One of Hollywood’s most anticipated anime adaptations is finally gaining momentum, with the live-action Naruto film launching a global casting call for its lead roles. Lionsgate and the movie’s director and co-writer, Destin Daniel Cretton, announced the search on Friday. The production is looking to cast Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, the three members of the iconic Team 7. The international search is expected to attract aspiring actors from around the world as development on the long-awaited film continues.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time,” Cretton wrote on Instagram. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, who is also helming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, added, “I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life!”

Kishimoto Calls Naruto Film a ‘Miracle’

Kishimoto also shared his excitement about the project. “Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another,” he wrote in a press release.” My work, Naruto, is truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it! If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors! I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!”

When Lionsgate first unveiled plans for the Hollywood live-action Naruto film more than a decade ago, The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey was brought on as director. In February 2024, it was announced that he had left the project, with Cretton taking over directing duties. No release date has been confirmed for the movie, which will follow the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki, an orphan who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village.

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