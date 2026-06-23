Just when we thought PlayStation nostalgia had peaked with Anicorn’s sleek PlayStation-inspired watch, Sony has somehow leveled up once again. This time, instead of wearing your love for the original console on your wrist, you can carry it under your arm. This July, Japan is getting an officially licensed laptop and tablet sleeve modeled after the iconic 1994 PlayStation — and fittingly, you’ll be able to grab one on a routine snack run to 7-Eleven.

The PlayStation Laptop Sleeve Design

Rather than simply slapping a PlayStation logo onto a generic sleeve, the case is essentially a miniature replica of the console itself. It faithfully reproduces the original machine’s iconic light-grey color, circular disc lid and familiar button placement, making it look as though you’ve somehow shrunk a PS1 and tucked it under your arm.

Measuring 23 x 33 centimeters and weighing just 177 grams, the slim case is large enough to hold a laptop or tablet, along with cables and smaller accessories. Inside, the lining is decorated with a blue pattern made of dozens of tiny, colorful PlayStation family logos.

At ¥3,630, it’s a surprisingly practical piece of gaming merchandise. In fact, it may be one of the few laptop sleeves capable of sparking conversations among millennials who can immediately identify a PlayStation from across a room.

Why the Original 1994 PlayStation Is So Iconic

Released in Japan in December 1994, the original PlayStation fundamentally changed the gaming industry. At a time when cartridges still dominated the market, Sony embraced CDs, allowing developers to create larger, more cinematic games with sophisticated graphics and soundtracks.

The console introduced players to titles that would become gaming legends, including Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil and Crash Bandicoot. More importantly, it helped transform video games from a niche hobby into mainstream entertainment.

Its industrial design also became instantly recognizable. The flat grey body, clean geometric lines and colorful logo are now deeply embedded in pop culture, instantly evoking memories of memory cards, late-night gaming sessions and the excitement of seeing 3D worlds for the first time.

Thirty years after its debut, the original PlayStation remains a cultural time capsule, and now, apparently, it’s also a laptop sleeve.

For more details or to pre-order online, visit Seven Net Shopping here.