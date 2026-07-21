Some wasted dude tried to run from Meguro to Gotanda on the Yamanote line tracks this morning.

Distance is 1.2 km/0.75 miles pic.twitter.com/NOSRXh1ZcD — eric ゑリｯ久 (@shinobu_books) July 20, 2026

Man Apprehended by JR Staff

An intoxicated man, described on social media as appearing to be a foreigner, allegedly ran along the tracks between Meguro and Gotanda stations on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line on Monday morning. The incident prompted railway staff to temporarily suspend part of the line’s operations while they responded to the situation and ensured passenger safety. As a result, trains were delayed by more than 20 minutes, affecting thousands of commuters using Tokyo’s busiest railway line. The man was later removed from the tracks by JR staff and reportedly arrested by police, allowing services to gradually return to normal.

Following the incident, videos appearing to show the man being apprehended by railway staff and police circulated widely on social media, prompting numerous comments about the unusual scene. Several posts also highlighted the short distance between the two stations involved, noting that Gotanda and Meguro stations are just over 1 kilometer apart along the Yamanote Line. Some users speculated that the man’s actions may have been related to Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, which took place shortly before the incident, though no official connection has been confirmed.

A Similar Track Intrusion on the Yamanote Line

Monday’s track intrusion was reminiscent of a similar case on the Yamanote Line in 2021. A man in his 30s walked several hundred meters between Shimbashi and Hamamatsucho stations. He told police that after breaking up with his girlfriend, he “became desperate and wanted to die.” He was subsequently questioned on a voluntary basis on suspicion of violating the Railway Operation Act. The disruption affected around 80,000 commuters, with train services temporarily suspended while railway staff responded to the situation. Both cases illustrate the significant disruption that track intrusions can cause on Tokyo’s busiest railway line.

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