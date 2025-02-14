Tokyo Tower: What visitor to Japan’s capital doesn’t make time to admire the city’s ultimate iconic landmark? While nearby Shiba Park, Zojoji Temple and the recently emerging hot spot of Azabudai Hills are also popular destinations for visitors in the area, Higashi-Azabu’s vibrant restaurant scene doesn’t get nearly the attention it deserves. From long-established shops serving beloved Japanese standards to exciting Michelin-starred contemporary eateries, there’s no shortage of dining options in the quiet, upscale neighborhood. Read on for a sample of the best restaurants in this Tokyo Tower-adjacent neighborhood.

Upscale Restaurants Near Tokyo Tower

Higashiazabu Amamoto

Acclaimed sushi chef Masamichi Amamoto works magic behind the counter at Higashiazabu Amamoto, a celebrated omakase restaurant. Amamoto, who trained under legendary sushi craftsman Mitsuyasu Nagano at Umi in Minami-Aoyama, is considered one of the best young Edomae sushi chefs in the business. Higashiazabu Amamoto boasts a 4.61-star rating on Tabelog, which is practically unheard of in Japan’s notoriously star-stingy restaurant review culture.

Reservations are quite competitive and can only be made through the website Omakase. Make sure to read the reservation instructions and policies before booking.

Crony

Headed by sommelier Kazutaka Ozawa and chef Michihiro Haruta, Crony is a high-concept French restaurant just minutes away from Akabanebashi Station. “Crony” can be translated into Japanese as chanomi tomodachi — literally “tea-drinking companion” but with the added nuance of “forever friend” — encapsulating the eatery’s warm atmosphere and sense of community. With floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a moody, minimalistic Scandinavian aesthetic, Crony’s exterior possesses a certain je ne sais quoi that can’t help but attract attention.

The dinner-tasting menu is omakase-style and reservation-only, and features simple yet ornate dishes packed with flavor and finesse, carefully paired with evocative wine selections. The restaurant boasts two Michelin stars, as well as a green star for its sustainability practices: using sun-dried crystallized salt over kiln-fired salt, avoiding juvenile and endangered fish and incorporating imperfect vegetables and sake lees into dishes.

Reserve your table in advance at Crony’s website.

Tokyo Shiba Tofuya Ukai

Tofuya Ukai, located right next to Shiba Park, is a long-time favorite in Higashi-Azabu. Its lush, meticulously tended Japanese garden features koi, lanterns and pine trees and provides diners with views as delectable as the cuisine. The restaurant’s interior is equally stunning, with traditional wooden finishes, tatami rooms and large windows overlooking the greenery.

As the name suggests, Tofuya Ukai specializes in tofu dishes, which are accompanied by seasonal seafood and vegetables. Highlights include the tosui tofu, which consists of tofu served in a soup of soymilk and dashi, and age–dengaku — fried tofu cooked over wood charcoal. Customers also have access to Kisshou-an, the restaurant’s atmospheric lounge and bar, after their meal.



Reservations can be made online.

Une Pincée

Une Pincée, a lovely hidden gem 10 minutes away from Tokyo Tower, is a Michelin Guide-selected French restaurant. Featuring counter seats and four tables, the cozy space is perfect for small gatherings or solo dates. With a name that translates to “a pinch,” the restaurant aims to enhance the taste of its fresh ingredients with simple, delicate flavors. Highlights include the gelée of vegetable mousse and consommé with seasonal vegetables provided by the chef’s parents in Ibaraki Prefecture, and pastry-wrapped pigeon or quail. The risotto and dessert selection are also delightful.

Head chef and owner Naoya Mahori fell in love with French cuisine after eating creme brulee at age 18. He’s since racked up extensive experience working at acclaimed restaurants around the world, including the Michelin two-starred Hibiscus in London and Madame Toki in Daikanyama, Tokyo.

Reserve by phone, email or via Tabelog.

Nodaiwa Azabu Iikura Honten

Established in the late 18th century, Nodaiwa Azabu Iikura Honten, a family-owned unagi (freshwater eel) restaurant, has been serving traditionally prepared eel for over two hundred years, even serving daimyo in the past. Currently, the Michelin one-starred restaurant is headed by Kanejiro Kanemoto, the fifth-generation owner, who began helping out in the restaurant as a young boy. He’s now been devoted to the artistry of Edo-style unagi grilling for over 80 years.

