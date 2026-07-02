Usually, companies cancel products because nobody wants them. At Mister Donut, it’s the opposite. On Tuesday, the international doughnut-and-coffee chain announced it would end sales of the second wave of its “Mocchurin” doughnuts ahead of schedule after demand far exceeded expectations. The strawberry Mocchurin finished its run as planned at the end of June. However, the kinako and mitarashi varieties, originally scheduled to remain on sale until around mid-August, will instead disappear from stores in mid-July while supplies last.

A new flavor that had been scheduled for release in July has also been scrapped. “We have decided to cancel the release of the second series of products to avoid inconveniencing customers, as we anticipate their launch would lead to even greater congestion at our stores,” Mister Donut said. The company added: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many customers who have enjoyed Mocchurin. We also deeply apologize to everyone — especially those who were looking forward to these products — for failing to meet your expectations.”

About Mocchurin

Mocchurin first launched on June 4, 2025, to commemorate Mister Donut’s 55th anniversary. The ultra-chewy, mochi-inspired doughnuts quickly went viral on Japanese social media, with long queues forming outside stores across the country. The doughnuts’ limited-time availability and overwhelming popularity meant many customers missed out despite waiting for a long time in line. Following its success, Mister Donut brought Mocchurin back for another limited run this year. Alongside the returning kinako and mitarashi varieties, the chain also introduced a new strawberry flavor.

Mister Donut introduced the term “mocchuri” to describe the distinctive texture of the dough: a pillowy, airy softness combined with a satisfying bouncy chew. Unlike the company’s famous Brazilian cheese bread-inspired Pon de Ring, Mocchurin is made with a blend of mochi rice flour and regular rice flour. Its hollow center deflates when pressed, giving it a feel closer to a traditional Japanese wagashi sweet than an American pastry. For now, though, it remains unclear whether Mocchurin will make another return.

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