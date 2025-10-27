Mister Donut just announced their 2025 Pokemon collaboration lineup. This year’s featured character is — Tamagetake, also known as Foongus in English.

Mister Donut’s Pokemon drop is an immensely popular collaboration that has become an annual tradition. As the highest media franchise of all time, a collaboration with Pokemon that combined the joy and childhood nostalgia of both video games and donuts just made sense.

The donut chain has been collaborating with The Pokemon Company for fun themed donuts and its end-of-year fukubukuro lucky bags since 2018. The collab kicked off with, of course, Pikachu as the featured character donut along with a Pokeball design. Since then, other pocket monsters have also entered the seasonal menu with drinks, merchandise and themed pastries. The 2020 drop brought Rakki (Chansey), 2021 got Eevee, 2022 welcomed both Purin (Jigglypuff) and Snow Pikachu, 2023 had Kodakku (Psyduck) and 2024 carried Diguda (Diglett) and the web-exclusive Dugtrio.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2025 release.

List of Contents: Collaboration Menu Mister Donut Welcomes Foongus Exclusive Merchandise

Collaboration Menu

The eighth installment of the Mister Donut x Pokemon collaboration will launch on November 5 with new food and merchandise.

The menu includes:

Fluffy Pikachu Donut (¥341): a fluffy yeast donut filled with whipped cream and topped with custard-flavored flakes and chocolate crunch

Amazing Tamagetake Donut (¥341): a cake donut coated with white chocolate and strawberry chocolate, sitting on top of a whipped cream-filled choux pastry glazed in white chocolate

Crunchy Pikachu Tail Donut (¥264): choux pastry coated in white chocolate and yellow crunchy toppings and a pick (not edible) Pikachu tail decoration

Amazing Mimikkyu Chocolate Donut (¥231): cake donut sandwiched with custard and whipped cream and covered in a chocolate glaze

Amazing White Biriridama (Voltorb) Donut (¥231): cake donut sandwiched with custard and whipped cream and covered in white chocolate

Mister Donut Welcomes Foongus

As is custom, this Pokemon features a clever pun. Its Japanese name Tamagetake is a blend of “tamage ta!” (“it’s amazing!”) and take, the kanji for mushrooms and fungi. As the featured character, Tamagetake’s word play is featured all over the year’s campaign.

The character entered the Pokemon canon in 2010, making its first appearance in the Generation V video game Pokemon Black and White. Tamagetake is a grass and poison type Pokemon that uses spores to attack and paralyze its opponents. It evolves into Morobareru (Amoonguss).

Exclusive Merchandise

The collaboration will also offer exclusive merchandise that will launch on the same day. These goods are available for purchase through special sets.

The regular goods set (¥2114) includes your choice of two donuts from the collection, one pon de wreath style sprinkle donut and one blanket, all wrapped in an original Pokemon paper bag. The blanket is 100 centimeters by 64 centimeters big and comes in two designs, a Pikachu pattern and a Pokeball pattern.

The children’s set (¥1109) includes your choice of one donut from the collection, one pon de wreath style sprinkle donut and one Pikachu glass cup packaged in an original paper bag. The glass cup is approximately nine centimeters tall and designed with a narrow shape in the middle that makes it easier for children to hold.

