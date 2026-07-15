Municipalities in Japan are offering monetary rewards for help in eradicating the red-necked longhorn beetle (Aromia bungii), an invasive species that seriously threatens trees in the rose family, including cherry, peach, and plum. According to local governments, the key is finding the beetle early before infestations spread. NHK reported that affected areas had been confirmed in a total of 20 municipalities across Tokyo by the end of March, eight more than in the previous fiscal year.

The beetle poses a particular threat to Japan’s beloved cherry trees, which are deeply connected to the country’s landscapes and seasonal traditions. Once the larvae burrow inside a tree, they feed on the wood and weaken its structure from within. Severe infestations can eventually kill trees, forcing owners and local authorities to remove them to prevent the insect from spreading further. For communities that have spent years caring for trees, losing them can represent a significant environmental and cultural loss.

Monetary Rewards for Capturing a Red-Necked Longhorn Beetle

Starting this month, Fussa city in Tokyo is handing out gift certificates worth ¥500 for the eradication of 10 red-necked longhorn beetles, which measure 2–4 centimeters in length and have antennae as long as their bodies. In Saitama Prefecture’s Kawajima town, people can earn ¥100 for eliminating just one beetle. Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures, meanwhile, have launched joint patrols in affected border areas, such as Tamba and Fukuchiyama, teaching residents how to identify signs of infestation.

The first joint patrol took place in late May, with around 30 people participating. A separate initiative has also been launched to teach elementary and junior high school students at schools within 3 kilometers of infested sites about the beetle, its ecology and how to identify signs of infestation. Participating schools and institutions receive certificates recognizing their role as partners in the initiative to stop the spread of red-necked longhorn beetles.