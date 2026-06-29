Summer in Tokyo is notoriously intense, and the air-conditioned oasis of your living room quickly becomes the ideal weekend destination. Fortunately, Netflix has an absolute powerhouse of a lineup scheduled for July 2026.

The upcoming slate features everything from major global blockbuster sequels to high-profile Japanese live-action sci-fi and stunning new anime. Pull down the blinds, grab a cold drink and add these locked-in July 2026 titles straight to your watchlist.

Top Japanese & Anime Releases

July is an especially massive month if you love Japanese storytelling, featuring heavy hitters from legendary directors and studios.

The Human Vapor (Season 1)

A massive sci-fi thriller series that reboots Toho’s cult 1960 SFX film. It follows a string of horrific assassinations carried out by a perpetrator who can vanish into thin air. The talent behind this is incredible: it’s written and executive-produced by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) and directed by Shinzo Katayama (Gannibal). The series stars Shun Oguri as detective Kenji Okamoto alongside co-lead Yu Aoi as journalist Kyoko Kono, marking their first project together in 23 years. Joining them is model UTA (formerly known as Uta Uchida) making his highly anticipated acting debut as the title character, the “Human Vapor,” while Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi feature in supporting roles as livestreaming siblings.

Release Date: July 2, 2026

Genre: Live-Action Sci-Fi / Thriller



Sparks of Tomorrow

Adapted from the award-winning novel Nijusseiki Denki Mokuroku (20th Century Electricity Catalog), this highly anticipated original animated series from Kyoto Animation is set in the scenic landscapes of Kyoto and Shiga during the late Meiji era. The story follows a young girl fleeing a forced marriage and an eccentric boy obsessed with the dawn of the electrical age, who embark on a runaway journey to find the “Electricity Catalog,” which holds the key to changing their destinies.

Release Date: July 5, 2026

Genre: Anime / Adventure Fantasy / Romance

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Based on the hit manga by Hiromu Arakawa, the legendary creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, this buzzworthy Studio Bones adaptation is ready for its grand international expansion. While the series already premiered on Netflix Japan over a month ago, July 4 marks its official worldwide Netflix debut, bringing multiple language dubs to the platform for the first time after its initial exclusive streaming run on Crunchyroll. The dark fantasy follows separated twins Yuru and Asa in a world where certain humans command powerful supernatural entities. Spanning 24 episodes total, the first half of the action-packed saga kicks off globally this month, continuing the story of elder brother Yuru as he learns to master his newfound guardians — the ancient daemons Left and Right — to survive a brutal supernatural war.

Release Date: July 4, 2026 (new episodes weekly on Saturdays)

Genre: Action / Dark Fantasy Anime

Thunder 3 (Season 1)

Based on the highly acclaimed sci-fi manga by Yuki Ikeda, this series follows a trio of totally ordinary, underachieving middle school friends. Their lives are thrown into chaos when they play a strange disc borrowed from their school teacher, which unexpectedly opens a portal to a hyper-realistic alternate universe directly through their television screen.

Release Date: July 8, 2026

Genre: Anime / Sci-Fi Adventure

Major Global Movies & Series

If you are looking for international blockbusters and Western dramas, July has some of the biggest releases of the year.

Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return for a darker, more mature mystery. This time, Sherlock is unexpectedly kidnapped, drawing Enola into a treacherous case in Malta.

Release Date: July 1, 2026

Genre: International Mystery / Feature Film

Heartstopper Forever

The final chapter of Nick and Charlie’s story arrives as a special film event. The bittersweet romance follows the couple as Nick prepares for university and they face the realities of a long-distance relationship.

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama / Movie Event

The Hawk (Season 1)

A brand new sports comedy series starring Will Ferrell as an aging, former number-one golfer who stubbornly refuses to retire despite his failing body.

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Genre: Sports Comedy Series

72 Hours

Kevin Hart stars in this hilarious summer comedy as a 40-year-old advertising executive who experiences the ultimate digital mix-up. After accidentally being added to a Gen Z bachelor party group chat, he decides to lean into the mistake and crash their wild, three-day party in Miami. What follows is a chaotic, multi-generational clash of cultures, hangovers and high-octane comedy as he tries to keep up with a crowd half his age.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Action-Comedy Film

Wicked: For Good

The epic musical fantasy sequel starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hits the platform to wrap up the spectacular adaptation of Oz.

Release Date: Late July 2026

Genre: Musical Fantasy

Live Sports

2026 MLB Home Run Derby

Following Netflix’s push into live broadcasting in Japan (like the World Baseball Classic earlier this year), baseball fans in Japan can stream the MLB Home Run Derby entirely live on the service.

Release Date: July 13, 2026 (Live Stream)

Genre: Sports

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