Nodaiwa serves unagi several ways: kabayaki (eel grilled with sauce), unaju (grilled eel on rice) and, Nodaiwa’s hallmark dish, shirayaki (eel grilled without sauce). Anyone interested in the unique flavor, health benefits and cultural heritage of unagi would be wise to make time for a meal at Nodaiwa while in Tokyo.

Reserve by phone.

Casual Restaurants Near Tokyo Tower

PST Higashiazabu

If you’ve been keeping up with dining trends in Tokyo, you’re likely aware of the hype surrounding Japanese-style Neapolitan pizza. Some even say Tokyo’s crispy, cheesy rendition upstages its Italian counterpart. See what the buzz is all about at Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST), one of the key players in the city’s pizza scene. The pizzeria, known for its melty, flavorful pies and lively atmosphere, has two Tokyo branches, one in Roppongi and one in Higashi-Azabu. For a cozy pizza party, choose the Higashi-Azabu location.

As the shop can get quite crowded, especially on weekends, arriving earlier in the evening is a good idea. Or, reserve a table by phone. One important point to note: On weekdays, PST is only open for dinner.

Terrace Dining TANGO

Enjoy Italian at Tango, located opposite Tokyo Tower. The restaurant, which has a garden terrace in addition to indoor seating, serves reasonably priced lunch courses that include salads, rotating soups of the day, pasta and various main dish options. Pricier course options and a la carte dishes are offered during the dinner service. Although not the cheapest restaurant on the list, Tango offers a comfortable, scenic atmosphere and several great options under ¥3,000, especially at lunch.

Because of its spectacular view of Tokyo Tower illuminated after dark, the establishment offers a special “propose plan” for those wanting to pop the question under the glowing lights of one of Tokyo’s most iconic sights.

Reservations for meals (and for a consultation for the propose plan) can be made online.

Takohachi Higashiazabu

For fans of okonomiyaki, a savory pancake consisting of batter, cabbage and assorted ingredients, the family-run gem Takohachi Higashiazabu is a great choice. For gluten-free folks itching to give Japan’s “as-you-like-it” pancakes a try, it’s an even better choice, as at Takohachi, okonomiyaki is gluten-free. The restaurant manages this by whipping up batter using Japanese yams and eggs. Delightfully, this results in an okonomiyaki with a lighter and fluffier texture than that of flour-based okonomiyaki.

Takohachi, whose roots stretch to Tokushima on the island of Shikoku, specializes in delicious okonomiyaki and yakisoba variations, featuring classic toppings like squid, pork and shrimp.

Walk-ins are welcome. Alternatively, reservations can be made via Tabelog.

Hagino

Hagino is a no-frills tonkatsu (pork cutlet) shop nestled on a residential street eight minutes from Tokyo Tower. A neighborhood staple for decades, the shop serves simple set meals featuring rice, miso soup, cabbage and your choice of several cuts of meat. You can’t go wrong with either of the classics — the fattier rosu–katsu or leaner hire-katsu. Despite its unassuming exterior and limited hours, Hagino sees a steady stream of customers every day.

Hagino is only open on weekdays during lunch and dinner hours (three hours apiece). Reservations are not available and cash is the only form of payment accepted.

Rise & Win Brewing Co. Kamikatz Taproom

Right across the street from Tokyo Tower, Rise & Win is a cozy brewpub hailing from Kamikatsu, Tokushima Prefecture. Serving beer on tap, a variety of grilled and fresh lunch options, burgers and classic bar snacks like fries and nachos, the casual restaurant is a solid choice if you’re looking for a quick bite or want to hang out and relax for a while.

Rise & Win accepts reservations for slots after 5 p.m., but it’s usually not too difficult to get a seat, especially on weekdays.

Gift Tokyo

An all-day café and bar almost directly under Tokyo Tower, Gift Tokyo is a comfortable and reliable option — especially if you need refreshments between lunch and dinner hours. Many restaurants in the area close before dinner, making it difficult at times to find food without succumbing to convenience store fare. Offering salads, sandwiches, pasta and more, Gift Tokyo’s menu can be enjoyed throughout the day. The café also serves decently priced cocktails, smoothies, coffee and tea.

