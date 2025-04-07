As spring approaches, many of us welcome Japan’s changing landscape with open arms. The warmer weather and blooming of flowers make it a great time to be outdoors. Unless, of course, you’re one of the 40% of people who suffer from hay fever.

Understanding Kafunsho

Hay fever wasn’t common in Japan until the early 1960s. After World War II, reforestation policies led to large forests of cryptomeria and Japanese cypress trees, which were an important resource for the construction industry. When those trees matured, they started to produce large amounts of pollen. The situation has continued to get worse because the trees are producing more pollen.

Cedar and Hinoki Pollen: Japan’s Major Allergens

The primary culprits behind hay fever in Japan are the pollen from Japanese cedar (sugi) and cypress (hinoki) trees.

Japanese Cedar: In western and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, the hay fever season peaks in the second half of March to the first half of April. It then declines over the following six to eight weeks.

Japanese Cypress: The pollination period for hinoki lags about three weeks behind that of sugi, extending the allergy season further into spring.

Common Hay Fever Symptoms in Japan

Hay fever symptoms in Japan mirror those experienced globally but can be intensified due to the high pollen count. Common symptoms include:

Sneezing, runny or stuffy nose.

Itchy, watery, or red eyes.

Sore throat, continuous coughing and itchy skin.

Fatigue and decreased sense of taste.

In severe cases, you may experience asthma-like symptoms or chronic sinus infections.

Effective Hay Fever Remedies in Japan

Japanese drugstores offer some key over-the-counter (OTC) medications to combat hay fever symptoms, including:

Antihistamines: Brands such as Allegra and Claritin are commonly used to control sneezing, itching and runny noses.

Nasal Sprays: Nasal sprays like Flonase and Nasonex help to clear your nasal passages.

Practical Prevention Tips

In order to reduce your hayfever symptoms as much as possible, the Japanese government recommends the following:

Wear masks: High-density masks that fit the contours of your face tightly are effective in blocking pollen.

Choose your clothes wisely: Wearing fabrics such as wool means that the pollen can get buried. Choose smoother fabrics instead.

Clean regularly: A clean living space helps to remove pollen. Wash things such as net curtains regularly.

Stay indoors: On days when there is a high pollen count, consider indoor activities such as visiting museums, shopping malls, or relaxing at home to minimize exposure. The government website also recommends working from home, so tell that to your boss.

Recommended Products for Hay Fever Relief in Japan

Several products are available in Japan to help manage hay fever symptoms:

Pollen Guard Glasses: These special glasses can prevent pollen from reaching the eyes. They basically look like normal glasses but with extra plastic. Some more expensive types look more like goggles.

Anti-Allergen Room Sprays: Spray these around your room to neutralize the pollen.

Air Purifiers: Investing in air purifiers with HEPA filters can help remove pollen particles from indoor environments.

Long-Term Strategies and Medical Advice

When To See a Doctor in Japan

If OTC medications and preventive measures do not alleviate your kafunsho, or if you have particularly severe symptoms that cause significant discomfort or complications, you might want to see a doctor. Some severe symptoms include:

Struggling to breathe through your nose despite using medication.

Redness and itchiness that doesn’t improve with antihistamines.

Wheezing, shortness of breath, or coughing.

For English-speaking doctors in Japan, websites such as Japan Healthcare Info can provide useful directories.

Allergy Testing and Immunotherapy

For those experiencing severe or long-term allergies, testing and immunotherapy may be viable options.

Allergy Testing: Clinics in Japan offer blood or skin prick tests to determine specific allergens. Prices vary but generally range between ¥5,000 and ¥10,000. These tests may be covered by National Health Insurance.

Immunotherapy: Known as “hyposensitization therapy,” this treatment involves gradually exposing the body to small amounts of allergens to build tolerance. It typically requires about three years of regular injections or tablets but can provide long-term relief.

Related Posts