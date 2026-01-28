Netflix Japan, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last September, remains as committed as ever to creating original productions from this country. Over the last decade, the subscription streaming service has produced and hosted several popular Japanese shows and movies, such as Terrace House, Alice in Borderland, The Naked Director and, more recently, 10Dance. The good news for fans of Japanese TV and cinema is that there are plenty of enticing shows and films to look forward to on Netflix in 2026, some of which have already premiered.

Silent Truth

A psychological crime drama that unfolds across two timelines, Silent Truth centers around a detective named Junichi (Ryoma Takeuchi), who is transferred to his hometown to investigate a murder case. During the investigation, he reunites with his first love, Makiko (Mao Inoue) — a prime suspect in the case. The gun used in the crime is linked to a childhood incident involving the pair and two others that they all swore to never speak of again. The drama premiered on January 13, with new episodes set to drop weekly.

The Boyfriend 2

Following the global success of The Boyfriend in 2024, Netflix, unsurprisingly, decided to commission a second series of the show. A BL dating program set in an extravagant house called “The Green Room,” it’s like a male-only version of Terrace House. The first six episodes of the second season were uploaded on January 13. One of the big differences between this series and the last one is that most of the cast already have a history with each other. You can learn more about the men of The Boyfriend 2 here.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Shingo Yamashita’s feature directorial debut, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is a futuristic musical anime reimagining of the folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. The story follows high schooler Iroha, who, while walking home, finds a pole with shining lights. Surprisingly, an adorable baby is nestled inside. Iroha takes her home and, overnight, the newborn grows into a crawling toddler, before developing into a girl in her preteens a few days later. Iroha discovers that this energetic girl, named Kaguya, is a runaway from the moon. Cosmic Princess Kaguya! premiered on January 22.

This Is I

A heartfelt LGBTQ+ drama film directed by Yusaku Matsumoto, This Is I tells the true story of Ai Haruna, a transgender icon in Japan who won the Miss International Queen beauty pageant in 2009. Haruna’s life changed when she met Dr. Wada, the pioneer behind the country’s first gender-affirming surgery. The film is based on Haruna’s autobiography, Subarashiki, Kono Jinsei, and Wada’s book Penis Cutter. Up-and-coming performer Haruki Mochizuki plays Haruna, while esteemed actor and director Takumi Saitoh takes on the role of Dr. Wada. It premieres on February 10.

Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

This action-packed anime tells the story of Johnny Joestar, a former jockey who lost the use of his legs in a freak accident. Alongside the mysterious outlaw Gyro Zeppeli, he embarks on a grueling cross-continental horse race for a $50 million grand prize. Set in the United States in the late 19th century, it’s an adaptation of Steel Ball Run, Part 7 of Hirohiko Araki’s beloved manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. “My heart is pounding with excitement to be entrusted with directing this anime adaptation,” said director Yasuhiro Kimura. It premieres on March 19.

Straight To Hell

An author of over 100 books, Kazuko Hosoki was Japan’s most well-known fortune-teller. During her teenage years, she managed clubs and coffee shops before running up debts to organized crime members. After using the Chinese birthdate system called rokusei to foretell people’s futures, including those of many stars, Hosoki became a celebrity herself. Straight to Hell is her story. Erika Toda, who plays Hosoki in the drama, said, “I want you to witness why this fortune-teller became a social phenomenon and captivated so many.” It is due to premiere on April 27.

Did Someone Happen To Mention Me?

Starring legendary actor Koji Yakusho, Did Someone Happen To Mention Me? tells the story of Gen Takasegawa, the first Japanese actor to play the lead role at London’s Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. Despite his success overseas, Takasegawa returns to his native homeland after two years to discover he has been forgotten about. Can he remind people why he became a star in the first place? Set for release this year, it’s an original comedy drama written by Kankuro Kudo that Yakusho describes as “intricate, wild, funny, and strangely moving.”

Another Japanese Show To Look Out for on Netflix Japan This Year

Following its huge success in 2025, the reality show Badly in Love has been renewed for a second series. Season 2 is expected to premiere this year, but so far, there has been no information regarding the release date.

