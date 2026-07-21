Japanese singer and songwriter Miki Matsubara’s debut single “Mayonaka no Door (Stay With Me)” has surpassed 500 million total streams on Spotify, becoming the 10th Japanese song to reach this coveted milestone — and the first-ever 20th-century Japanese release to reach this achievement.

Even 47 years after its release, “Stay With Me” remains a timeless classic that has undoubtedly defined Japan’s city pop empire and Showa-era aesthetics. The older generation fondly dance along to past memories, while new fans that were not even a concept at the time of its release passionately sing to each line. Even those who don’t know a drop of Japanese can confidently spout each lyric by heart. Matsubara is the voice of a generation that has soared beyond the confines of time and cultural borders.

List of Contents: The Voice of City Pop Revival About Miki Matsubara Related Articles

The Voice of City Pop Revival

Miki Matsubara was only 20 years old when “Stay With Me” was first released.

Thanks to social media virality and international listeners, the song has found new life as a central pillar of the global City Pop renaissance.

In 2020, “Stay With Me” topped the Spotify Global Viral Charts for an astounding 18 days. It has also consistently remained in the Genius Japan International Top 10 since the first moment the charts opened. This year, the song was nominated for “Best Japanese Song in Latin America” for the second consecutive year at Music Award Japan 2026, once again displaying the relentless grip that the single continues to have in global popular culture.

About Miki Matsubara

Born in Osaka, Matsubara started learning piano at just three years old. In high school, she moved to Tokyo by herself to pursue her dream singing career, performing in U.S. military camps and jazz venues like Birdland in Roppongi — where she was discovered by Japanese jazz pianist Yuzuru Sera.

Throughout her career, Matsubara released 10 studio albums and several compilation records. Matsubara also contributed to the opening and ending theme songs of the 1982 anime series Gu-Gu Ganmo, and the opening of Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory.

“Stay With Me,” and its deceivingly cheery tune that accompanies a story of heartbreak, is still Matsubara’s most recognizable song. According to Canyon Records, it sold over 300,000 copies and was later covered by several artists including Akina Nakamori, one of the best-selling Japanese singers of all time.

Matsubara passed away in 2004 due to cervical cancer. But her voice transcends mortality, taking us all through dusky sunsets of times past.