen)

Launched by the renowned Isseki Sancho group, Bistro Un Trois brings an ethos of affordable luxury to a cozy, wood-accented space near Shinsen Station. The intimate 17-seat bistro creatively repurposes premium Japanese ingredients from the group’s other concepts, including fresh seafood, wagyu and Hokkaido wheat.

The menu playfully reinterprets French classics with a whimsical Japanese twist, such as the Kawaii Paris-Soir potato soup and a bird-shaped duck rillettes sablé inspired yakitori. With a carefully curated selection of sparkling, orange and organic wine, it’s a warm neighborhood destination.

Sushi Sho Isseki Sancho (Shinsen)

Located on the second floor of the same building as Bistro Un Trois, Sushi Sho Isseki Sancho offers a premium, dashi-focused omakase experience. Featuring elegant Edo Kiriko glassware and a warm wooden interior, the restaurant centers its menu on the deep umami of traditional Japanese broths.

Guests are welcomed with freshly shaved bonito flakes and broth before moving on to meticulously crafted Edomae nigiri, rich clam-dashi udon and dessert. Designed as an immersive cultural experience, the meal concludes with an interactive, tableside matcha-whisking ceremony.

Oxomoco (Roppongi)

After capturing a Michelin star within months of its Brooklyn debut and completing a successful run in Hiroo, the celebrated modern Mexican restaurant Oxomoco has officially relocated to Roppongi Hills. The sleek venue seamlessly channels the vibrant energy and artistic spirit of its New York roots.

The menu is rooted in traditional Mexican culinary foundations, elevated with global influences and precise technique. From wood-fired dishes to artisanal tacos and carefully crafted agave cocktails, Oxomoco delivers an energetic yet refined dining experience that transports guests straight to NYC and CDMX.

Smith & Wollensky (Ginza)

The iconic New York steakhouse Smith & Wollensky makes its Japan debut in the heart of Ginza. Spanning three floors, the establishment brings its USDA Prime dry-aged steaks and classic American hospitality to Tokyo.

Beyond its signature cuts, the restaurant features an expansive wine cellar housing more than 2,000 sommelier-selected bottles. In the evening, the bar area comes alive with live jazz, transitioning the space from business lunches to upscale, music-filled dinners.

Prés de L’AS (Harajuku)

Debuting at the new Harajuku Quest complex, Prés de L’AS inherits the creative DNA of Minami-Aoyama’s acclaimed modern French restaurant L’AS. This new outpost offers a more relaxed concept, featuring refined omakase courses alongside à la carte selections and an extensive beverage menu.

Guests can enjoy signature L’AS dishes, including the famed crispy foie gras sandwich, in a vibrant, welcoming setting. It delivers an approachable yet sophisticated French dining experience in the heart of Harajuku.

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