Netflix’s smash-hit reality series Badly in Love is officially coming back for a second season. Following the massive success of its debut, the unique yankii dating show that captured global attention is ready to bring back the heat, the romance and the delinquent drama this summer.

Badly in Love Season 2 Announced — Release Date

Mark your calendars: Badly in Love Season 2 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The 10-episode season will roll out weekly on Tuesdays over the course of three weeks.

This season shifts its location to the stunning beaches of Okinawa. The new backdrop for the series is the “Badly in Love Marine Academy,” a school overlooking Okinawa’s beautiful blue beaches. A teaser visual features nine men and women standing on the beach, their backs to the camera, showing off their striking tattoos against the ocean view.

The studio commentator lineup is also getting an exciting update. While Megumi (who also produces the show) and comedian Nagano return as hosts, they are joined by top hip-hop artist Awich. Born and raised in Okinawa, Awich brings her powerful, lived-in perspective to her first-ever reality show commentary role. Megumi notes that Awich’s deep understanding of human hardship will be invaluable, especially with this season’s particularly strong female cast. Awich herself shared that she joined the panel as a spokesperson for the “harsh outlaw world.” Nagano added that Season 2 feels entirely fresh, urging viewers to tune in because it goes far deeper into life and human connection than your average dating show.

About Badly in Love

Produced by Megumi, Badly in Love is Japan’s first-ever yankii (juvenile delinquent) romance reality show. The series gathers young men and women from across Japan who were once feared as rebels, throwing them together to find true love.

Season 1, which debuted in December 2025, became an instant phenomenon. It held the #1 spot on Netflix Japan’s Weekly Top 10 (Series) chart for four consecutive weeks, stayed in South Korea’s Top 10 for four weeks, and ranked in the Global Top 10 (Non-English Series) for three consecutive weeks. Its international acclaim was recently cemented at the 2026 Global OTT Awards in Busan, where it won the Grand Prize of Best Reality & Variety.

More than just a standard dating program, Badly in Love stands out for its raw emotional depth. The show follows participants as they clash, confront their past, form lifelong bonds and look for a chance to restart their lives through the power of love.

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