Netflix’s high-stakes yankii dating reality show is back and more fiery than ever. The second season of Badly in Love takes place at the “Marine Academy” in Okinawa, and the cast are already stirring up plenty of drama from the first episode release. Nine former delinquents with wild histories and larger-than-life personalities have gathered to see if love can help them turn a new page. Here’s the lovably problematic cast of Season two of Badly in Love.

Taisei “Taichan” (22)

Taichan was the very first participant to arrive on set, sporting a sharp white blazer, a silver chain and prominent face tattoos he’s been getting since age 16. Born in Hiroshima and raised in Tokyo, the 22-year-old hairstylist came in with lots of (slightly cringey) swagger, claiming he isn’t worried about his chances in the romance department. In his talking head interview he confidently says, “I know I’ll make the girls all fall in love with me. It’ll be a piece of cake.”

Leo “LEO” Yamamoto (25)

Bar owner Leo has an intensity that immediately sets the tone for the house. Recalling his wilder days in Kyoto, he candidly admitted, “If a brawl goes down, I’m charging in with stun guns and Molotov cocktails.” Despite his rough exterior, Leo is a hopeless romantic at heart who is genuinely looking to settle down: “I want to fall in love… I want a serious, passionate relationship.” Upon first meeting Taichan, the two shared an unexpectedly warm initial bond, telling each other, “let’s find love.”

Ari “the Buddha” Kondo (29)

Ari is an ex-Self-Defense Force member turned delinquent rapper whose friends ironically nickname him “the Buddha” because he almost never loses his temper. His military career came to an abrupt end when he was caught speeding at 120 km/h without a license. Ari’s past includes some wild stories: “I actually got arrested, but I jumped off the cop car I was in and escaped.” Arriving in Okinawa with plenty of charisma, Ari announced, “I’m gonna be the one stealing all the hearts.”

Mizuki “Bo” Noguchi (27)

Bo hails from Kurume, Fukuoka, and boasts a staggering history of 50 ex-girlfriends. His background is one of the heaviest in the house: “I got into fights at least four times a week and I became the leader of a biker gang. As a kid I got locked up four times and sent to juvie twice. Then I did three years in prison.” Bo immediately shaped up to be the house’s biggest troublemaker, walking into the room asking the guys “what are y’all looking at?” before getting into a near-brawl with Leo that required security to intervene. Later clashing with Ma-kun, Bo’s extreme aggression appears to be a defensive shield — when the dust settles and the cast actually start chatting over activities, he’s surprisingly quiet and shy among the group.

Masaya “Ma-kun” Oda (28)

Ma-kun is a professional MMA fighter whose journey started in a biker gang and eventually the yakuza. He decided to turn his life around out of a desire to spend more quality time with his child and family — a vulnerable revelation he shared over dinner that quickly won over several female cast members. Despite his physical prowess and intimidating history, Ma-kun is unexpectedly self-conscious when it comes to dating, admitting, “It actually takes me a while to make my move [around women].”

Asuka “Assun” Oguri (30)

Assun is a powerhouse from Nagoya who runs her own bar while also working as the top hostess at a high-end club. Having only completed elementary school, her teenage years were fast-paced and turbulent: “I was riding a bike I stole one morning when I was 14.” After surviving a series of chaotic, extreme relationships, Assun comes to Okinawa looking for genuine connection over superficial looks, sharing a surprisingly pure outlook on love: “If he has a good personality, his face can be a hot mess, I don’t care.”

Hikaru (23)

Hikaru grew up in a difficult household with a drug-dealer father and a delinquent mother. Her romantic past has been exclusively tied to the yankii world, with all her ex-boyfriends being either delinquents or drivers for the yakuza. Coming into the show with high self-assurance, Hikaru says, “I’ve always had guys chasing after me, so they’ll all fall for me in the end. I came to find a man that I’ll marry.” Her personality is surprisingly friendly and bubbly, however, despite her tough upbringing.

Marina “Maririn” Takaoka (25)

Osaka native Maririn works at a bar and initially comes across as a more shy member of the cast. Her romantic history is deeply tragic — she has had 30 exes, all of whom were physically abusive. “Having knives pulled on me was normal. I’ve been beaten in the face to the point where I was almost killed; they would tell me we could die together,” she shared. Maririn is on the show to completely redefine her understanding of relationships: “I’ve always thought that getting beaten was a form of love, but now I’m here to find real love.”

Ruru Tanaka (26)

Bubbly and outgoing, Ruru instantly became popular among the male cast members upon her arrival. However, her lighthearted demeanor hides a harrowing childhood; both she and her mother suffered severe physical abuse at the hands of her mother’s ex-boyfriend. Reflecting on her past volatile temper, Ruru recalled, “There was a festival in my hometown and people started causing a scene. I snapped for some reason, and tried to smash a Jinro bottle on someone’s head.” Although she exclusively dates delinquents, Ruru admits to a pattern of constant cheating that she’s working to break: “I want to find the kind of love I’d never want to let go of.”

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