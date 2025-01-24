In this week’s news roundup we report on Masahiro Nakai’s retirement from the entertainment industry due to sexual assault allegations. More than 50 sponsors pull their ads from Fuji TV as a result of the scandal. A knife attack in Nagano kills one and leaves two injured. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba congratulates President Donald Trump on his second inauguration. Ichiro Suzuki becomes the first Asian player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduce prized pitcher Roki Sasaki. And in soccer, Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi is linked to French club, Rennes.

Masahiro Nakai Confirms Retirement on Fan Club Site

It’s a sex scandal that has rocked Japan. Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the pop group SMAP and one of the country’s most recognizable faces, is the man in the middle of it all. Accused of sexually assaulting a TV announcer following a dinner party in 2023, he initially apologized for the “inconvenience” he caused everyone, but said as the matter was dealt with, he would be able to continue his “entertainment activities unimpeded.” However, with several TV stations pulling the plug on his shows, the writing was on the wall for one of Japan’s biggest names.

On Thursday, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry via his his fan club website. Nakai confirmed that conversations regarding the suspension of TV programs he was on, as well as the termination of contracts with broadcasters and sponsors, had “all ended.” He added, “I, in no way, feel that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities. I’ll continue to face my problems and will respond in good faith. I take full responsibility. I’m deeply sorry for the distress and pain I have caused so many people.” He also extended his “sincerest apologies to the other party as well.”

Over 50 Sponsors Pull Their Ads From Fuji TV

It was the weekly magazine Josei Seven that first made the allegations against Nakai, 52, on December 19, 2024. According to the publication, he’d gotten into “serious trouble” with a woman. It was then reported in the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine that a dinner had been arranged for Fuji TV employees, but only two people turned up: the former SMAP man and a TV announcer. This reportedly led to nonconsensual sexual activity and Nakai paying a ¥90 million out-of-court settlement. At a press conference last Friday, Fuji TV President Koichi Minato confirmed that a third-party committee would be investigating the company.

The press conference, during which television coverage wasn’t allowed, only seemed to make matters worse. By Saturday, several major firms, including Toyota and Nippon Life Insurance had announced they would be suspending advertisements on Fuji TV and replacing them with public service announcements. At around midday on Monday, the number of companies who had decided to pull their ads from the station was at around 20. Later that night, the figure had risen above 50. Other companies putting their commercials on hold include Honda, Nissan, Seven & i Holdings, Kao and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

Knife Attack in Nagano Kills One, Leaves Two Injured

A man in his 40s died following a knife attack outside JR Nagano Station. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect, who looked to be around 40 years old, targeted three people — a woman and two men — with a knife before fleeing the scene. They were waiting at the bus rotary on the north side of the station when the perpetrator struck. One of the victims, who was stabbed in the abdomen, went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Another man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries after being stabbed on the right side of his back. He remains conscious. The other person targeted in the attack was a woman in her 40s. NHK reported that she was unhurt, except for a minor injury she suffered when she fell over. According to investigators, the assailant is slim and approximately 170 centimeters tall. He reportedly fled the scene with the weapon. Police, who are pursuing the suspect on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, believe it was a random attack as he had no prior connection to the victims.

Prime Minister Ishiba Congratulates Trump on Second Inauguration

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and immediately revoked 78 of Joe Biden’s executive actions and withdrew the US from the Paris climate accord. “The golden age of America begins right now,” he said during his inauguration speech. “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation. And we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.” Takeshi Iwaya was among the people in the audience. He became the first Japanese Foreign Minister to attend a US Presidential Inauguration.

Global leaders were quick to send congratulatory messages to the new president, including Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. “Warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as President of the United States of America. I look forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he wrote on his X account. He later told reporters, “I want to have serious discussions with him to build trust, exploring how our bilateral relations based on our respective national interests will contribute to the world’s peace and economy.”

Ichiro Becomes First Asian Player Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

Ichiro Suzuki is heading to Cooperstown. On Tuesday night, the former Seattle Mariners outfielder became the first Asian player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, he fell just shy of unanimous selection, earning 393 of 394 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Former shortstop of the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, also missed out on consensus by one vote in 2020. Yankees closer Mariano Rivera remains the only player to be named on every ballot. To earn induction to the Hall of Fame, a player requires 75% of the total vote.

In other Japan-related baseball news, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduced Roki Sasaki on Wednesday. The 23-year-old pitcher had reportedly met with eight MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. “Each team had their strong points, but I decided the Dodgers were the best overall,” he said at his introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. “I’m starting from scratch. It’s a daunting task.” Sasaki will receive a signing bonus of $6.5 million. As he’s younger than 25, he had to sign a minor-league contract that couldn’t exceed $10 million.

Kyogo Furuhashi Linked to French Club Rennes

In soccer news, Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club. According to Sky Sports, Stade Rennes have made an official offer for the Japanese international. Speaking about his teammate, Celtic captain Callum McGregor said, “I’m sure the club will do everything they can to keep him because he’s a top player and a top person as well.” Furuhashi, who turned 30 this week, had three goals disallowed in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Young Boys on Wednesday. That result secured the Hoops a place in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League.

In the same competition, Ayase Ueda netted for Feyenoord, who also guaranteed a playoff place after their 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich. In England, Kaoru Mitoma became the Premier League’s highest-scoring Japanese player after he struck in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Man Utd. His elementary school friend, Ao Tanaka, flicked in the third for Championship table-toppers Leeds United as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0. Koki Saito, meanwhile, scored his first goal for QPR, who defeated Hull City 2-1. In the Scottish Cup, Daizen Maeda netted for Celtic. Later in the week, he was sent off in the UCL match against Young Boys.

