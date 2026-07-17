In this week’s news, Japan’s tourism boom loses momentum as visitor numbers fall. According to The New York Times (NYT), Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned Japan into a “den of spies.” The controversial modular restrooms from the 2025 World Expo are set to find a permanent home. Municipalities across Japan are offering monetary rewards for help eradicating the red-necked longhorn beetle. The live-action Naruto film has launched a global casting call for its lead roles. In sport, Yui Kamiji and Tokito Oda win the Wimbledon wheelchair singles titles.

Japan’s Tourism Boom Showing Signs of Slowing Down

On Wednesday, the Japan National Tourism Agency (JNTO) announced that foreign visitor arrivals to Japan fell 2% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. It marks the first decline since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Preliminary figures showed that about 21.08 million people visited the country between January and June. The monthly total for June also posted its steepest year-on-year decline since 2022.

One of the main reasons for the decline is the deterioration in bilateral relations between Japan and China. Last November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan could become militarily involved in a Taiwan contingency. Beijing subsequently urged its citizens not to travel to Japan. According to the JNTO, the number of visitors from China has fallen by more than 50%. Higher crude oil prices resulting from tensions in the Middle East have also contributed to the overall decline.

The NYT ‘Den of Spies’ Report Shows Why Japan’s Intelligence Overhaul Is Necessary

In May, the Diet passed landmark legislation establishing the National Intelligence Council (NIC) and National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), laying the foundation for Japan’s first centralized intelligence architecture in the postwar era. The move comes as Tokyo faces growing pressure to strengthen its ability to counter foreign espionage. The New York Times (NYT) investigation into how Russian President Vladimir Putin turned Japan into a “Den of Spies” underscores why the overhaul is urgently needed.

According to the report, published on Sunday, Japan’s weak espionage laws and advanced technology sector have made it an important target in Russia’s efforts to acquire components for its war machine. Ukrainian officials estimate that as many as 90% of Russian missiles and drones contain Japanese-made components. On Monday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara declined to comment directly on the article, but acknowledged that foreign intelligence activities remain a concern for Tokyo.

Osaka Expo’s Controversial ¥200 Million Toilets Find a Permanent Home

The controversial modular restrooms from the 2025 World Expo, which became known for their “¥200 million toilet” label, are set for a permanent home. On Tuesday, the Osaka Prefectural Government confirmed a transfer agreement to relocate the famous Lego-like restrooms to the Osaka Prefectural Flower Culture Center in Kawachinagano city. The installation will be downsized for the move, with the prefecture budgeting approximately ¥100 million for dismantling and transportation. They will be available for use from next spring.

“I am happy that the toilet will be moved,” architect Takashi Yonezawa told the Asahi Shimbun. He welcomed the decision to preserve the structure, saying it would allow new generations to experience a piece of the event. “In the future, I hope that people who are not familiar with the Expo will be able to experience it, and that it will contribute to the preservation of the Expo’s history and culture.”

Japan Will Pay You To Catch Beetles That Are Destroying Cherry Blossoms

Municipalities in Japan are offering monetary rewards for help in eradicating the red-necked longhorn beetle (Aromia bungii), an invasive species that seriously threatens trees in the rose family, including cherry, peach and plum. According to local governments, the key is finding the beetle early before infestations spread. NHK reported that affected areas had been confirmed in a total of 20 municipalities across Tokyo by the end of March, eight more than in the previous fiscal year.

Starting this month, Fussa city in Tokyo is handing out gift certificates worth ¥500 for the eradication of 10 red-necked longhorn beetles, which measure 2–4 centimeters in length and have antennae as long as their bodies. In Saitama Prefecture’s Kawajima town, people can earn ¥100 for eliminating just one beetle. Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures, meanwhile, have launched joint patrols in affected border areas, such as Tamba and Fukuchiyama, teaching residents how to identify signs of infestation.

Live-Action Naruto Film Begins Worldwide Casting Search for Team 7

One of Hollywood’s most anticipated anime adaptations is finally gaining momentum, with the live-action Naruto film launching a global casting call for its lead roles. Lionsgate and the movie’s director and co-writer, Destin Daniel Cretton, announced the search on Friday. The production is looking to cast Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, the three members of the iconic Team 7. The international search is expected to attract aspiring actors from around the world as development on the long-awaited film continues.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time,” Cretton wrote on Instagram. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, who is also helming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, added, “I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life!”

Kamiji and Oda Win Wimbledon Wheelchair Titles

On Saturday, Japan’s Yui Kamiji won her first ever women’s wheelchair Wimbledon title, defeating the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot 6-0, 6-0 in the final. It was a dominant display from the 32-year-old in a match that lasted less than 50 minutes. The one-sided victory meant she completed a Career Golden Slam of all four Grand Slam singles crowns and a Paralympic gold medal. Kamiji follows in the footsteps of de Groot in securing the Golden Slam.

A day after Kamiji’s triumph, Japan’s Tokito Oda defeated Great Britain’s Alfie Hewitt 6-1 6-1 to defend his men’s Wimbledon wheelchair title. It’s the 20-year-old’s third singles championship at the All England Club and his 10th career Grand Slam singles title. In the men’s wheelchair doubles, Oda and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez were beaten by British top seeds Hewett and Gordon Reid. Kamiji and Zhu Zhenzhen of China defeated Chinese pair Li Xiaohui and Wang Ziying to win the women’s wheelchair doubles final.

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