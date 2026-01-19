In 2024, Netflix’s The Boyfriend made waves around the world as one of Japan’s first programs revolving around same-sex romance. In the same vein of the global phenomenon Terrace House, the dating show follows a group of men living together in a house named “The Green Room,” situated in a beautiful coastal town just outside Tokyo.

This January’s much-anticipated second season — this time framed by the dramatic, snowy winterscapes of Hokkaido — has the same structure and premise: the men receive an iPad message each day, prompting a random member to choose who he wants to work with at the group’s coffee truck. Between barista shifts, late-night conversations and cozy, picturesque dates, the men develop crushes, friendships and everything in between.

Like everybody else, I already binged the first six episodes, and found myself laughing, tearing up and yearning alongside the cast; in a dating world dominated by swipes and mind games, it’s refreshing and touching to witness the men’s bold declarations of love, unflinching confrontations and genuine bonds.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about the charming men of The Boyfriend Season 2: their stories, occupations and of course, their Instagram handles.

*Note: the cast’s ages reflect the time of filming.

Bomi

One of the youngest cast members, Bomi is a 23-year-old university student from Tokyo, currently enrolled at a university in Kyoto. He immediately states that he has never been in a serious relationship before, and that he’s looking for a heart-pounding, innocent romance with his first-ever boyfriend. You can find him on Instagram @bom_.__.b.

Jobu

26-year-old Jobu is one of the many contestants this season from Osaka, and it definitely shows in his bubbly and friendly demeanor. Currently working as a marketer at a manufacturing company, he graduated from the prestigious University of Tokyo. Just as he quickly won the friendships of all the men with his lovable personality, Jobu is sure to be a fan favorite this season. His Instagram is @jobu_98.

Izaya

Currently residing in Sydney, Australia, 32-year-old Izaya is originally from Tokyo and works in IT sales. Seemingly one of the quieter members in the beginning of the show, Izaya quickly reveals that he has a secret that could impact his experience in the house. After breaking up with his boyfriend three years ago, Izaya is serious and hopeful about finding a future partner in the house. His Instagram is @izayaigaki.

Hiroya

29-year-old Hiroya is an architect and art director, which shows in his attention to detail, and nuanced communication approach. Originally from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Hiroya now resides and works in Tokyo. Often prioritizing his work over relationships, Hiroya is hoping to find romance in the house and to get out of his comfort zone. In the first few episodes, he makes a noticeable effort to strike up in-depth conversations with several members, despite being more of a quiet observer in group settings. Find him on Instagram @hiroya_fm.

William

Working as an IT company project manager (he passionately describes what a data center is in one scene) 34-year-old William is originally from Peru and moved to Barcelona three years ago after living in Tokyo for a while. Like some of the members, he is a bit hesitant to fall in love again after his last relationship. William immediately catches the attention of many of the contestants for his good looks and charming personality. His Instagram is @willyosco.

Huwei

The group declares 26-year-old Huwei the undeniable renaissance man of the bunch — he is training with the Thai national judo team for the Olympics, while also getting his master’s degree in gender theory and anthropology. He eventually hopes to get a PhD. Originally from Thailand, Huwei is beloved among the members for his duality, which extends beyond his accomplishments: Reserved at first glance, he gradually reveals his sweet side. Find Huwei on Instagram @myhuwei.

Kazuyuki

Hailing from Osaka, Kazuyuki is the oldest of the group at 40 years old. His story is a rather touching, bittersweet one; he was in a long-term relationship for 15 years, and broke up with his partner a year before the show’s filming. He is one of the most considerate and empathetic members of the group and a trustworthy confidante. Kazuyuki’s journey of healing and finding love again is one that is sure to resonate with many viewers. His Instagram handle is @kazu_yki1.

Ryuki

Entering the house a bit later than the others, Ryuki is the youngest member at 20 years old. Like Bomi, he is a university student in Osaka, working part-time at a cafe. Despite being the youngest contestant and latest arrival, he quickly blends into the group, half-jokingly telling everyone that he gravitates toward bad boys who don’t use exclamation marks when texting. You can find Ryuki on Instagram @ryukinternet.

