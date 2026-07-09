On Monday, police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, announced that a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly leaving her roommate unable to speak or eat by sewing her lips together with a needle and thread. Part-time worker Masae Sakurai is accused of carrying out the attack at their shared residence at around 1:30 p.m. on June 29. According to police, the two women had been living together since April 2025.

Woman’s Silent Cry for Help After Lips Are Sewn Together

A day after the attack, the victim, 42, fled to a nearby shop while Sakurai was out. An employee called emergency services after the woman handed over a note reading, “Please help me.” The victim later told police that she had not escaped immediately because she was afraid of Sakurai. Police believe other people were inside the residence at the time of the attack and are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

According to local broadcaster TV Asahi, Sakurai has a history of taking in people who have left their homes and helping them find work. Acquaintances told the broadcaster that she provided accommodation and other support, while a former colleague said she learned about three years ago that Sakurai was “taking care of girls who have nowhere to go after reaching out to their parents.”

Investigation Ongoing

Police have not commented on whether that background is connected to the current case. They have also yet to reveal whether Sakurai has admitted to or denied the allegations. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, including what may have led to the incident.

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