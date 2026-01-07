When Badly in Love (Japanese title: Love Joto) dropped on Netflix on December 9, 2025, it immediately stood out in a crowded dating-show landscape. This isn’t just another show full of beachy banter or extravagant, candle-lit dinners. Instead, it centers on individuals who are (or were) involved with yankii culture — a subculture of delinquent youth in Japan known for their flashy fashion style.

Unlike most Japanese shows, Badly in Love was full of shouting matches and tearful confessions, with viral one-liners and romances that felt both chaotic and genuine. With a recent reunion video uploaded to YouTube, fans finally got answers to the biggest questions of all: who’s still together, who’s not — and what the lovably rebellious cast is up to now.

Are Tsu-chan and Baby Still Together?

If there’s one couple viewers are collectively rooting for, it’s Tsu-chan (Shunya Tsukahara) and Baby (Yuria Suzuki). Fortunately, they’re still very much together.

Despite living long-distance (Tsu-chan in Ibaraki, Baby between Tokyo and Kanagawa), the two have kept their relationship steady since becoming an official couple in the finale. In the post-show reunion, Baby shared that they stay in touch every single day, adding that the distance is a non-issue. What fans saw on screen, it turns out, wasn’t a temporary reality-show romance but a grounded connection.

Baby has spoken warmly about discovering new sides of Tsu-chan after filming wrapped. “Tsu-chan might look scary at first, but he’s really not like that at all — he’s kind of naturally goofy,” she said in an interview with Model Press. “And he tells me I’m cute all the time. I thought he was the type who wouldn’t really say things like that out loud, so that really surprised me. On my birthday, I ended up getting sick and couldn’t see him, but he sent me a really long message on LINE. He’s so thoughtful, big-hearted and genuinely kind.”

Tsu-chan, too, has also been open about his affection towards Baby, though in fewer words. In the reunion episode, he said that his interest in her started from an infamous moment: when the cast went to a show club to meet Amo, a new member. In the midst of a dance performance, Amo splashed water on Baby, who responded by furiously throwing a drink on her.

“She’s a really good person, she knows who she is, and the more time we spend together, the more I like her,” he said to Model Press. “We’ve been going on dates, too.”

Are Amo and Nisei Still Together?

On the other end of the spectrum lies a more awkward update from the reunion.

Amo (who simply goes by Amo) and Nisei (Sakurai Nisei) left the show as a couple, but their spark seems to have quickly gone out. When asked how things were going during the reunion, Nisei admitted — somewhat sheepishly — that they’re no longer really in contact. Amo, seated beside him, could only smile wryly.

Nisei’s flirty pursuit of Amo — as well as Baby and Otosan — had been one of the season’s defining arcs. Off-screen, unsurprisingly, the energy seems to have fizzled.

While neither has made a formal breakup announcement, it’s clear from the reunion that things are over. As one MC joked on the show, this might have been a case where a little white lie would’ve been kinder — but brutal honesty, after all, is very on-brand for Badly in Love.

What Is the Rest of the ‘Badly in Love’ Cast Doing Now?

For the rest of the cast, Badly in Love wasn’t necessarily about finding a lifelong partner — but it did leave a mark.

Several members have spoken about how living together under constant emotional pressure and with people of such different opinions forced them to confront their own insecurities and pasts. The show’s structure — which included community activities with children and moments of self-reflection — contributed to that fact.

Two favorites in particular have notable post-show transformations: Otosan and Tekarin. Neither ended the series in a confirmed couple, but both emerged as commentator- and fan-favorites. In the reunion, commentators remarked on how pretty Otosan had gotten — not just physically, though she did change her makeup and styling, but in confidence and self-awareness.

Rather than forcing a romance narrative, the wider cast seems to be quietly getting on with life: focusing on work, friendships and personal growth. It’s a refreshingly sincere outcome for a show full of extremes.

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