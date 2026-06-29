The Hunter x Hunter hype train has officially left the station and is obliterating records in its path. On June 29, 2026, Shueisha announced a monumental milestone: Yoshihiro Togashi’s masterpiece has officially surpassed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Achieving this elite status just as Chapter 411 returns to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and ahead of Volume 39’s release on July 3, Shueisha is pulling out all the stops. From a massive real-world event in Tokyo to an unforgettable promotional stunt online, the celebration is nothing short of legendary.

Hunter x Hunter Joins the 100 Million Club

With the highly anticipated launch of Volume 39 (“Negotiation”), Hunter x Hunter has officially become the 11th Weekly Shonen Jump title in history to cross the 100 million copies sold threshold.

This historic milestone places Togashi’s work alongside legendary franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen. It is an incredible testament to the series’ enduring cultural footprint, especially considering its publication timeline spans 28 years marked by prolonged, health-related hiatuses.

The “Shibuya Hunter-Gai” Scavenger Hunt Takes Over Tokyo

To celebrate, Shueisha has turned the streets of Shibuya into a massive, interactive ARG (Alternate Reality Game). From June 29 through July 5, 115 iconic Hunter x Hunter characters have been unleashed across Shibuya as hidden street advertisements.

How the Event Works:

Hunt: Fans exploring Shibuya must locate the character posters plastered on walls, pillars and boards throughout the district.

Scan: Each advertisement features a unique QR code. Scanning the code with a smartphone unlocks that character on a digital list on the official 100 million milestone commemorative website.

Rewards: Finding characters unlocks exclusive digital rewards. For fans who can’t physically make it to Tokyo, checking the global website lets you download digital content as the community works together to discover the full roster.

Sweepstakes: Sharing your discoveries on X with the campaign’s official hashtag enters you into a lottery to win limited-edition Hunter x Hunter flake stickers.

Chairman Netero’s 10,000 Punches of Gratitude

One of the most thrilling aspects of the celebration occurred on the official Jump Channel on YouTube. On June 28 at 6:00 PM JST, Shueisha launched a surreal, live-streamed animation featuring Isaac Netero performing his legendary 10,000 punches of gratitude straight into the void.

As the counter finally ticked down to the 10,000th punch at the stroke of midnight on June 29, the stream culminated in a major reward: the official launch of the 100 million copies milestone website and the grand unveiling of the Shibuya scavenger hunt project.

This interactive marketing tactic enthralled fans worldwide, building the hype around the manga’s official release this week. With Chapter 411 out in the wild and Volume 39 dropping on July 3, the Hunter x Hunter fandom has never been more alive.

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