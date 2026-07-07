On Tuesday, Noto Airport officially reopened as “Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport,” becoming the world’s first airport to bear a Pokémon-themed name. The renovated facility features Pokémon-themed installations at nine indoor locations and three outdoor sites, with all 111 Flying-type Pokémon hidden throughout the airport grounds for visitors to discover. The transformation was carried out through a collaboration between Ishikawa Prefecture and the Pokémon With You Foundation to mark Noto Airport’s opening anniversary on July 7.

Pokémon With You Airport: A Look Inside

One of the airport’s most eye-catching attractions is a giant, two-story Pikachu balloon displayed in the main atrium, depicting the beloved Pokémon riding in a small airplane. Visitors are also greeted by entrance pillars decorated with colorful Pokémon illustrations, while the first-floor arrivals lobby showcases artwork inspired by the region’s recovery efforts, featuring Pokémon joyfully leaping through nature. On the third floor, the observation deck is adorned with numerous Pikachu illustrations, further enhancing the airport’s playful atmosphere.

Visitors can also enjoy an interactive attraction by using their smartphones to capture the cries emitted by three Pokémon sculptures inside the terminal, unlocking a special behind-the-scenes video about the airport. In addition, Pokémon-themed manhole covers, known as “Poké Lids” (Poké-Futa), have been installed around the airport. The airport restaurant, Annon, will serve an exclusive Pokémon-themed menu, while the gift shops will offer a range of limited-edition merchandise available only at the airport.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

Proposed in April last year, the airport’s new nickname is part of broader efforts to revitalize the Noto Peninsula following the devastating earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day in 2024. Measuring magnitude 7.6, the quake permanently altered parts of Japan’s coastline, with sections of the northern coast uplifted by as much as four meters. More than 700 people lost their lives, over 1,400 were injured and tens of thousands were displaced.